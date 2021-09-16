Así se vivió el tradicional Grito de Independencia en su 211 Aniversario
Por Diana Laura Sánchez
El presidente de México, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, dio el tradicional Grito de Independencia en la conmemoración de su 211 Aniversario. Acompañado de su esposa Beatriz Gutiérrez Müller encabezó la ceremonia esta noche.
GRITO DE INDEPENDENCIA
Por segundo año consecutivo, el Zócalo lució vacío debido a la pandemia, el mandatario Andrés Manuel otorgó un minuto de silencio por las víctimas de la pandemia.
La ceremonia inició con la proyección de un video sobre la Fundación, Resistencia e Independencia de México, y concluyó con fuegos pirotécnicos y música tradicional mexicana. El evento fue transmitido por televisión, radio e internet para que la gente lo pudiera ver desde sus casas.
Desde el balcón presidencial, con la Bandera Nacional, el presidente mencionó dentro de sus arengas la democracia, justicia, fraternidad, amor al prójimo y las culturas de México prehispánico.
Mexicanas, mexicanos:
¡Viva la Independencia!
¡Viva Miguel Hidalgo y Costilla!
¡Viva José María Morelos y Pavón!
¡Viva Josefa Ortiz de Domínguez!
¡Viva Ignacio Allende!
¡Viva Leona Vicario!
¡Viva Vicente Guerrero!
¡Vivan los héroes anónimos!
¡Viva la libertad!
¡Viva la justicia!
¡Viva la igualdad!
¡Viva la democracia!
¡Viva la honestidad!
¡Viva nuestra soberanía!
¡Viva la fraternidad universal!
¡Viva el amor al prójimo!
¡Vivan las culturas del México prehispánico!
¡Viva México!
¡Viva México!
¡Viva México!
Finalizó con tres ¡VIVA MÉXICO! e hizo sonar la campana de Dolores
