Lista completa de nominados a los Premios Grammy 2026

Te contamos quiénes son los nominados en las 95 categorías de los Premios Grammy que fueron revelados este viernes 7 de noviembre en una transmisión en vivo, con la participación de destacados artistas en la industria musical como Sabrina Carpetener, Doechii, Lizzo, Chappell Roan y Sam Smith.

La premiación de los galardones más prestigosos de la música global, reconoce lo mejor de la música lanzada dentro de la ventana de elegibilidad que va del 31 de agosto de 2024 al 30 de agosto de 2025. El proceso de votación se desarrollará del 12 de diciembre de este año al 5 de enero de 2026.

La Recording Academy incorporó dos nuevas categorías: Best Album Cover (Mejor Portada de Álbum) y Best Traditional Country Album (Mejor Álbum Country Tradicional). Además la categoría antes conocida como Best Country Album ahora pasará a llamarse Best Contemporary Country Album (Mejor Álbum Country Contemporáneo).

El más nominado es Kendrick Lamar con nueve candidaturas, le siguen Lady Gaga con siete, Sabrina Carpenter con seis y Bad Bunny con seis categorías, incluyendo Álbum del Año, Canción del Año y Grabación del Año.

Lista completa de nominados a los Grammys 2026

Grabación del Año (Record of the Year)

“DtMF” – Bad Bunny

“Manchild” – Sabrina Carpenter

“Anxiety” – Doechii

“Wildflower” – Billie Eilish

“Abracadabra” – Lady Gaga

“Luther” – Kendrick Lamar con SZA

“The Subway” – Chappell Roan

Álbum del Año (Album of the Year)

Debí Tirar Más Fotos – Bad Bunny

Swag – Justin Bieber

Man’s Best Friend – Sabrina Carpenter

Let God Sort Em Out – Clipse, Pusha T & Malice

Mayhem – Lady Gaga

GNX – Kendrick Lamar

Mutt – Leon Thomas

Chromakopia – Tyler, the Creator Canción del Año (Song of the Year)

“Abracadabra” – Lady Gaga, Henry Walter & Andrew Watt, compositores (Lady Gaga)

“Anxiety” – Jaylah Hickmon, compositora (Doechii)

“APT.” – Amy Allen, Christopher Brody Brown, Rogét Chahayed, Omer Fedi, Philip Lawrence, Bruno Mars, Chae Young Park, Theron Thomas & Henry Walter, compositores (Rosé, Bruno Mars)

“DtMF” – Marco Daniel Borrero, Scott Dittrich, Benjamin Falik, Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, Hugo René Sención Sanabria, Tyler Thomas Spry & Roberto José Rosado Torres, compositores (Bad Bunny)

“Golden” [de KPop Demon Hunters] – EJAE & Mark Sonnenblick, compositores (HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, Rei Ami)

“Luther” – Jack Antonoff, Roshwita Larisha Bacha, Matthew Bernard, Scott Bridgeway, Sam Dew, Ink, Kendrick Lamar, Solána Rowe, Mark Anthony Spears & Kamasi Washington, compositores (Kendrick Lamar con SZA)

“Manchild” – Amy Allen, Jack Antonoff & Sabrina Carpenter, compositores (Sabrina Carpenter)

“Wildflower” – Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, compositores (Billie Eilish)

Mejor Nuevo Artista (Best New Artist)

Olivia Dean

Katseye

The Marias

Addison Rae

Sombr

Leon Thomas

Alex Warren

Lola Young Productor del Año, No Clásico (Producer of the Year, Non-Classical)

Dan Auerbach

Cirkut

Dijon

Blake Mills

Sounwave

Compositor del Año, No Clásico (Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical)

Amy Allen

Edgar Barrera

Jessie Jo Dillon

Tobias Jesso Jr.

Laura Veltz

Mejor Interpretación Pop Solista (Best Pop Solo Performance)

“Daisies” — Justin Bieber

“Manchild” — Sabrina Carpenter

“Disease” — Lady Gaga

“The Subway” — Chappell Roan

“Messy” — Lola Young

Mejor Interpretación Pop Dúo/Grupo (Best Pop Duo/Group Performance)

“Defying Gravity” – Cynthia Erivo & Ariana Grande

“Golden” [de KPop Demon Hunters] – HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, Rei Ami

“Gabriela” – Katseye

“APT.” – Rosé, Bruno Mars

“30 for 30” – SZA con Kendrick Lamar

Mejor Álbum Vocal Pop (Best Pop Vocal Album)

Swag – Justin Bieber

Man’s Best Friend – Sabrina Carpenter

Something Beautiful – Miley Cyrus

Mayhem – Lady Gaga

I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 2) – Teddy Swims Mejor Grabación Dance/Electrónica (Best Dance/Electronic Recording)

“No Cap” — Disclosure & Anderson .Paak

“Victory Lap” — Fred Again.., Skepta & PlaqueBoyMax

“Space Invader” — Kaytranada

“Voltage” — Skrillex

“End of Summer” — Tame Impala

Mejor Grabación Dance Pop (Best Dance Pop Recording)

“Bluest Flame” – Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco

“Abracadabra” — Lady Gaga

“Midnight Sun” – Zara Larsson

“Just Keep Watching” [de F1 The Movie]

“Illegal” – PinkPantheress

Mejor Álbum Dance/Electrónico (Best Dance/Electronic Album)

Eusexua — FKA Twigs

Ten Days — Fred Again..

Fancy That — PinkPantheress

Inhale / Exhale — Rüfüs Du Sol

F** U Skrillex You Think Ur Andy Warhol But Ur Not!! <3* — Skrillex Mejor Interpretación de Rock (Best Rock Performance)

“U Should Not Be Doing That” — Amyl and the Sniffers

“The Emptiness Machine” — Linkin Park

“Never Enough” — Turnstile

“Mirtazapine” — Hayley Williams

“Changes (Live From Villa Park) Back to the Beginning” — Yungblud con Nuno Bettencourt, Frank Bello, Adam Wakeman, II

Mejor Interpretación Metal (Best Metal Performance)

“Night Terror” — Dream Theater

“Lachryma” — Ghost

“Emergence” — Sleep Token

“Soft Spine” — Spiritbox

“Birds” — Turnstile Mejor Canción de Rock (Best Rock Song)

“As Alive as You Need Me to Be” – Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross, compositores (Nine Inch Nails)

“Caramel” – Vessel1 & Vessel2, compositores (Sleep Token)

“Glum” – Daniel James & Hayley Williams, compositores (Hayley Williams)

“Never Enough” – Daniel Fang, Franz Lyons, Pat McCrory, Meg Mills & Brendan Yates, compositores (Turnstile)

“Zombie” – Dominic Harrison & Matt Schwartz, compositores (Yungblud)

Mejor Álbum de Rock (Best Rock Album)

Private Music — Deftones

I Quit — Haim

From Zero — Linkin Park

Never Enough — Turnstile

Idols — Yungblud

Mejor Interpretación de Música Alternativa (Best Alternative Music Performance)

“Everything Is Peaceful Love” — Bon Iver

“Alone” — The Cure

“Seein’ Stars” — Turnstile

“Mangetout” — Wet Leg

“Parachute” — Hayley Williams

Mejor Álbum de Música Alternativa (Best Alternative Music Album)

Sable, Fable – Bon Iver

Songs of a Lost World – The Cure

Don’t Tap the Glass – Tyler, the Creator

Moisturizer – Wet Leg

Ego Death at a Bachelorette Party – Hayley Williams

Mejor Interpretación R&B (Best R&B Performance)

“Yukon” – Justin Bieber

“It Depends” – Chris Brown con Bryson Tiller

“Folded” – Kehlani

“Mutt (Live From NPR’s Tiny Desk)” – Leon Thomas

“Heart of a Woman” – Summer Walker

Mejor Interpretación R&B Tradicional (Best Traditional R&B Performance)

“Here We Are” — Durand Bernarr

“Uptown” — Lalah Hathaway

“Love You Too” — Ledisi

“Crybaby” — SZA

“Vibes Don’t Lie” — Leon Thomas

Mejor Álbum de R&B (Best R&B Album)

Beloved — Giveon

Why Not More? — Coco Jones

The Crown — Ledisi

Escape Room — Teyana Taylor

Mur — Leon Thomas

Mejor Interpretación de Rap (Best Rap Performance)

“Outside” — Cardi B

“Chains & Whips” — Clipse, Pusha T & Malice con Kendrick Lamar y Pharrell Williams

“Anxiety” — Doechii

“TV Off” — Kendrick Lamar con Lefty Gunplay

“Darling, I” — Tyler, the Creator con Teezo Touchdown Mejor Interpretación de Rap Melódico (Best Melodic Rap Performance)

“Proud of Me” — Fridayy con Meek Mill

“Wholeheartedly” — JID con Ty Dolla $ign & 6Lack

“Luther” — Kendrick Lamar con SZA

“WeMaj” — Terrace Martin & Kenyon Dixon con Rapsody

“Somebody Loves Me” — Partynextdoor & Drake

Mejor Canción de Rap (Best Rap Song)

“Anxiety” — Doechii

“The Birds Don’t Sing” — Clipse, Pusha T & Malice con John Legend y Voices of Fire

“Sticky” — Tyler, the Creator con GloRilla, Sexyy Red & Lil Wayne

“TGIF” — GloRilla

“TV Off” — Kendrick Lamar con Lefty Gunplay

Mejor Álbum de Rap (Best Rap Album)

Let God Sort Em Out — Clipse, Pusha T & Malice

Glorious — GloRilla

God Does Like Ugly — JID

GNX — Kendrick Lamar

Chromakopia — Tyler, the Creator

Mejor Interpretación de Jazz (Best Jazz Performance)

“Noble Rise” — Lakecia Benjamin con Immanuel Wilkins & Mark Whitfield

“Windows – Live” — Chick Corea, Christian McBride & Brian Blade

“Peace of Mind / Dreams Come True” — Samara Joy

“Four” — Michael Mayo

“All Stars Lead to You – Live” — Nicole Zuraitis, Dan Pugach, Tom Scott, Idan Morim, Keyon Harrold & Rachel Eckroth

Mejor Álbum Vocal de Jazz (Best Jazz Vocal Album)

Elemental — Dee Dee Bridgewater & Bill Charlap

We Insist 2025! — Terri Lyne Carrington & Christie Dashiell

Portrait — Samara Joy

Fly — Michael Mayo

Live at Vic’s Las Vegas — Nicole Zuraitis, Dan Pugach, Tom Scott, Idan Morim, Keyon Harrold & Rachel Eckroth

Mejor Álbum de Jazz Alternativo

Honey From a Winter Stone — Ambrose Akinmusire

Keys to the City Volume One — Robert Glasper

Ride into the Sun — Brad Mehldau

Live-Action — Nate Smith

Blues Blood — Immanuel Wilkins

Mejor Álbum Vocal Pop Tradicional

Wintersongs — Laila Biali

The Gift of Love — Jennifer Hudson

Who Believes in Angels? — Elton John & Brandi Carlile

Harlequin — Lady Gaga

A Matter of Time — Laufey

The Secret Of Life: Partners, Volume 2 — Barbra Streisand

Mejor Álbum Instrumental Contemporáneo

Brightside — ARKAI

Ones & Twos — Gerald Clayton

BEATrio — Béla Fleck, Edmar Castañeda, Antonio Sánchez

Just Us — Bob James & Dave Koz

Shayan — Charu Suri

Mejor Álbum de Teatro Musical

Buena Vista Social Club

Death Becomes Her

Gypsy

Just In Time

Maybe Happy Ending

Mejor Interpretación/Canción Gospel

“Do It Again” — Kirk Franklin; Kirk Franklin, compositor

“Church” — Tasha Cobbs Leonard, John Legend; Anthony S. Brown, Brunes Charles, Annatoria Chitapa, Kenneth Leonard Jr., Tasha Cobbs Leonard & Jonas Myrin, compositores

“Still (Live)” — Jonathan McReynolds & Jamal Roberts; Britney Delagraentiss, Jonathan McReynolds, David Lamar Outing III, Orlando Joel Palmer & Terrell Demetrius Wilson, compositores

“Amen” — Pastor Mike Jr.; Adia Andrews, Michael McClure Jr., David Lamar Outing II & Terrell Anthony Pettus, compositores

“Come Jesus Come” — Cece Winans Featuring Shirley Caesar

Mejor Interpretación/Canción de Música Cristiana Contemporánea

“I Know a Name” — Elevation Worship, Chris Brown, Brandon Lake; Hank Bentley, Steven Furtick, Brandon Lake & Jacob Sooter, compositores

“Your Way’s Better” — Forrest Frank; Forrest Frank & Pera, compositores

“Hard Fought Hallelujah” — Brandon Lake With Jelly Roll; Chris Brown, Steven Furtick, Benjamin William Hastings, Jason Bradley Deford & Brandon Lake, compositores

“Headphones” — Lecrae, Killer Mike, T.I.; Tyshane Thompson, Bongo ByTheWay, Michael Render, Lecrae Moore, William Roderick Miller & Clifford Harris, compositores

“Amazing” — Darrel Walls, PJ Morton; PJ Morton & Darrel Walls, compositores

Mejor Álbum Gospel

Sunny Days — Yolanda Adams

Tasha — Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Live Breathe Fight — Tamela Mann

Only On The Road (Live) — Tye Tribbett

Heart Of Mine — Darrel Walls, PJ Morton

Mejor Álbum de Música Cristiana Contemporánea

Child of God II — Forrest Frank

Coritos Vol. 1 — Israel & New Breed

King Of Hearts — Brandon Lake

Reconstruction — Lecrae

Let The Church Sing — Tauren Wells

Mejor Álbum de Pop Latino

Cosa Nuestra — Rauw Alejandro

Bogotá (Deluxe) — Andrés Cepeda

Tropicoqueta — Karol G

Cancionera — Natalia Lafourcade

¿Y ahora qué? — Alejandro Sanz

Mejor Álbum de Música Urbana

DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS — Bad Bunny

Mixteip — J Balvin

FERXXO VOL X: Sagrado — Feid

NAIKI — Nicki Nicole

EUB DELUXE — Trueno

SINFÓNICO (En Vivo) — Yandel

Mejor Álbum de Rock o Alternativo Latino

Genes Rebeldes — Aterciopelados

ASTROPICAL — Bomba Estéreo, Rawayana, ASTROPICAL

PAPOTA — CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso

ALGORHYTHM — Los Wizzards

Novela — Fito Páez

Mejor Álbum de Música Mexicana (Incluyendo Tejano)

MALA MÍA — Fuerza Regida, Grupo Frontera

Y Lo Que Viene — Grupo Frontera

Sin Rodeos — Paola Jara

Palabra De To’s (Seca) — Carín León

Bobby Pulido & Friends Una Tuya Y Una Mía – Por La Puerta Grande (En Vivo) — Bobby Pulido

Mejor Álbum Tropical Latino

Fotografías — Rubén Blades, Roberto Delgado & Orquesta

Raíces — Gloria Estefan

Clásicos 1.0 — Grupo Niche

Bingo — Alain Pérez

Debut y Segunda Tanda, Vol. 2 — Gilberto Santa Rosa Mejor Interpretación Global de Música

“EoO” — Bad Bunny

“Cantando en el Camino” — Ciro Hurtado

“JERUSALEMA” — Angélique Kidjo

“Inmigrante Y Que?” — Yeisy Rojas

“Shrini’s Dream (Live)” — Shakti

“Daybreak” — Anoushka Shankar Featuring Alam Khan & Sarathy Korwar

Mejor Banda Sonora para Medios Visuales (Incluye cine y televisión)

How to Train Your Dragon — John Powell, compositor

Severance: Season 2 — Theodore Shapiro, compositor

Sinners — Ludwig Göransson, compositor

Wicked — John Powell & Stephen Schwartz, compositores

The Wild Robot — Kris Bowers, compositor

Mejor Banda Sonora para Videojuegos y Otros Medios Interactivos

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora – Secrets of the Spires — Pinar Toprak, compositora

Helldivers 2 — Wilbert Roget II, compositor

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle — Gordy Haab, compositor

Star Wars Outlaws: Wild Card & a Pirate’s Fortune — Cody Matthew Johnson & Wilbert Roget II, compositores

Sword of the Sea — Austin Wintory, compositor Mejor Canción Escrita para Medios Visuales

“As Alive as You Need Me to Be” [de Tron: Ares] — Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross

“Golden” [de KPop Demon Hunters] — EJAE & Mark Sonnenblick

“I Lied to You” [de Sinners] — Ludwig Göransson & Raphael Saadiq

“Never Too Late” [de Elton John: Never Too Late] — Brandi Carlile, Elton John, Bernie Taupin & Andrew Watt

“Pale, Pale Moon” [de Sinners] — Ludwig Göransson & Brittany Howard

“Sinners” [de Sinners] — Leonard Denisenko, Rodarius Green, Travis Harrington, Tarkan Kozluklu, Kyris Mingo & Darius Povilinus

Mejor Video Musical