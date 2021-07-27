Sports

Conoce a Nobi, el caballo favorito de Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez

Una de sus pasiones son los caballos

Saúl ‘Canelo’ tiene muchas pasiones, pero una que disfruta mucho y comparte con su primogénita es su gusto y amor por los caballos. En la entrevista que ofreció a la revista CARAS en su edición de agosto, el pugilista mexicano contó cómo nació y desde cuándo esta pasión. Foto: Caras México

