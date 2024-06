Las novias de Christian Nodal: Belinda, Cazzu, Ángela Aguilar y otras mujeres que robaron su corazón

Billboard's 21 Under 21: @AngelaAguilar__ 💫



AGE: 20

LABEL: Machin Records

PUBLISHER: Solitaria Music

MANAGEMENT: Machin



Learn more + see the full 2024 list of the most innovative and influential young artists in the music industry: https://t.co/xAy5GP86np pic.twitter.com/0SPoK1z4qC