Lily Gladstone y Cillian Murphy encabezan la lista de ganadores de los SAG Awards 2024

La edición número 30 de los SAG Awards 2024, tuvo lugar en el Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall de Los Ángeles, donde se reconoció lo mejor de la industria del cine y la televisión.
El primer premio de la noche fue presentado por las famosas Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway y Emily Blunt, quienes protagonizaron el emotivo reencuentro de los personajes de El Diablo se viste a la moda.
Cillian Murphy, Lily Gladstone, Jeremy Allen White, Pedro Pascal y Eyo Edebiri, fueron algunos de los primeros ganadores de la gala que se transmitió por Netflix.
Mejor interpretación del elenco de una película
GANADOR: Oppenheimer
- American Fiction
- Barbie
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- The Color Purple
Mejor actriz
GANADORA: Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon
- Annette Bening, Nyad
- Carey Mulligan, Maestro
- Margot Robbie, Barbie
- Emma Stone, Poor Things
Mejor actor
GANADOR: Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
- Bradley Cooper, Maestro
- Colman Domingo, Rustin
- Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
- Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction
Interpretación destacada del elenco en una serie dramática
GANADOR: Succession
- The Crown
- The Gilded Age
- The Last of Us
- The Morning Show
Ganadora del Achievement Award:
Barbara Streisand
Mejor interpretación femenina en una serie dramática
GANADORA: Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
- Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
- Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
- Keri Russell, The Diplomat
- Sarah Snook, Succession
Mejor actor de reparto
GANADOR: Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer
- Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction
- Willem Dafoe, Poor Things
- Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon
- Ryan Gosling, Barbie
Mejor interpretación del elenco en una serie de comedia
GANADOR: The Bear
- Abbott Elementary
- Barry
- Only Murderers in the Building
- Ted Lasso
Interpretación destacada de un actor masculino en una película para televisión o serie limitada
GANADOR: Steven Yeun, Beef
- Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers
- Jon Hamm, Fargo
- David Oyelowo, Lawmen: Bass Reeves
- Tony Shalhoub, Mr Monk’s Last Case
Mejor actriz de reparto
GANADORA: Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
- Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
- Penélope Cruz, Ferrari
- Jodie Foster, Nyad
- Da’vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers
Mejor interpretación masculina en una serie dramática
GANADOR: Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
- Brian Cox, Succession
- Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
- Kieran Culkin, Succession
- Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
Mejor interpretación femenina en una serie de comedia
GANADORA: Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
- Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Rachel Brosnahan, La maravillosa Sra. Maisel
- Quinta Brunson, Abbott ElementarY
- Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Mejor interpretación femenina en una película para televisión o serie limitada
GANADORA: Ali Wong, Beef
- Uzo Aduba, Painkiller
- Kathryn Hahn, Tiny Beautiful Things
- Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry
- Bel Powley, A Small Light
Mejor interpretación masculina en una serie de comedia
GANADOR: Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
- Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
- Bill Hader, Barry
- Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
- Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Mejor actuación de un grupo de dobles en una película
GANADORA: Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
- Barbie
- Guardianes de la Galaxia Vol. 3
- Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
- John Wick: 4
Mejor actuación de un grupo de especialistas en una serie de televisión
GANADORA: The Last of Us
- Ahsoka
- Barry
- Carne
- The Mandalorian