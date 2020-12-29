Realeza

La evolución de un nuevo royal. Así ha crecido Archie en los últimos meses

archie hijo de meghan y harry

Así ha crecido el nuevo royal de la Familia Real inglesa

El pequeño hijo de Meghan y Harry, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, cautivó los corazones de los seguidores de la realeza al darse a conocer sus primeras fotografías. Hace unos meses tuvo su primer cumpleaños, y el bebé royal no ha parado de crecer desde entonces. Conoce un poco más sobre el nuevo integrante de la Familia Real inglesa. (Foto: Instagram @kensingtonroyal)

