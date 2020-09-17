Ex modelo acusa a Donald Trump de agresión sexual

View this post on Instagram

Amy Dorris has accused Donald Trump of sexually assaulting her. The American President faces another allegation of sexual abuse. The American model has detailed an alleged horrific attack from Trump in 1997 during an exclusive interview with The Guardian: "He just shoved his tongue down my throat and I was pushing him off. And then that’s when his grip became tighter and his hands were very gropey and all over my butt, my breasts, my back, everything. I was in his grip, and I couldn’t get out of it. I don’t know what you call that when you’re sticking your tongue just down someone’s throat. But I pushed it out with my teeth. I was pushing it. And I think I might have hurt his tongue.” Trump has denied the allegations with his lawyers saying he has "never harassed, abused or behaved improperly" towards Ms Dorris. However, she provided evidence to the paper including the photo on the right as well as five others and her ticket to the US Open where she had been in contact with Trump to show that she has been in his company. Several others who have backed up her claims including those she confided in after the alleged incident took place including her mother, therapist and friends. She decided to come forward after several other women made similar accusations against him, she had been reluctant to do so beforehand as she feared the consequences it would have on herself and her family: "Now I feel like my girls are about to turn 13 years old and I want them to know that you don’t let anybody do anything to you that you don’t want. And I’d rather be a role model. I want them to see that I didn’t stay quiet, that I stood up to somebody who did something that was unacceptable.” #AmyDorris#DonaldTrump#SexualAssault#SexualAbuse#SexualViolence#President#Allegations#90s#TheGuardian#Interview#F4f#FollowForFollow#R4r#RecentForRecent#L4l#LikeForLike