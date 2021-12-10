Realeza

¡Kate Middleton inaugura la Navidad en Westminster vestida de rojo!

Kate Middleton

¡La Navidad está cada vez más cerca! Y Kate Middleton ha querido organizar un concierto de villancicos en Westminster, mismo que se transmitirá en Nochebuena.

Foto. IG @dukeandduchessofcambridge/

Comments (0)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *