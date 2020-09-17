Ex modelo acusa a Donald Trump de agresión sexual

Amy Dorris acusa al mandatario estadounidense Donald Trump de haberla agredido sexualmente en 1997, durante el US Open.
Una exmodelo acusó este jueves al presidente estadounidense, Donald Trump, de agredirla sexualmente durante el US Open de tenis en 1997.
Amy Dorris contó al diario británico The Guardian que el multimillonario republicano la besó y tocó sin su consentimiento, unas acusaciones desmentidas por los abogados del mandatario en el mismo periódico, a menos de siete semanas de las presidenciales en Estados Unidos.
Según Dorris, Trump, que era entonces un promotor inmobiliario y famoso neoyorquino, la agredió el 5 de septiembre de 1997 delante de los aseos de su palco en el US Open, el gran slam estadounidense.
“Me metió la lengua en la garganta mientras lo rechazaba. Entonces me apretó más, puso sus manos sobre mi trasero, mis pechos, mi espalda, todo”, dijo Dorris, añadiendo que le había pedido a Trump que parara.
Éste, que tenía 51 años en aquel momento, ignoró su rechazo, precisó. “Estaba atrapada por su abrazo, no podía salir”, dijo.
La mujer, que tenía 24 años en el momento de los presuntos hechos, dice que tuvo “náuseas” y que se sintió “ultrajada”.
Amy Dorris has accused Donald Trump of sexually assaulting her. The American President faces another allegation of sexual abuse. The American model has detailed an alleged horrific attack from Trump in 1997 during an exclusive interview with The Guardian: "He just shoved his tongue down my throat and I was pushing him off. And then that’s when his grip became tighter and his hands were very gropey and all over my butt, my breasts, my back, everything. I was in his grip, and I couldn’t get out of it. I don’t know what you call that when you’re sticking your tongue just down someone’s throat. But I pushed it out with my teeth. I was pushing it. And I think I might have hurt his tongue.” Trump has denied the allegations with his lawyers saying he has "never harassed, abused or behaved improperly" towards Ms Dorris. However, she provided evidence to the paper including the photo on the right as well as five others and her ticket to the US Open where she had been in contact with Trump to show that she has been in his company. Several others who have backed up her claims including those she confided in after the alleged incident took place including her mother, therapist and friends. She decided to come forward after several other women made similar accusations against him, she had been reluctant to do so beforehand as she feared the consequences it would have on herself and her family: "Now I feel like my girls are about to turn 13 years old and I want them to know that you don’t let anybody do anything to you that you don’t want. And I’d rather be a role model. I want them to see that I didn’t stay quiet, that I stood up to somebody who did something that was unacceptable.” #AmyDorris#DonaldTrump#SexualAssault#SexualAbuse#SexualViolence#President#Allegations#90s#TheGuardian#Interview#F4f#FollowForFollow#R4r#RecentForRecent#L4l#LikeForLike
El presidente estadounidense ha sido acusado de agresión o acoso sexual por más de una decena de mujeres, entre ellas una editorialista, E. Jean Carroll, que lo acusa de haberla violado a mediados de los años 90.
Trump niega todas esas acusaciones. En el caso de E. Jean Carroll, desmintió su denuncia alegando que no era “su tipo de mujer”.
Justo antes de las elecciones de 2016, se publicó un vídeo de 2005 del exmagnate inmobiliario en el que se jactaba de poder atrapar a las mujeres por sus genitales gracias a su notoriedad.