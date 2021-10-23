Entretenimiento

¡Kourtney Kardashian y Travis Barker nos hacen creer en el amor!

El músico de Blink-182 preparó todo para pedir la mano del amor de su vida, Kourtney Kardashian en una playa en Montecito, California.

El músico de Blink-182 preparó todo para pedir la mano del amor de su vida, Kourtney Kardashian en una playa en Montecito, California.

Foto IG Kourtney Kardashian

Comments (0)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *