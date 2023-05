Todos los detalles para la boda del príncipe Hussein y Rajwa Al Saif el 1 de junio

#NEW The wedding of Crown Prince Al Hussein and Rajwa Al Saif on 1st June will begin at 16.00h local time 🇯🇴



The live coverage will include the arrival of guests, the Katb Al Kitab ceremony at Zahran Palace, the car procession in Amman and the arrivals at Al Husseiniyah Palace pic.twitter.com/H5Mz89FJIq