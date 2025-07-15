Suscríbete
Entretenimiento

Lista de nominados a los Premios Emmy 2025

Desde los grandes favoritos como Severance y The Penguin hasta sorpresas como Adolescence, repasamos la lista completa de los nominados a la 77ª edición de los premios Emmy que se celebrarán el 14 de septiembre de 2025

July 15, 2025 
Diana Laura Sánchez
premios-emmy-nominados.jpeg

La Academia de Televisión anunció la lista completa de nominados a los 77º Premios Emmy. La ceremonia se celebrará el 14 de septiembre en el Peacock Theatre de Los Ángeles, y será transmitida en Estados Unidos por CBS y Paramount+, mientras que en México podrá verse en TNT y HBO Max.

Principales favoritos

  • Severance (Apple TV+) domina con 27 nominaciones, incluyendo mejor serie dramática y varias categorías de actuación.
  • Le siguen de cerca The Penguin (HBO Max) con 24, y los empates con 23 para The White Lotus y The Studio.

Categorías destacadas

Serie dramática

  • Nominadas: Andor, The Diplomat, The Last of Us, Paradise, The Pitt, Severance, Slow Horses, The White Lotus.

Serie de comedia

  • Nominadas: Abbott Elementary, The Bear, Hacks, Nobody Wants This, Only Murders in the Building, Shrinking, The Studio, What We Do in the Shadows.

Serie limitada o antología

  • Nominadas: Adolescence, Black Mirror, Dying for Sex, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, The Penguin.

Actuaciones

Drama (Protagonistas)

  • Actrices: Kathy Bates (Matlock), Sharon Horgan (Bad Sisters), Britt Lower (Severance), Bella Ramsey (The Last of Us), Keri Russell (The Diplomat).
  • Actores: Sterling K. Brown (Paradise), Gary Oldman (Slow Horses), Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us), Adam Scott (Severance), Noah Wyle (The Pitt).

Comedia (Protagonistas)

  • Actrices: Uzo Aduba (The Residence), Kristen Bell (Nobody Wants This), Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary), Ayo Edebiri (The Bear), Jean Smart (Hacks).
  • Actores: Adam Brody (Nobody Wants This), Seth Rogen (The Studio), Jason Segel (Shrinking), Martin Short (Only Murders), Jeremy Allen White (The Bear).

Limitada o antología (Protagonistas)

  • Actrices: Cate Blanchett (Disclaimer), Meghann Fahy (Sirens), Rashida Jones (Black Mirror), Cristin Milioti (The Penguin), Michelle Williams (Dying for Sex).
  • Actores: Colin Farrell (The Penguin), Stephen Graham (Adolescence), Jake Gyllenhaal (Presumed Innocent), Brian Tyree Henry (Dope Thief), Cooper Koch (Monsters).

Además, Javier Bardem recibió su primera nominación internacional como actor de reparto en Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story.

Reality, Talk y Variety

  • Reality: The Amazing Race, RuPaul’s Drag Race, Survivor, Top Chef, The Traitors.
  • Talk: The Daily Show, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.
  • Variety (en vivo): Last Week Tonight, Saturday Night Live, Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show (Kendrick Lamar), Beyoncé Bowl.
Premios Emmy


Licenciada en Ciencias de la Comunicación. Editora web y Social Media Manager de la revista Caras México de Editorial Televisa.
