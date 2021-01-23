Realeza

15 looks icónicos que usaron las celebridades para conocer a Lady Di y que nos siguen inspirando

looks celebridades lady di

Siempre es intimidante pararse frente a la realeza. Y más cuando se trata de alguien como la Princesa Diana de Gales —esposa difunta del Príncipe Carlos de Gales, madre de los príncipes William y Harry— un ícono de la moda a nivel internacional. Sin embargo, las celebridades han estado a la altura para impresionar a Lady Di vistiendo sus más elegantes atuendos. Desde algunos de los cantantes más importantes en la historia de la música hasta las actrices que han esterilizado sobre la pantalla grande, hubo todo tipo de encuentros inéditos donde lucieron grandes looks tanto por la realeza de Inglaterra, y la de Hollywood. (Foto: Getty Images)

