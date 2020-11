Conoce a Madison Cawthorn, el congresista más joven de EU

View this post on Instagram

I get to marry this girl in 173 days!🥰 For those of you that know me and can do basic arithmetic you might notice the wedding will be on the anniversary of my accident… it was actually Cristina’s idea. Rewriting the history of that day so instead of dreading it I can look forward to it and remember it with fondness instead of sorrow. I’m a lucky lucky man. Plus she is becoming a political bad-ass and it’s fun to watch.