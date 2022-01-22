Entretenimiento

(FOTOS) La nieta de Alejandro Fernández cumplió 10 meses de edad

¡Muy buenos días! ¡Dice mi muñequita de carne! si no fuera por estos momentos... gracias por haber venido al mundo, eres un divino tesoro y por siempre parte de mí... te amo", escribió Alejandro Fernández sobre su nieta Cayetana, quien cumplió 10 meses de edad.

Foto: Instagram

