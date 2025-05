El Papa León XIV genera distancia con la comunidad LGBTQ+

VATICAN CITY, VATICAN - MAY 14: (EDITOR NOTE: STRICTLY EDITORIAL USE ONLY - NO MERCHANDISING). Pope Leo XIV holds an audience for participants in the Jubilee of Eastern Churches at the Paul VI Hall on May 14, 2025 in Vatican City, Vatican. Today, pilgrims participating in the Jubilee of the Eastern Churches attended an audience with Pope Leo XIV, followed by a celebration of the Divine Liturgy in the Byzantine Rite at St. Peter’s Basilica. Eastern Catholics are in full communion with the pope but are not part of the Latin Church. (Photo by Vatican Media via Vatican Pool/Getty Images)