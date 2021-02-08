Realeza

Así ha crecido la princesa: 15 fotografías que muestran la evolución de Carlota de Cambridge

fotos princesa charlotte

El príncipe George podría ser el futuro rey de Inglaterra, pero no es el único pequeño royal que tendrá que aprender sobre la monarquía y sus territorios. La princesa Carlota, su hermana menor y segunda hija de los Duques de Cambridge, también está creciendo bajo la mirada de los seguidores de la realeza. En unos meses cumplirá seis años de edad, y hemos visto cómo ha evolucionado en estas 15 fotos desde que nació, hasta ahora. (Foto: Max Mumby)

