¿Qué le pasó a Jon Bon Jovi? Tras una difícil cirugía puso su salud en manos de Dios

FOREVER

1. Legendary

2. We Made It Look Easy

3. Living Proof

4. Waves

5. Seeds

6. Kiss The Bride

7. The People's House

8. Walls Of Jericho

9. I Wrote You A Song

10. Living In Paradise

11. My First Guitar

12. Hollow Man



