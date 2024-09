¿Cuáles son las reglas del debate entre Kamala Harris vs. Donald Trump? Te las explicamos

ABC RELEASES RULES FOR FIRST PRESIDENTIAL DEBATE: NO AUDIENCE, NO NOTES, MUTED MICS



The debate will air live on ABC, Sept 10.

Key rules include:



-90 mins, 2 breaks

-Moderators only, no audience

-Mic mute when not speaking

-No notes/props

-Trump closes after coin toss



