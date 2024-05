¡Lujo real! Cuánto cuesta una habitación en el hotel donde se hospedan Meghan Markle y el príncipe Harry en Nigeria

#Nigeria🇳🇬 HRH Meghan Duchess of Sussex UK is honoured with a honorary title Ada Mazi, Omu of Arochukwu kingdom by HM King (Eze Aro) of Arochukwu kingdom



Ada Mazi is a name that means daughter of a rich man/Chief while Omu is a chieftaincy title used as head of all women pic.twitter.com/zVQhsVBYlP