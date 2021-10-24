Personalidades

Tania Ruiz celebra su cumpleaños 34 luciendo más guapa que nunca

tania ruiz

Hoy, con motivo de su cumpleaños compartió una fotografía donde miles de seguidores apreciaron su belleza, en esta ocasión sorprendió con un glamuroso look compuesto de una gabardina a juego con un sombrero y pantalón negro. En su post de cumpleaños, Paulina, la hija de Peña Nieto le escribió, "Muchas felicidades Taaaan", demostrando la gran relación que mantiene con ella, además agregó emojis de corazón rojo con los que dejó ver el cariño que le tiene. 

Foto IG Tania Ruiz

Comments (0)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *