Kristen Stewart brilla como Lady Di en ‘Spencer’

Spencer Kristen Stewart

La cinta Spencer, que trata sobre la princesa Diana, causó conmoción desde su estreno en el Festival de Cine de Cannes y en las salas comerciales de Estados Unidos y Europa a finales de 2021.

Foto: Cortesía Diamond Films México

