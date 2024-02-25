Entretenimiento

Lily Gladstone y Cillian Murphy encabezan la lista de ganadores de los SAG Awards 2024

Te presentamos la lista completa de las celebridades que fueron galardonadas por el Sindicato de Actores

Febrero 25, 2024 • 
Diana Laura Sánchez
La edición número 30 de los SAG Awards 2024, tuvo lugar en el Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall de Los Ángeles, donde se reconoció lo mejor de la industria del cine y la televisión.

El primer premio de la noche fue presentado por las famosas Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway y Emily Blunt, quienes protagonizaron el emotivo reencuentro de los personajes de El Diablo se viste a la moda.

Cillian Murphy, Lily Gladstone, Jeremy Allen White, Pedro Pascal y Eyo Edebiri, fueron algunos de los primeros ganadores de la gala que se transmitió por Netflix.

Mejor interpretación del elenco de una película

GANADOR: Oppenheimer

  • American Fiction
  • Barbie
  • Killers of the Flower Moon
  • The Color Purple

Mejor actriz

GANADORA: Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon

  • Annette Bening, Nyad
  • Carey Mulligan, Maestro
  • Margot Robbie, Barbie
  • Emma Stone, Poor Things

Mejor actor

GANADOR: Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

  • Bradley Cooper, Maestro
  • Colman Domingo, Rustin
  • Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
  • Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

Interpretación destacada del elenco en una serie dramática

GANADOR: Succession

  • The Crown
  • The Gilded Age
  • The Last of Us
  • The Morning Show

Ganadora del Achievement Award:

Barbara Streisand

Mejor interpretación femenina en una serie dramática

GANADORA: Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

  • Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
  • Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
  • Keri Russell, The Diplomat
  • Sarah Snook, Succession

Mejor actor de reparto

GANADOR: Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer

  • Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction
  • Willem Dafoe, Poor Things
  • Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Ryan Gosling, Barbie

Mejor interpretación del elenco en una serie de comedia

GANADOR: The Bear

  • Abbott Elementary
  • Barry
  • Only Murderers in the Building
  • Ted Lasso

Interpretación destacada de un actor masculino en una película para televisión o serie limitada

GANADOR: Steven Yeun, Beef

  • Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers
  • Jon Hamm, Fargo
  • David Oyelowo, Lawmen: Bass Reeves
  • Tony Shalhoub, Mr Monk’s Last Case

Mejor actriz de reparto

GANADORA: Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple

  • Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
  • Penélope Cruz, Ferrari
  • Jodie Foster, Nyad
  • Da’vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Mejor interpretación masculina en una serie dramática

GANADOR: Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us

  • Brian Cox, Succession
  • Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
  • Kieran Culkin, Succession
  • Matthew Macfadyen, Succession

Mejor interpretación femenina en una serie de comedia

GANADORA: Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

  • Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
  • Rachel Brosnahan, La maravillosa Sra. Maisel
  • Quinta Brunson, Abbott ElementarY
  • Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Mejor interpretación femenina en una película para televisión o serie limitada

GANADORA: Ali Wong, Beef

  • Uzo Aduba, Painkiller
  • Kathryn Hahn, Tiny Beautiful Things
  • Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry
  • Bel Powley, A Small Light

Mejor interpretación masculina en una serie de comedia

GANADOR: Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

  • Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
  • Bill Hader, Barry
  • Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
  • Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Mejor actuación de un grupo de dobles en una película

GANADORA: Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One

  • Barbie
  • Guardianes de la Galaxia Vol. 3
  • Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
  • John Wick: 4

Mejor actuación de un grupo de especialistas en una serie de televisión

GANADORA: The Last of Us

  • Ahsoka
  • Barry
  • Carne
  • The Mandalorian
Diana Laura Sánchez


