¿Fue demasiado lejos? La broma sobre Donald Trump que obligó a Jack Black a cancelar su gira

'Don't miss trump next time' @Tenacious D at the ICC 14/07/2024 This show was UNHINGED, energy from the crowd and onstage was amazing! Happy birthday #kylegass #jackblack #tenaciousd #tenacious_d #thespicymeatballtour #kgandib #themetal FREE PALESTINE FREE GAZA. I TURNED OFF COMMENTS BECAUSE SCREW AMERICAN REPUBLICANS.