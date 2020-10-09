Los 10 últimos ganadores del premio Nobel de la Paz

El Programa Mundial de Alimentos (PMA) de la ONU fue galardonado este viernes 9 de octubre con el Premio Nobel de la Paz 2020.
Estos son los 10 últimos laureados con el premio Nobel de la Paz, otorgado este viernes en Oslo al Programa Mundial de Alimentos (PMA) de la ONU.
– 2020: Programa Mundial de Alimentos (PMA) de la ONU por “sus esfuerzos en la lucha contra el hambre, su contribución para mejorar las condiciones de paz en las zonas de conflicto y por haber impulsado los esfuerzos para no convertir el hambre en un arma de guerra”.
View this post on Instagram
BREAKING NEWS The need for international solidarity and multilateral cooperation is more conspicuous than ever. The Norwegian Nobel Committee has decided to award the Nobel Peace Prize for 2020 to the World Food Programme (WFP) for its efforts to combat hunger, for its contribution to bettering conditions for peace in conflict-affected areas and for acting as a driving force in efforts to prevent the use of hunger as a weapon of war and conflict. The @worldfoodprogramme is the world’s largest humanitarian organisation addressing hunger and promoting food security. In 2019, the WFP provided assistance to close to 100 million people in 88 countries who are victims of acute food insecurity and hunger. In 2015, eradicating hunger was adopted as one of the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals. The WFP is the UN’s primary instrument for realising this goal. In recent years, the situation has taken a negative turn. In 2019, 135 million people suffered from acute hunger, the highest number in many years. Most of the increase was caused by war and armed conflict. For more information see link in bio #NobelPrize #NobelPeacePrize #NobelLaureate #news #BreakingNews #peace
– 2019: Abiy Ahmed, primer ministro etíope, por la reconciliación entre su país y Eritrea.
– 2018: El ginecólogo Denis Mukwege (República Democrática del Congo) y la yazidí Nadia Murad por sus esfuerzos para poner fin al uso de la violencia sexual como arma de guerra.
View this post on Instagram
J'accepte ce prix #Nobel de la Paix au nom du peuple #Congolais et le dédie à toutes les victimes de violences sexuelles à travers le monde. Nous devons ensemble saisir cette opportunité pour tracer une ligne rouge contre l'usage des violences sexuelles comme arme de guerre. C’est une question qu’on ne doit plus ignorer et j’encourage les avocats à continuer d’attirer l’attention sur la nécessité de mettre fin à l’impunité. En particulier, le rapport du Haut-Commissariat sur les droits de l'homme UN Human Rights, une enquête professionnelle sur les crimes de guerre et les violations des droits de l'homme perpétrés au #Congo est actuellement en train de moisir dans un bureau de #ONU à New York. Avec ce Prix Nobel de la Paix, j'appelle le monde à témoigner et vous invite à vous joindre à nous pour mettre fin à cette souffrance qui fait honte à notre humanité commune. Agir, c’est dire «non» à l’indifférence. — I accept the 2018 Nobel Peace Prize in the name of the Congolese people and dedicate it to all victims of sexual violence across the world. Together, we must use this recognition as an opportunity to draw a red line against sexual violence as a weapon of war. This is an issue which cannot be ignored, and I encourage advocates to continue to draw attention to the need to end impunity. In particular, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Mapping Report, a professional investigation into war crimes and human rights violations perpetrated in Congo, is currently gathering mold in an office drawer in New York. What is the world waiting for before taking this into account? With this Nobel Peace Prize, I call on the world to be a witness and I urge you to join us in order to put an end to this suffering that shames our common humanity. Taking action means saying ‘no’ to indifference.” The full text of my address to the Nobel committee can be found in the link above. Photo © : Nobel Media, Jo Straube
– 2017: Campaña Internacional para Abolir las Armas Nucleares (ICAN) por su lucha para abolir este armamento.
– 2016: Juan Manuel Santos por haber contribuido a poner fin a medio siglo de guerra interna en Colombia.
– 2015: Cuarteto para el Diálogo Nacional en Túnez, que permitió salvar la transición democrática tunecina.
– 2014: Malala Yousafzai (Pakistán) y Kailash Satyarthi (India) por su combate contra la explotación de los niños y jóvenes y por el derecho de todos a la educación.
– 2013: Organización para la Prohibición de Armas Químicas (OPAQ), por sus esfuerzos para erradicar ese tipo de armamento de destrucción masiva.
– 2012: Unión Europea, por su proyecto de integración que contribuyó a pacificar un continente arrasado por dos guerras mundiales.
– 2011: Ellen Johnson Sirleaf (Liberia), Leymah Gbowee (Liberia) y Tawakkol Karman (Yemen) por su lucha no violenta en favor de la seguridad de las mujeres y de sus derechos a participar en los procesos de paz.