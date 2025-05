¿El puente más alto del mundo? Prohibido para personas con vértigo

QIANXINAN, CHINA - JANUARY 17: Aerial view of the Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge on January 17, 2025 in Zhenfeng County, Qianxinan Buyei and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, Guizhou Province of China. China on January 17 finished the construction of the main structure of the Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge in its southwestern Guizhou Province, which is set to become the world’s tallest bridge. A project of Guizhou Transportation Investment Group Co., Ltd., the suspension bridge has a vertical height of 625 meters from the bridge deck down to the river surface. The 2,890-meter bridge, with a span of 1,420 meters, is also the world’s largest span bridge to be built in a mountainous area. (Photo by Qu Honglun/China News Service/VCG via Getty Images)