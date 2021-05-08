Los reyes que más tiempo han gobernado en la historia

Aunque todos pensemos que la reina Isabel II es la gobernante más longeva de todos, lamentamos informarte que no es así. Aunque ya se encuentra muy, pero muy cerca de ser la monarca con más años ocupando un trono, no es ella la que más tiempo se ha mantenido en el poder. Por ello, te presentamos un breve recuento de toda la monarquía que se ha encontrado en una posición similar. ¿Destino? ¿Aferramiento? ¿El llamado del deber? No lo sabemos. Pero sus peculiares personalidades y su decisión por no claudicar les han hecho pasar a la historia así. Como las coronas que no han seguido hasta el último momento. (Foto: Getty Images)