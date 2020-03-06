Personalidades

La inspiradora historia de Norma Bastidas

Por Alejandra Morón Instagram: @moronitas / Video: Dara Rivera y Borja González

Con tan solo 19 años de edad, Norma Bastidas salió de México soñando con un futuro como modelo, pero terminó viviendo una pesadilla en Japón. Víctima de trata sexual, superó su pasado, renació como un ave fénix y hoy es maratonista, triatleta, activista social, mujer, amiga y madre en busca de romper nuevos muros.

