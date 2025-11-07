Lista completa de nominados a los Premios Grammy 2026

Te contamos quiénes son los nominados en las 95 categorías de los Premios Grammy que fueron revelados este viernes 7 de noviembre en una transmisión en vivo, con la participación de destacados artistas en la industria musical como Sabrina Carpetener, Doechii, Lizzo, Chappell Roan y Sam Smith.
La premiación de los galardones más prestigosos de la música global, reconoce lo mejor de la música lanzada dentro de la ventana de elegibilidad que va del 31 de agosto de 2024 al 30 de agosto de 2025. El proceso de votación se desarrollará del 12 de diciembre de este año al 5 de enero de 2026.
La Recording Academy incorporó dos nuevas categorías: Best Album Cover (Mejor Portada de Álbum) y Best Traditional Country Album (Mejor Álbum Country Tradicional). Además la categoría antes conocida como Best Country Album ahora pasará a llamarse Best Contemporary Country Album (Mejor Álbum Country Contemporáneo).
El más nominado es Kendrick Lamar con nueve candidaturas, le siguen Lady Gaga con siete, Sabrina Carpenter con seis y Bad Bunny con seis categorías, incluyendo Álbum del Año, Canción del Año y Grabación del Año.
Lista completa de nominados a los Grammys 2026
Grabación del Año (Record of the Year)
“DtMF” – Bad Bunny
“Manchild” – Sabrina Carpenter
“Anxiety” – Doechii
“Wildflower” – Billie Eilish
“Abracadabra” – Lady Gaga
“Luther” – Kendrick Lamar con SZA
“The Subway” – Chappell Roan
Álbum del Año (Album of the Year)
Debí Tirar Más Fotos – Bad Bunny
Swag – Justin Bieber
Man’s Best Friend – Sabrina Carpenter
Let God Sort Em Out – Clipse, Pusha T & Malice
Mayhem – Lady Gaga
GNX – Kendrick Lamar
Mutt – Leon Thomas
Chromakopia – Tyler, the Creator
Canción del Año (Song of the Year)
“Abracadabra” – Lady Gaga, Henry Walter & Andrew Watt, compositores (Lady Gaga)
“Anxiety” – Jaylah Hickmon, compositora (Doechii)
“APT.” – Amy Allen, Christopher Brody Brown, Rogét Chahayed, Omer Fedi, Philip Lawrence, Bruno Mars, Chae Young Park, Theron Thomas & Henry Walter, compositores (Rosé, Bruno Mars)
“DtMF” – Marco Daniel Borrero, Scott Dittrich, Benjamin Falik, Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, Hugo René Sención Sanabria, Tyler Thomas Spry & Roberto José Rosado Torres, compositores (Bad Bunny)
“Golden” [de KPop Demon Hunters] – EJAE & Mark Sonnenblick, compositores (HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, Rei Ami)
“Luther” – Jack Antonoff, Roshwita Larisha Bacha, Matthew Bernard, Scott Bridgeway, Sam Dew, Ink, Kendrick Lamar, Solána Rowe, Mark Anthony Spears & Kamasi Washington, compositores (Kendrick Lamar con SZA)
“Manchild” – Amy Allen, Jack Antonoff & Sabrina Carpenter, compositores (Sabrina Carpenter)
“Wildflower” – Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, compositores (Billie Eilish)
Mejor Nuevo Artista (Best New Artist)
Olivia Dean
Katseye
The Marias
Addison Rae
Sombr
Leon Thomas
Alex Warren
Lola Young
Productor del Año, No Clásico (Producer of the Year, Non-Classical)
Dan Auerbach
Cirkut
Dijon
Blake Mills
Sounwave
Compositor del Año, No Clásico (Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical)
Amy Allen
Edgar Barrera
Jessie Jo Dillon
Tobias Jesso Jr.
Laura Veltz
Mejor Interpretación Pop Solista (Best Pop Solo Performance)
“Daisies” — Justin Bieber
“Manchild” — Sabrina Carpenter
“Disease” — Lady Gaga
“The Subway” — Chappell Roan
“Messy” — Lola Young
Mejor Interpretación Pop Dúo/Grupo (Best Pop Duo/Group Performance)
“Defying Gravity” – Cynthia Erivo & Ariana Grande
“Golden” [de KPop Demon Hunters] – HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, Rei Ami
“Gabriela” – Katseye
“APT.” – Rosé, Bruno Mars
“30 for 30” – SZA con Kendrick Lamar
Mejor Álbum Vocal Pop (Best Pop Vocal Album)
Swag – Justin Bieber
Man’s Best Friend – Sabrina Carpenter
Something Beautiful – Miley Cyrus
Mayhem – Lady Gaga
I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 2) – Teddy Swims
Mejor Grabación Dance/Electrónica (Best Dance/Electronic Recording)
“No Cap” — Disclosure & Anderson .Paak
“Victory Lap” — Fred Again.., Skepta & PlaqueBoyMax
“Space Invader” — Kaytranada
“Voltage” — Skrillex
“End of Summer” — Tame Impala
Mejor Grabación Dance Pop (Best Dance Pop Recording)
“Bluest Flame” – Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco
“Abracadabra” — Lady Gaga
“Midnight Sun” – Zara Larsson
“Just Keep Watching” [de F1 The Movie]
“Illegal” – PinkPantheress
Mejor Álbum Dance/Electrónico (Best Dance/Electronic Album)
Eusexua — FKA Twigs
Ten Days — Fred Again..
Fancy That — PinkPantheress
Inhale / Exhale — Rüfüs Du Sol
F** U Skrillex You Think Ur Andy Warhol But Ur Not!! <3* — Skrillex
Mejor Interpretación de Rock (Best Rock Performance)
“U Should Not Be Doing That” — Amyl and the Sniffers
“The Emptiness Machine” — Linkin Park
“Never Enough” — Turnstile
“Mirtazapine” — Hayley Williams
“Changes (Live From Villa Park) Back to the Beginning” — Yungblud con Nuno Bettencourt, Frank Bello, Adam Wakeman, II
Mejor Interpretación Metal (Best Metal Performance)
“Night Terror” — Dream Theater
“Lachryma” — Ghost
“Emergence” — Sleep Token
“Soft Spine” — Spiritbox
“Birds” — Turnstile
Mejor Canción de Rock (Best Rock Song)
“As Alive as You Need Me to Be” – Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross, compositores (Nine Inch Nails)
“Caramel” – Vessel1 & Vessel2, compositores (Sleep Token)
“Glum” – Daniel James & Hayley Williams, compositores (Hayley Williams)
“Never Enough” – Daniel Fang, Franz Lyons, Pat McCrory, Meg Mills & Brendan Yates, compositores (Turnstile)
“Zombie” – Dominic Harrison & Matt Schwartz, compositores (Yungblud)
Mejor Álbum de Rock (Best Rock Album)
Private Music — Deftones
I Quit — Haim
From Zero — Linkin Park
Never Enough — Turnstile
Idols — Yungblud
Mejor Interpretación de Música Alternativa (Best Alternative Music Performance)
“Everything Is Peaceful Love” — Bon Iver
“Alone” — The Cure
“Seein’ Stars” — Turnstile
“Mangetout” — Wet Leg
“Parachute” — Hayley Williams
Mejor Álbum de Música Alternativa (Best Alternative Music Album)
Sable, Fable – Bon Iver
Songs of a Lost World – The Cure
Don’t Tap the Glass – Tyler, the Creator
Moisturizer – Wet Leg
Ego Death at a Bachelorette Party – Hayley Williams
Mejor Interpretación R&B (Best R&B Performance)
“Yukon” – Justin Bieber
“It Depends” – Chris Brown con Bryson Tiller
“Folded” – Kehlani
“Mutt (Live From NPR’s Tiny Desk)” – Leon Thomas
“Heart of a Woman” – Summer Walker
Mejor Interpretación R&B Tradicional (Best Traditional R&B Performance)
“Here We Are” — Durand Bernarr
“Uptown” — Lalah Hathaway
“Love You Too” — Ledisi
“Crybaby” — SZA
“Vibes Don’t Lie” — Leon Thomas
Mejor Álbum de R&B (Best R&B Album)
Beloved — Giveon
Why Not More? — Coco Jones
The Crown — Ledisi
Escape Room — Teyana Taylor
Mur — Leon Thomas
Mejor Interpretación de Rap (Best Rap Performance)
“Outside” — Cardi B
“Chains & Whips” — Clipse, Pusha T & Malice con Kendrick Lamar y Pharrell Williams
“Anxiety” — Doechii
“TV Off” — Kendrick Lamar con Lefty Gunplay
“Darling, I” — Tyler, the Creator con Teezo Touchdown
Mejor Interpretación de Rap Melódico (Best Melodic Rap Performance)
“Proud of Me” — Fridayy con Meek Mill
“Wholeheartedly” — JID con Ty Dolla $ign & 6Lack
“Luther” — Kendrick Lamar con SZA
“WeMaj” — Terrace Martin & Kenyon Dixon con Rapsody
“Somebody Loves Me” — Partynextdoor & Drake
Mejor Canción de Rap (Best Rap Song)
“Anxiety” — Doechii
“The Birds Don’t Sing” — Clipse, Pusha T & Malice con John Legend y Voices of Fire
“Sticky” — Tyler, the Creator con GloRilla, Sexyy Red & Lil Wayne
“TGIF” — GloRilla
“TV Off” — Kendrick Lamar con Lefty Gunplay
Mejor Álbum de Rap (Best Rap Album)
Let God Sort Em Out — Clipse, Pusha T & Malice
Glorious — GloRilla
God Does Like Ugly — JID
GNX — Kendrick Lamar
Chromakopia — Tyler, the Creator
Mejor Interpretación de Jazz (Best Jazz Performance)
“Noble Rise” — Lakecia Benjamin con Immanuel Wilkins & Mark Whitfield
“Windows – Live” — Chick Corea, Christian McBride & Brian Blade
“Peace of Mind / Dreams Come True” — Samara Joy
“Four” — Michael Mayo
“All Stars Lead to You – Live” — Nicole Zuraitis, Dan Pugach, Tom Scott, Idan Morim, Keyon Harrold & Rachel Eckroth
Mejor Álbum Vocal de Jazz (Best Jazz Vocal Album)
Elemental — Dee Dee Bridgewater & Bill Charlap
We Insist 2025! — Terri Lyne Carrington & Christie Dashiell
Portrait — Samara Joy
Fly — Michael Mayo
Live at Vic’s Las Vegas — Nicole Zuraitis, Dan Pugach, Tom Scott, Idan Morim, Keyon Harrold & Rachel Eckroth
Mejor Álbum de Jazz Alternativo
Honey From a Winter Stone — Ambrose Akinmusire
Keys to the City Volume One — Robert Glasper
Ride into the Sun — Brad Mehldau
Live-Action — Nate Smith
Blues Blood — Immanuel Wilkins
Mejor Álbum Vocal Pop Tradicional
Wintersongs — Laila Biali
The Gift of Love — Jennifer Hudson
Who Believes in Angels? — Elton John & Brandi Carlile
Harlequin — Lady Gaga
A Matter of Time — Laufey
The Secret Of Life: Partners, Volume 2 — Barbra Streisand
Mejor Álbum Instrumental Contemporáneo
Brightside — ARKAI
Ones & Twos — Gerald Clayton
BEATrio — Béla Fleck, Edmar Castañeda, Antonio Sánchez
Just Us — Bob James & Dave Koz
Shayan — Charu Suri
Mejor Álbum de Teatro Musical
Buena Vista Social Club
Death Becomes Her
Gypsy
Just In Time
Maybe Happy Ending
Mejor Interpretación/Canción Gospel
“Do It Again” — Kirk Franklin; Kirk Franklin, compositor
“Church” — Tasha Cobbs Leonard, John Legend; Anthony S. Brown, Brunes Charles, Annatoria Chitapa, Kenneth Leonard Jr., Tasha Cobbs Leonard & Jonas Myrin, compositores
“Still (Live)” — Jonathan McReynolds & Jamal Roberts; Britney Delagraentiss, Jonathan McReynolds, David Lamar Outing III, Orlando Joel Palmer & Terrell Demetrius Wilson, compositores
“Amen” — Pastor Mike Jr.; Adia Andrews, Michael McClure Jr., David Lamar Outing II & Terrell Anthony Pettus, compositores
“Come Jesus Come” — Cece Winans Featuring Shirley Caesar
Mejor Interpretación/Canción de Música Cristiana Contemporánea
“I Know a Name” — Elevation Worship, Chris Brown, Brandon Lake; Hank Bentley, Steven Furtick, Brandon Lake & Jacob Sooter, compositores
“Your Way’s Better” — Forrest Frank; Forrest Frank & Pera, compositores
“Hard Fought Hallelujah” — Brandon Lake With Jelly Roll; Chris Brown, Steven Furtick, Benjamin William Hastings, Jason Bradley Deford & Brandon Lake, compositores
“Headphones” — Lecrae, Killer Mike, T.I.; Tyshane Thompson, Bongo ByTheWay, Michael Render, Lecrae Moore, William Roderick Miller & Clifford Harris, compositores
“Amazing” — Darrel Walls, PJ Morton; PJ Morton & Darrel Walls, compositores
Mejor Álbum Gospel
Sunny Days — Yolanda Adams
Tasha — Tasha Cobbs Leonard
Live Breathe Fight — Tamela Mann
Only On The Road (Live) — Tye Tribbett
Heart Of Mine — Darrel Walls, PJ Morton
Mejor Álbum de Música Cristiana Contemporánea
Child of God II — Forrest Frank
Coritos Vol. 1 — Israel & New Breed
King Of Hearts — Brandon Lake
Reconstruction — Lecrae
Let The Church Sing — Tauren Wells
Mejor Álbum de Pop Latino
Cosa Nuestra — Rauw Alejandro
Bogotá (Deluxe) — Andrés Cepeda
Tropicoqueta — Karol G
Cancionera — Natalia Lafourcade
¿Y ahora qué? — Alejandro Sanz
Mejor Álbum de Música Urbana
DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS — Bad Bunny
Mixteip — J Balvin
FERXXO VOL X: Sagrado — Feid
NAIKI — Nicki Nicole
EUB DELUXE — Trueno
SINFÓNICO (En Vivo) — Yandel
Mejor Álbum de Rock o Alternativo Latino
Genes Rebeldes — Aterciopelados
ASTROPICAL — Bomba Estéreo, Rawayana, ASTROPICAL
PAPOTA — CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso
ALGORHYTHM — Los Wizzards
Novela — Fito Páez
Mejor Álbum de Música Mexicana (Incluyendo Tejano)
MALA MÍA — Fuerza Regida, Grupo Frontera
Y Lo Que Viene — Grupo Frontera
Sin Rodeos — Paola Jara
Palabra De To’s (Seca) — Carín León
Bobby Pulido & Friends Una Tuya Y Una Mía – Por La Puerta Grande (En Vivo) — Bobby Pulido
Mejor Álbum Tropical Latino
Fotografías — Rubén Blades, Roberto Delgado & Orquesta
Raíces — Gloria Estefan
Clásicos 1.0 — Grupo Niche
Bingo — Alain Pérez
Debut y Segunda Tanda, Vol. 2 — Gilberto Santa Rosa
Mejor Interpretación Global de Música
“EoO” — Bad Bunny
“Cantando en el Camino” — Ciro Hurtado
“JERUSALEMA” — Angélique Kidjo
“Inmigrante Y Que?” — Yeisy Rojas
“Shrini’s Dream (Live)” — Shakti
“Daybreak” — Anoushka Shankar Featuring Alam Khan & Sarathy Korwar
Mejor Banda Sonora para Medios Visuales (Incluye cine y televisión)
How to Train Your Dragon — John Powell, compositor
Severance: Season 2 — Theodore Shapiro, compositor
Sinners — Ludwig Göransson, compositor
Wicked — John Powell & Stephen Schwartz, compositores
The Wild Robot — Kris Bowers, compositor
Mejor Banda Sonora para Videojuegos y Otros Medios Interactivos
Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora – Secrets of the Spires — Pinar Toprak, compositora
Helldivers 2 — Wilbert Roget II, compositor
Indiana Jones and the Great Circle — Gordy Haab, compositor
Star Wars Outlaws: Wild Card & a Pirate’s Fortune — Cody Matthew Johnson & Wilbert Roget II, compositores
Sword of the Sea — Austin Wintory, compositor
Mejor Canción Escrita para Medios Visuales
“As Alive as You Need Me to Be” [de Tron: Ares] — Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross
“Golden” [de KPop Demon Hunters] — EJAE & Mark Sonnenblick
“I Lied to You” [de Sinners] — Ludwig Göransson & Raphael Saadiq
“Never Too Late” [de Elton John: Never Too Late] — Brandi Carlile, Elton John, Bernie Taupin & Andrew Watt
“Pale, Pale Moon” [de Sinners] — Ludwig Göransson & Brittany Howard
“Sinners” [de Sinners] — Leonard Denisenko, Rodarius Green, Travis Harrington, Tarkan Kozluklu, Kyris Mingo & Darius Povilinus
Mejor Video Musical
“Young Lion” — Sade
“Manchild” — Sabrina Carpenter
“So Be It” — Clipse
“Anxiety” — Doechii
“Love” — OK Go