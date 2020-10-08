¿Quién es Louise Glück y por qué ganó el Premio Nobel de Literatura?

Louise Glück, de 77 años, ganó el Premio Nobel de Literatura 2020, un galardón que corona su obra que comenzó en los años 60.
Ganadora del Nobel de Literatura 2020, Louise Glück es considerada una de las más grandes voces de la poesía estadounidense. Extrae de la belleza simple de la naturaleza y de su infancia el material para su obra.
Uno de sus poemas, “Japonica” (un grupo de mariposas), recuerda el refinado arte de los pintores japoneses, comenzando con “Los árboles florecen/en la colina. /Llevan/grandes flores solitarias,/ japónicas”.
En una entrevista con una revista de poesía estadounidense en 2006, negó ser especialista en motivos florales: “He tenido muchas consultas sobre la horticultura, pero no soy horticultora”.
En 1992, publicó “The Wild Iris” (Iris salvaje), que despliega todo un jardín y le valió el premio Pulitzer, uno de los más prestigiosos del mundo.
“Los poemas no perduran como objetos, sino como presencias. Cuando lees algo que merece recordarse, liberas una voz humana: devuelves al mundo un espíritu compañero. Leo poemas para escuchar esa voz. Escribo para hablar a aquellos a quienes he escuchado”, escribió Glück en el ensayo “Proofs and Theories” (Pruebas y Teorías), que obtuvo el premio PEN/Martha Albrand.
Aunque dedicada a la confidencialidad que nuestra era reserva para el verso libre, su poesía es muy accesible. No necesita un aparato explicativo crítico, y el inglés de Louise Glück puede leerse sin demasiada dificultad siempre que se tenga alguna noción de esta lengua.
Adepta de la simplicidad, cita como primeras influencias de juventud a poetas conocidos por su claridad de expresión, William Butler Yeats (Premio Nobel 1923) y T.S. Eliot (Premio Nobel 1948).
Además de la naturaleza, la gran fuente de inspiración es su infancia.
– Pérdida de una hermana –
“Yo era una niña solitaria. Mis interacciones con el mundo como ser social eran poco naturales, forzadas, como representaciones, y yo era más feliz cuando leía. Bueno, no todo fue así de sublime, vi mucha televisión y también comí mucho”, cuenta.
Su patronímico germánico proviene de sus abuelos judíos de Hungría que emigraron a Estados Unidos a principios del siglo XX. Nació en 1943 en la ciudad de Nueva York, en una familia que la animó a expresar su creatividad.
Una de sus heroínas de la infancia fue Juana de Arco, a la que dedicó un breve poema en 1975. “Y ahora las voces responden que debo convertirme en fuego, según el plan de Dios”.
La adolescencia fue difícil, sufrió de anorexia. Uno de sus traumas es la pérdida de una hermana mayor, que murió poco después de nacer.
“Mi hermana pasó toda una vida en la tierra./Nació, murió./Mientras tanto,/ni una mirada despierta, ni una frase,” dice en “Lost Love” (“Amor perdido”, 1990).
View this post on Instagram
BREAKING NEWS The 2020 Nobel Prize in Literature is awarded to the American poet Louise Glück “for her unmistakable poetic voice that with austere beauty makes individual existence universal.” Louise Glück was born 1943 in New York and lives in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Apart from her writing she is a professor of English at Yale University, New Haven, Connecticut. She made her debut in 1968 with ‘Firstborn’, and was soon acclaimed as one of the most prominent poets in American contemporary literature. She has received several prestigious awards, among them the Pulitzer Prize (1993) and the National Book Award (2014). Louise Glück has published twelve collections of poetry and some volumes of essays on poetry. All are characterized by a striving for clarity. Childhood and family life, the close relationship with parents and siblings, is a thematic that has remained central with her. In her poems, the self listens for what is left of its dreams and delusions, and nobody can be harder than she in confronting the illusions of the self. But even if Glück would never deny the significance of the autobiographical background, she is not to be regarded as a confessional poet. Glück seeks the universal, and in this she takes inspiration from myths and classical motifs, present in most of her works. The voices of Dido, Persephone and Eurydice – the abandoned, the punished, the betrayed – are masks for a self in transformation, as personal as it is universally valid. With collections like ‘The Triumph of Achilles’ (1985) and ‘Ararat’ (1990) Glück found a growing audience in USA and abroad. In ‘Ararat’ three characteristics unite to subsequently recur in her writing: the topic of family life; austere intelligence; and a refined sense of composition that marks the book as a whole. Glück has also pointed out that in these poems she realized how to employ ordinary diction in her poetry. The deceptively natural tone is striking. We encounter almost brutally straightforward images of painful family relations. It is candid and uncompromising, with no trace of poetic ornament. For more information see link in bio. #NobelPrize #NobelPrize2020 #literature #poetry #poet
Tras abandonar los estudios, se casó y luego se divorció rápidamente. La poetisa comenzó a revelarse a través de su primera antología en 1968, “Firstborn” (Primogénita). Con un segundo matrimonio, encontró más estabilidad: volvió a la escuela y se convirtió en una estudiante universitaria.
“A lo largo de la obra poética de Glück, muchas de las figuras centrales de sus poemas son femeninas (…) ya sea una mujer joven a menudo descrita como la hija de alguien, o una madre”, escribe la investigadora en literatura Allison Cooke.
Glück es madre de un niño.
“La joven mujer en la poesía de Glück encaja en el discurso feminista sobre ‘lo que significa ser mujer'”, añade Cooke.
En más de 50 años, ha publicado 13 antologías. La última, en 2014, se titula “Faithful and Virtuous Night” (Noche fiel y virtuosa).
View this post on Instagram
Louise Glück – awarded this year’s Nobel Prize in Literature – is not only engaged by the errancies and shifting conditions of life, she is also a poet of radical change and rebirth, where the leap forward is made from a deep sense of loss. In one of her most lauded collections, ‘The Wild Iris’ (1992), for which she was awarded the Pulitzer Prize, she describes the miraculous return of life after winter in the poem ‘Snowdrops’ (see picture). It should also be added that the decisive moment of change is often marked by humour and biting wit. The collection ‘Vita Nova’ (1999) concludes with the lines: “I thought my life was over and my heart was broken. / Then I moved to Cambridge.” The title alludes to Dante’s classic ‘La Vita Nuova’, celebrating the new life in the guise of his muse Beatrice. Celebrated in Glück is rather the loss of a love that has disintegrated. ‘Averno’ (2006) is a masterly collection, a visionary interpretation of the myth of Persephone’s descent into hell in the captivity of Hades, the god of death. The title comes from the crater west of Naples that was regarded by the ancient Romans as the entrance to the underworld. Another spectacular achievement is her latest collection, ‘Faithful and Virtuous Night’ (2014), for which Glück received the National Book Award. The reader is again struck by the presence of voice and Glück approaches the motif of death with remarkable grace and lightness. She writes oneiric, narrative poetry recalling memories and travels, only to hesitate and pause for new insights. The world is disenthralled, only to become magically present once again. For more information see link in bio. #NobelPrize #NobelPrize2020 #literature #poetry #poet
Siete de las obras de Glück han sido traducidas al español, todas por la editorial independiente española Pre-Textos. Su último libro, “A village life” (Una vida de pueblo), publicado en mayo pasado, fue traducido por el venezolano Adalber Salas.
Salas lo ha descrito como “un volumen de poesía excepcional e inesperadamente necesario dadas las nuevas circunstancias que nos rodean, este mundo extraño que nos vemos forzados a habitar” debido a la pandemia de covid-19.
“Delicadeza (…) y crudeza tierna son quizás las dos de las marcas más memorables del estilo de Louise Glück”, reflexionó Salas al presentar el libro en un video difundido por Pre-Textos en su cuenta de Twitter.