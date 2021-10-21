Realeza

Las imágenes de Kate y William como nunca los habíamos visto

kate middleton

Kate Middleton en la ceremonia del Earthshot Prize con el elegante vestido lila firmado por Alexander McQueen que usó hace 10 años para asistir a los premios BAFTA en su primera gira real por Estados Unidos y Canadá

Foto Getty Images

Comments (0)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *