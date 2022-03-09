Día de la Mujer: 22 mujeres que nos inspiran

Para conmemorar el Día Internacional de la Mujer, Viviana Said reunió a un grupo de mujeres amigas para realizar una sesión de fotos con flores de Indira Floral Desing.
“Las flores más especiales para mí son las lilis, sin embargo, cada una me enseña mucho, admiro la capacidad que tienen para florecer bajo cualquier circunstancia.”, nos revela Vivi.
Así, junto al fotógrafo Carlos Álvarez, consiguió captar en las fotografías la esencia de cada una de las invitadas a este proyecto.
Cada una de ellas reveló a CARAS México lo que más les gusta de ser mujer, a las mujeres que admiran y cómo les gustaría ser recordadas.
Todas ellas son mujeres emprendedoras, trabajadoras, valientes, apasionadas de lo que hacen, amigas, hermanas, hijas, esposas, madres, mujeres que desean dejar un mundo mejor para las nuevas generaciones.
Este sitio utiliza cookies para ayudarnos a mejorar tu experiencia cada vez que lo visites. Al continuar navegando en él, estarás aceptando su uso. Podrás deshabilitarlas accediendo a la configuración de tu navegador. Leer MásAcepto
Privacy & Cookies Policy
Privacy Overview
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are as essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are as essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.