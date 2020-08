View this post on Instagram

Happy B day Lou. Life is a continues roller coaster and we both have gotten our fair share of that. Despite differences we have managed and are continuing to manage beautifully to raise our two joyful, smart and handsome two sons. I wish you especially today with your family, GF, friends and others the most amazing celebration 🥳 and will raise my glass to many more years for you to come. There is a saying which goes like this: “Even if we can’t be together in the end, I’m still glad you’re part of my life” Thank you for our two boys. Both mean the world to me! 🦋 To you all reading this, The rollercoaster is for each and everyone of us different. Do not compare your ride with someone else’s ride. You need the ups to understand and appreciate the downs for what they are—- lessons. To everyone born in August, Happy B day to you too!!!! stay blessed, healthy and happy in these turbulent times. You do not need to ride your rollercoasters alone. Reach out to people in these turbulent times during covid if needed. 🦋🌺