“Me gusta ser abuela, siempre me necesitan”: Silvia Pinal

Retrato de cinco generaciones: Silvia con sus hijos Luis Enrique, Alejandra Guzmán y Silvia Pasquel, su nieta Stephanie y su bisnieta Michelle.La afamada Dinastía Pinal se ha caracterizado por ser un matriarcado. Durante seis generaciones han llevado la batuta familiar mujeres de gran carácter. Con Rafael Banquells, tuvo a Silvia Pasquel, cuya hija es Stephanie Salas, que a su vez tiene dos hijas, Mi- chelle Salas y Camila Valero. Viridiana Alatriste fue la segunda hija de Silvia Pinal, fruto de su relación con Gustavo Alatriste, y desafortunadamente falleció en un accidente automovilístico. Con Enrique Guzmán tuvo a Alejandra y a Luis Enrique Guzmán. La hija de Alejandra es Frida Sofía Moctezuma.

