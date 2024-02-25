Lily Gladstone y Cillian Murphy encabezan la lista de ganadores de los SAG Awards 2024

La edición número 30 de los SAG Awards 2024, tuvo lugar en el Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall de Los Ángeles, donde se reconoció lo mejor de la industria del cine y la televisión.

El primer premio de la noche fue presentado por las famosas Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway y Emily Blunt, quienes protagonizaron el emotivo reencuentro de los personajes de El Diablo se viste a la moda.

Cillian Murphy, Lily Gladstone, Jeremy Allen White, Pedro Pascal y Eyo Edebiri, fueron algunos de los primeros ganadores de la gala que se transmitió por Netflix.

Mejor interpretación del elenco de una película

GANADOR: Oppenheimer



American Fiction

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

The Color Purple

Mejor actriz

GANADORA: Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon



Annette Bening, Nyad

Carey Mulligan, Maestro

Margot Robbie, Barbie

Emma Stone, Poor Things

Mejor actor

GANADOR: Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer



Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Colman Domingo, Rustin

Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers

Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

Interpretación destacada del elenco en una serie dramática

GANADOR: Succession



The Crown

The Gilded Age

The Last of Us

The Morning Show

Ganadora del Achievement Award:

Barbara Streisand

Mejor interpretación femenina en una serie dramática

GANADORA: Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown



Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Sarah Snook, Succession

Mejor actor de reparto

GANADOR: Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer



Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction

Willem Dafoe, Poor Things

Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon

Ryan Gosling, Barbie

Mejor interpretación del elenco en una serie de comedia

GANADOR: The Bear



Abbott Elementary

Barry

Only Murderers in the Building

Ted Lasso

Interpretación destacada de un actor masculino en una película para televisión o serie limitada

GANADOR: Steven Yeun, Beef



Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers

Jon Hamm, Fargo

David Oyelowo, Lawmen: Bass Reeves

Tony Shalhoub, Mr Monk’s Last Case

Mejor actriz de reparto

GANADORA: Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple



Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer

Penélope Cruz, Ferrari

Jodie Foster, Nyad

Da’vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Mejor interpretación masculina en una serie dramática

GANADOR: Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us



Brian Cox, Succession

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Matthew Macfadyen, Succession

Mejor interpretación femenina en una serie de comedia

GANADORA: Ayo Edebiri, The Bear



Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Rachel Brosnahan, La maravillosa Sra. Maisel

Quinta Brunson, Abbott ElementarY

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Mejor interpretación femenina en una película para televisión o serie limitada

GANADORA: Ali Wong, Beef



Uzo Aduba, Painkiller

Kathryn Hahn, Tiny Beautiful Things

Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry

Bel Powley, A Small Light

Mejor interpretación masculina en una serie de comedia

GANADOR: Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear



Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

Bill Hader, Barry

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Mejor actuación de un grupo de dobles en una película

GANADORA: Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One



Barbie

Guardianes de la Galaxia Vol. 3

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

John Wick: 4

Mejor actuación de un grupo de especialistas en una serie de televisión

GANADORA: The Last of Us

