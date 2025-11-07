Suscríbete
Entretenimiento

Lista completa de nominados a los Premios Grammy 2026

Los ganadores serán anunciados en la ceremonia de los Premios Grammy que tendrá lugar en el Crypto.com Arena del centro de Los Ángeles el domingo 1 de febrero

November 07, 2025 • 
Diana Laura Sánchez
nominados-premios-grammy.jpeg

Te contamos quiénes son los nominados en las 95 categorías de los Premios Grammy que fueron revelados este viernes 7 de noviembre en una transmisión en vivo, con la participación de destacados artistas en la industria musical como Sabrina Carpetener, Doechii, Lizzo, Chappell Roan y Sam Smith.

La premiación de los galardones más prestigosos de la música global, reconoce lo mejor de la música lanzada dentro de la ventana de elegibilidad que va del 31 de agosto de 2024 al 30 de agosto de 2025. El proceso de votación se desarrollará del 12 de diciembre de este año al 5 de enero de 2026.

La Recording Academy incorporó dos nuevas categorías: Best Album Cover (Mejor Portada de Álbum) y Best Traditional Country Album (Mejor Álbum Country Tradicional). Además la categoría antes conocida como Best Country Album ahora pasará a llamarse Best Contemporary Country Album (Mejor Álbum Country Contemporáneo).

El más nominado es Kendrick Lamar con nueve candidaturas, le siguen Lady Gaga con siete, Sabrina Carpenter con seis y Bad Bunny con seis categorías, incluyendo Álbum del Año, Canción del Año y Grabación del Año.

Lista completa de nominados a los Grammys 2026

Grabación del Año (Record of the Year)

  • “DtMF” – Bad Bunny

  • “Manchild” – Sabrina Carpenter

  • “Anxiety” – Doechii

  • “Wildflower” – Billie Eilish

  • “Abracadabra” – Lady Gaga

  • “Luther” – Kendrick Lamar con SZA

  • “The Subway” – Chappell Roan

Álbum del Año (Album of the Year)

  • Debí Tirar Más Fotos – Bad Bunny

  • Swag – Justin Bieber

  • Man’s Best Friend – Sabrina Carpenter

  • Let God Sort Em Out – Clipse, Pusha T & Malice

  • Mayhem – Lady Gaga

  • GNX – Kendrick Lamar

  • Mutt – Leon Thomas

  • Chromakopia – Tyler, the Creator

    Canción del Año (Song of the Year)

  • “Abracadabra” – Lady Gaga, Henry Walter & Andrew Watt, compositores (Lady Gaga)

  • “Anxiety” – Jaylah Hickmon, compositora (Doechii)

  • “APT.” – Amy Allen, Christopher Brody Brown, Rogét Chahayed, Omer Fedi, Philip Lawrence, Bruno Mars, Chae Young Park, Theron Thomas & Henry Walter, compositores (Rosé, Bruno Mars)

  • “DtMF” – Marco Daniel Borrero, Scott Dittrich, Benjamin Falik, Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, Hugo René Sención Sanabria, Tyler Thomas Spry & Roberto José Rosado Torres, compositores (Bad Bunny)

  • “Golden” [de KPop Demon Hunters] – EJAE & Mark Sonnenblick, compositores (HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, Rei Ami)

  • “Luther” – Jack Antonoff, Roshwita Larisha Bacha, Matthew Bernard, Scott Bridgeway, Sam Dew, Ink, Kendrick Lamar, Solána Rowe, Mark Anthony Spears & Kamasi Washington, compositores (Kendrick Lamar con SZA)

  • “Manchild” – Amy Allen, Jack Antonoff & Sabrina Carpenter, compositores (Sabrina Carpenter)

  • “Wildflower” – Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, compositores (Billie Eilish)

Mejor Nuevo Artista (Best New Artist)

  • Olivia Dean

  • Katseye

  • The Marias

  • Addison Rae

  • Sombr

  • Leon Thomas

  • Alex Warren

  • Lola Young

    Productor del Año, No Clásico (Producer of the Year, Non-Classical)

  • Dan Auerbach

  • Cirkut

  • Dijon

  • Blake Mills

  • Sounwave

Compositor del Año, No Clásico (Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical)

  • Amy Allen

  • Edgar Barrera

  • Jessie Jo Dillon

  • Tobias Jesso Jr.

  • Laura Veltz

Mejor Interpretación Pop Solista (Best Pop Solo Performance)

  • “Daisies” — Justin Bieber

  • “Manchild” — Sabrina Carpenter

  • “Disease” — Lady Gaga

  • “The Subway” — Chappell Roan

  • “Messy” — Lola Young

Mejor Interpretación Pop Dúo/Grupo (Best Pop Duo/Group Performance)

  • “Defying Gravity” – Cynthia Erivo & Ariana Grande

  • “Golden” [de KPop Demon Hunters] – HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, Rei Ami

  • “Gabriela” – Katseye

  • “APT.” – Rosé, Bruno Mars

  • “30 for 30” – SZA con Kendrick Lamar

Mejor Álbum Vocal Pop (Best Pop Vocal Album)

  • Swag – Justin Bieber

  • Man’s Best Friend – Sabrina Carpenter

  • Something Beautiful – Miley Cyrus

  • Mayhem – Lady Gaga

  • I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 2) – Teddy Swims

    Mejor Grabación Dance/Electrónica (Best Dance/Electronic Recording)

  • “No Cap” — Disclosure & Anderson .Paak

  • “Victory Lap” — Fred Again.., Skepta & PlaqueBoyMax

  • “Space Invader” — Kaytranada

  • “Voltage” — Skrillex

  • “End of Summer” — Tame Impala

Mejor Grabación Dance Pop (Best Dance Pop Recording)

  • “Bluest Flame” – Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco

  • “Abracadabra” — Lady Gaga

  • “Midnight Sun” – Zara Larsson

  • “Just Keep Watching” [de F1 The Movie]

  • “Illegal” – PinkPantheress

Mejor Álbum Dance/Electrónico (Best Dance/Electronic Album)

  • Eusexua — FKA Twigs

  • Ten Days — Fred Again..

  • Fancy That — PinkPantheress

  • Inhale / Exhale — Rüfüs Du Sol

  • F** U Skrillex You Think Ur Andy Warhol But Ur Not!! <3* — Skrillex

    Mejor Interpretación de Rock (Best Rock Performance)

  • “U Should Not Be Doing That” — Amyl and the Sniffers

  • “The Emptiness Machine” — Linkin Park

  • “Never Enough” — Turnstile

  • “Mirtazapine” — Hayley Williams

  • “Changes (Live From Villa Park) Back to the Beginning” — Yungblud con Nuno Bettencourt, Frank Bello, Adam Wakeman, II

Mejor Interpretación Metal (Best Metal Performance)

  • “Night Terror” — Dream Theater

  • “Lachryma” — Ghost

  • “Emergence” — Sleep Token

  • “Soft Spine” — Spiritbox

  • “Birds” — Turnstile

    Mejor Canción de Rock (Best Rock Song)

  • “As Alive as You Need Me to Be” – Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross, compositores (Nine Inch Nails)

  • “Caramel” – Vessel1 & Vessel2, compositores (Sleep Token)

  • “Glum” – Daniel James & Hayley Williams, compositores (Hayley Williams)

  • “Never Enough” – Daniel Fang, Franz Lyons, Pat McCrory, Meg Mills & Brendan Yates, compositores (Turnstile)

  • “Zombie” – Dominic Harrison & Matt Schwartz, compositores (Yungblud)

Mejor Álbum de Rock (Best Rock Album)

  • Private Music — Deftones

  • I Quit — Haim

  • From Zero — Linkin Park

  • Never Enough — Turnstile

  • Idols — Yungblud

Mejor Interpretación de Música Alternativa (Best Alternative Music Performance)

  • “Everything Is Peaceful Love” — Bon Iver

  • “Alone” — The Cure

  • “Seein’ Stars” — Turnstile

  • “Mangetout” — Wet Leg

  • “Parachute” — Hayley Williams

Mejor Álbum de Música Alternativa (Best Alternative Music Album)

  • Sable, Fable – Bon Iver

  • Songs of a Lost World – The Cure

  • Don’t Tap the Glass – Tyler, the Creator

  • Moisturizer – Wet Leg

  • Ego Death at a Bachelorette Party – Hayley Williams

Mejor Interpretación R&B (Best R&B Performance)

  • “Yukon” – Justin Bieber

  • “It Depends” – Chris Brown con Bryson Tiller

  • “Folded” – Kehlani

  • “Mutt (Live From NPR’s Tiny Desk)” – Leon Thomas

  • “Heart of a Woman” – Summer Walker

Mejor Interpretación R&B Tradicional (Best Traditional R&B Performance)

  • “Here We Are” — Durand Bernarr

  • “Uptown” — Lalah Hathaway

  • “Love You Too” — Ledisi

  • “Crybaby” — SZA

  • “Vibes Don’t Lie” — Leon Thomas

Mejor Álbum de R&B (Best R&B Album)

  • Beloved — Giveon

  • Why Not More? — Coco Jones

  • The Crown — Ledisi

  • Escape Room — Teyana Taylor

  • Mur — Leon Thomas

Mejor Interpretación de Rap (Best Rap Performance)

  • “Outside” — Cardi B

  • “Chains & Whips” — Clipse, Pusha T & Malice con Kendrick Lamar y Pharrell Williams

  • “Anxiety” — Doechii

  • “TV Off” — Kendrick Lamar con Lefty Gunplay

  • “Darling, I” — Tyler, the Creator con Teezo Touchdown

    Mejor Interpretación de Rap Melódico (Best Melodic Rap Performance)

  • “Proud of Me” — Fridayy con Meek Mill

  • “Wholeheartedly” — JID con Ty Dolla $ign & 6Lack

  • “Luther” — Kendrick Lamar con SZA

  • “WeMaj” — Terrace Martin & Kenyon Dixon con Rapsody

  • “Somebody Loves Me” — Partynextdoor & Drake

Mejor Canción de Rap (Best Rap Song)

  • “Anxiety” — Doechii

  • “The Birds Don’t Sing” — Clipse, Pusha T & Malice con John Legend y Voices of Fire

  • “Sticky” — Tyler, the Creator con GloRilla, Sexyy Red & Lil Wayne

  • “TGIF” — GloRilla

  • “TV Off” — Kendrick Lamar con Lefty Gunplay

Mejor Álbum de Rap (Best Rap Album)

  • Let God Sort Em Out — Clipse, Pusha T & Malice

  • Glorious — GloRilla

  • God Does Like Ugly — JID

  • GNX — Kendrick Lamar

  • Chromakopia — Tyler, the Creator

Mejor Interpretación de Jazz (Best Jazz Performance)

  • “Noble Rise” — Lakecia Benjamin con Immanuel Wilkins & Mark Whitfield

  • “Windows – Live” — Chick Corea, Christian McBride & Brian Blade

  • “Peace of Mind / Dreams Come True” — Samara Joy

  • “Four” — Michael Mayo

  • “All Stars Lead to You – Live” — Nicole Zuraitis, Dan Pugach, Tom Scott, Idan Morim, Keyon Harrold & Rachel Eckroth

Mejor Álbum Vocal de Jazz (Best Jazz Vocal Album)

  • Elemental — Dee Dee Bridgewater & Bill Charlap

  • We Insist 2025! — Terri Lyne Carrington & Christie Dashiell

  • Portrait — Samara Joy

  • Fly — Michael Mayo

  • Live at Vic’s Las Vegas — Nicole Zuraitis, Dan Pugach, Tom Scott, Idan Morim, Keyon Harrold & Rachel Eckroth

Mejor Álbum de Jazz Alternativo

  • Honey From a Winter Stone — Ambrose Akinmusire

  • Keys to the City Volume One — Robert Glasper

  • Ride into the Sun — Brad Mehldau

  • Live-Action — Nate Smith

  • Blues Blood — Immanuel Wilkins

Mejor Álbum Vocal Pop Tradicional

  • Wintersongs — Laila Biali

  • The Gift of Love — Jennifer Hudson

  • Who Believes in Angels? — Elton John & Brandi Carlile

  • Harlequin — Lady Gaga

  • A Matter of Time — Laufey

  • The Secret Of Life: Partners, Volume 2 — Barbra Streisand

Mejor Álbum Instrumental Contemporáneo

  • Brightside — ARKAI

  • Ones & Twos — Gerald Clayton

  • BEATrio — Béla Fleck, Edmar Castañeda, Antonio Sánchez

  • Just Us — Bob James & Dave Koz

  • Shayan — Charu Suri

Mejor Álbum de Teatro Musical

  • Buena Vista Social Club

  • Death Becomes Her

  • Gypsy

  • Just In Time

  • Maybe Happy Ending

Mejor Interpretación/Canción Gospel

  • “Do It Again” — Kirk Franklin; Kirk Franklin, compositor

  • “Church” — Tasha Cobbs Leonard, John Legend; Anthony S. Brown, Brunes Charles, Annatoria Chitapa, Kenneth Leonard Jr., Tasha Cobbs Leonard & Jonas Myrin, compositores

  • “Still (Live)” — Jonathan McReynolds & Jamal Roberts; Britney Delagraentiss, Jonathan McReynolds, David Lamar Outing III, Orlando Joel Palmer & Terrell Demetrius Wilson, compositores

  • “Amen” — Pastor Mike Jr.; Adia Andrews, Michael McClure Jr., David Lamar Outing II & Terrell Anthony Pettus, compositores

  • “Come Jesus Come” — Cece Winans Featuring Shirley Caesar

Mejor Interpretación/Canción de Música Cristiana Contemporánea

  • “I Know a Name” — Elevation Worship, Chris Brown, Brandon Lake; Hank Bentley, Steven Furtick, Brandon Lake & Jacob Sooter, compositores

  • “Your Way’s Better” — Forrest Frank; Forrest Frank & Pera, compositores

  • “Hard Fought Hallelujah” — Brandon Lake With Jelly Roll; Chris Brown, Steven Furtick, Benjamin William Hastings, Jason Bradley Deford & Brandon Lake, compositores

  • “Headphones” — Lecrae, Killer Mike, T.I.; Tyshane Thompson, Bongo ByTheWay, Michael Render, Lecrae Moore, William Roderick Miller & Clifford Harris, compositores

  • “Amazing” — Darrel Walls, PJ Morton; PJ Morton & Darrel Walls, compositores

Mejor Álbum Gospel

  • Sunny Days — Yolanda Adams

  • Tasha — Tasha Cobbs Leonard

  • Live Breathe Fight — Tamela Mann

  • Only On The Road (Live) — Tye Tribbett

  • Heart Of Mine — Darrel Walls, PJ Morton

Mejor Álbum de Música Cristiana Contemporánea

  • Child of God II — Forrest Frank

  • Coritos Vol. 1 — Israel & New Breed

  • King Of Hearts — Brandon Lake

  • Reconstruction — Lecrae

  • Let The Church Sing — Tauren Wells

Mejor Álbum de Pop Latino

  • Cosa Nuestra — Rauw Alejandro

  • Bogotá (Deluxe) — Andrés Cepeda

  • Tropicoqueta — Karol G

  • Cancionera — Natalia Lafourcade

  • ¿Y ahora qué? — Alejandro Sanz

Mejor Álbum de Música Urbana

  • DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS — Bad Bunny

  • Mixteip — J Balvin

  • FERXXO VOL X: Sagrado — Feid

  • NAIKI — Nicki Nicole

  • EUB DELUXE — Trueno

  • SINFÓNICO (En Vivo) — Yandel

Mejor Álbum de Rock o Alternativo Latino

  • Genes Rebeldes — Aterciopelados

  • ASTROPICAL — Bomba Estéreo, Rawayana, ASTROPICAL

  • PAPOTA — CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso

  • ALGORHYTHM — Los Wizzards

  • Novela — Fito Páez

Mejor Álbum de Música Mexicana (Incluyendo Tejano)

  • MALA MÍA — Fuerza Regida, Grupo Frontera

  • Y Lo Que Viene — Grupo Frontera

  • Sin Rodeos — Paola Jara

  • Palabra De To’s (Seca) — Carín León

  • Bobby Pulido & Friends Una Tuya Y Una Mía – Por La Puerta Grande (En Vivo) — Bobby Pulido

Mejor Álbum Tropical Latino

  • Fotografías — Rubén Blades, Roberto Delgado & Orquesta

  • Raíces — Gloria Estefan

  • Clásicos 1.0 — Grupo Niche

  • Bingo — Alain Pérez

  • Debut y Segunda Tanda, Vol. 2 — Gilberto Santa Rosa

    Mejor Interpretación Global de Música

  • “EoO” — Bad Bunny

  • “Cantando en el Camino” — Ciro Hurtado

  • “JERUSALEMA” — Angélique Kidjo

  • “Inmigrante Y Que?” — Yeisy Rojas

  • “Shrini’s Dream (Live)” — Shakti

  • “Daybreak” — Anoushka Shankar Featuring Alam Khan & Sarathy Korwar

Mejor Banda Sonora para Medios Visuales (Incluye cine y televisión)

  • How to Train Your Dragon — John Powell, compositor

  • Severance: Season 2 — Theodore Shapiro, compositor

  • Sinners — Ludwig Göransson, compositor

  • Wicked — John Powell & Stephen Schwartz, compositores

  • The Wild Robot — Kris Bowers, compositor

Mejor Banda Sonora para Videojuegos y Otros Medios Interactivos

  • Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora – Secrets of the Spires — Pinar Toprak, compositora

  • Helldivers 2 — Wilbert Roget II, compositor

  • Indiana Jones and the Great Circle — Gordy Haab, compositor

  • Star Wars Outlaws: Wild Card & a Pirate’s Fortune — Cody Matthew Johnson & Wilbert Roget II, compositores

  • Sword of the Sea — Austin Wintory, compositor

    Mejor Canción Escrita para Medios Visuales

  • “As Alive as You Need Me to Be” [de Tron: Ares] — Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross

  • “Golden” [de KPop Demon Hunters] — EJAE & Mark Sonnenblick

  • “I Lied to You” [de Sinners] — Ludwig Göransson & Raphael Saadiq

  • “Never Too Late” [de Elton John: Never Too Late] — Brandi Carlile, Elton John, Bernie Taupin & Andrew Watt

  • “Pale, Pale Moon” [de Sinners] — Ludwig Göransson & Brittany Howard

  • “Sinners” [de Sinners] — Leonard Denisenko, Rodarius Green, Travis Harrington, Tarkan Kozluklu, Kyris Mingo & Darius Povilinus

Mejor Video Musical

  • “Young Lion” — Sade

  • “Manchild” — Sabrina Carpenter

  • “So Be It” — Clipse

  • “Anxiety” — Doechii

  • “Love” — OK Go

Premios Grammy
Diana Laura Sánchez
Diana Laura Sánchez
Licenciada en Ciencias de la Comunicación. Editora web y Social Media Manager de la revista Caras México de Editorial Televisa.
Más contenido como este
michael-jackson-serie.jpeg
Entretenimiento
Presentan tráiler de la biopic de Michael Jackson
November 06, 2025
 · 
Diana Laura Sánchez
kanye-west-concierto-mexico.jpg
Entretenimiento
Kanye West anuncia concierto en la Ciudad de México
November 06, 2025
 · 
Diana Laura Sánchez
Álvaro Cervantes da voz al silencio en la película "Sorda"
Entretenimiento
“El mundo no está hecho para quienes no oyen”, Álvaro Cervantes nos habla de su nueva película: Sorda
November 06, 2025
 · 
Tania Franco
Frases de Fátima Bosch
Entretenimiento
Frases que nos enamoraron de Fátima Bosch
November 06, 2025
 · 
Tania Franco
ludwika-paleta-nicolas-haza-pelicula .jpg
Entretenimiento
Ludwika Paleta y su hijo comparten créditos en la pantalla
La actriz y su hijo protagonizan juntos la película “Después”, que se estrenará próximamente
November 06, 2025
 · 
Diana Laura Sánchez
Ximena Sariñana reflexiona sobre lo dañino que fue ser comparada con Natalia Lafourcade
Entretenimiento
Ximena Sariñana reflexiona sobre lo dañino que fue ser comparada con Natalia Lafourcade
La cantante reveló cómo esa rivalidad afectó su autoestima
November 06, 2025
 · 
Tania Franco
Jacob Elordi revela que vivió en su auto antes de ser elegido para Euphoria
Entretenimiento
El día que Jacob Elordi casi deja la actuación, esta es la audición que cambió su destino
El actor australiano confesó que atravesaba un momento difícil en Los Ángeles cuando hizo la audición que cambiaría su carrera
November 05, 2025
 · 
Tania Franco
cher-habla-de-su-novio.jpeg
Entretenimiento
Cher habla de la diferencia de edad entre ella y su novio 40 años menor
La cantante de 79 años dijo que esto no representa un problema en su relación con Alexander “AE” Edwards
November 05, 2025
 · 
Diana Laura Sánchez
cristiano-ronaldo-georgina-rodriguez-bodajpg
Entretenimiento
Cristiano Ronaldo habla de su boda con Georgina Rodríguez y revela cuándo será
El futbolista portugués reveló cuándo planea celebrar su boda con la madre de sus hijos
November 05, 2025
 · 
Diana Laura Sánchez