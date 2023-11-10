Ellos son los artistas nominados a los premios Grammy 2024

La cantante y compositora estadounidense SZA, lidera la lista de nominados con nueve nominaciones, seguido de las cantautoras Phoebe Bridgers, Victoria Monét, y el ingeniero de sonido canadiense Serban Ghenea, con siete nominaciones, además de Miley Cyrus, Olivia Rodrigo y Taylor Swift con seis nominaciones.

La ceremonia de los Grammy 2024 estará llena de sorpresas, entre ellas, la Academia de Grabación nombrará a Jon Bon Jovi como Persona del Año 2024. Además, mexicanos como Peso Pluma y Natalia Lafourcade aparecen entre los nominados a los premios Grammy. El cantante de corridos tumbados aparece en la categoría de Mejor Álbum de Música Mexicana, gracias a su álbum Génesis que se convirtió en todo un hit. Por otro lado, Natalia aparece nominada en Mejor Álbum Latino de Rock o Alternativo. Y como era de esperarse, debido al éxito de su The Eras Tour, Taylor Swift lidera la lista en varias categorías con su éxito “Anti-Hero”.

LISTA DE NOMINADOS A LOS PREMIOS GRAMMY 2024

ÁLBUM DEL AÑO

Boygenius - “The Record”

Janelle Monáe - “The Age of Pleasure”

Jon Batiste - “World Music Radio”

Lana Del Rey - “Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd”

Miley Cyrus - “Endless Summer Vacation”

Olivia Rodrigo - “Guts”

SZA - “SOS”

Taylor Swift - “Midnights”

GRABACIÓN DEL AÑO

Billie Eilish - “What Was I Made For?”

Boygenius - “Not Strong Enough”

Jon Batiste - “Worship”

Miley Cyrus - “Flowers”

Olivia Rodrigo - “Vampire”

SZA - “Kill Bill”

Taylor Swift - “Anti-Hero”

Victoria Monét - “On My Mama”

LA CANCIÓN DEL AÑO

Billie Eilish - “What Was I Made For?”

Dua Lipa - “Dance the Night”

Jon Batiste - “Butterfly”

Lana Del Rey - “A&W”

Miley Cyrus - “Flowers”

Olivia Rodrigo - “Vampire”

SZA - “Kill Bill”

Taylor Swift - “Anti-Hero”

MEJOR ARTISTA NUEVO

Coco Jones

Gracie Abrams

Fred Again..

Ice Spice

Jelly Roll

Noah Kahan

Victoria Monét

The War and Treaty

MEJOR ACTUACIÓN POP SOLISTA

Billie Eilish - “What Was I Made For?”

Doja Cat - “Paint the Town Red”

Miley Cyrus - “Flowers”

Olivia Rodrigo - “Vampire”

Taylor Swift - “Anti-Hero”

MEJOR ACTUACIÓN DE DÚO/GRUPO POP

Labrinth con Billie Eilish - “Never Felt So Alone”

Lana Del Rey con Jon Batiste - “Candy Necklace”

Miley Cyrus con Brandi Carlile - “Thousand Miles”

SZA con Phoebe Bridgers - “Ghost in the Machine”

Taylor Swift con Ice Spice - “Karma”

PRODUCTOR DEL AÑO- NO CLÁSICO

Jack Antonoff

Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II

Hit-Boy

Metro Boomin

Daniel Nigro

MEJOR ÁLBUM DE RAP

Drake & 21 Savage - “Her Loss”

Killer Mike - “Michael”

Metro Boomin - “Heroes & Villains”

Nas - “King’s Disease III”

Travis Scott - “Utopia”

MEJOR ACTUACIÓN DE RAP

Baby Keem ft. Kendrick Lamar - “The Hillbillies”

Black Thought - “Love Letter”

Coi Leray - “Players”

Drake & 21 Savage - “Rich Flex”

Killer Mike ft. André 3000, Future, and Eryn Allen Kane - “Scientists & Engineers”

MEJOR ÁLBUM COUNTRY

Brothers Osborne - “Brothers Osborne”

Kelsea Ballerini - “Rolling Up the Welcome Mat”

Lainey Wilson - “Bell Bottom Country”

Tyler Childers - “Rustin’ in the Rain”

Zach Bryan - “Zach Bryan”

MEJOR ACTUACIÓN COUNTRY SOLISTA

Brandy Clark - “Buried”

Chris Stapleton - “White Horse”

Dolly Parton - “The Last Thing on My Mind”

Luke Combs - “Fast Car”

Tyler Childers - “In Your Love”

MEJOR ÁLBUM DE ROCK

Foo Fighters - “But Here We Are”

Greta Van Fleet - “Starcatcher”

Metallica - “72 Seasons”

Paramore - “This Is Why”

Queens of the Stone Age - “In Times New Roman…”

MEJOR ACTUACIÓN DE ROCK

Arctic Monkeys - “Sculptures of Anything Goes”

Black Pumas - “More Than a Love Song”

Boygenius - “Not Strong Enough”

Foo Fighters - “Rescued”

Metallica - “Lux Æterna”

MEJOR ÁLBUM DE R&B

Babyface - “Girls Night Out”

Coco Jones - “What I Didn’t Tell You”

Emily King - “Special Occasion”

Summer Walker - “Clear 2: Soft Life EP”

Victoria Monét - “Jaguar II”

MEJOR ACTUACIÓN DE R&B

Chris Brown - “Summer Too Hot”

Coco Jones - “ICU”

Robert Glasper Featuring Sir & Alex Isley - “Back to Love”

SZA - “Kill Bill”

Victoria Monét - “How Does It Make You Feel”

MEJOR ÁLBUM DE MÚSICA ALTERNATIVA

Arctic Monkeys - “The Car”

Boygenius - “The Record”

Gorillaz - “Cracker Island”

Lana Del Rey - “Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd”

PJ Harvey - “I Inside the Old Year Dying”

Categorías con artistas latinos

MEJOR ÁLBUM DE LATIN POP

Pablo Alborán - La Cuarta Hoja

AleMor - Beautiful Humans, Vol. 1

Paula Arenas - A Ciegas

Pedro Capó - La Neta

Maluma - Don Juan

Gaby Moreno - X Mí (Vol. 1)

MEJOR ÁLBUM DE MÚSICA URBANA

Rauw Alejandro - SATURNO

Karol G - MAÑANA SERÁ BONITO

Tainy - DATA

MEJOR ÁLBUM LATINO DE ROCK O ALTERNATIVO

Cabra - MARTÍNEZ

Diamante Eléctrico - Leche De Tigre

Juanes - Vida Cotidiana

Natalia Lafourcade - De Todas Las Flores

Fito Páez - EADDA9223

MEJOR ÁLBUM DE MÚSICA MEXICANA (incluye tejana)

Ana Bárbara - Bordado A Mano

Lila Downs - La Sánchez

Flor De Toloache - Motherflower

Lupita Infante - Amor Como En Las Películas De Antes

Peso Pluma - GÉNESIS

MEJOR ÁLBUM DE MÚSICA TROPICAL

Rubén Blades Con Roberto Delgado & Orquesta - Siembra: 45º Aniversario (En Vivo en el Coliseo de Puerto Rico, 14 de Mayo 2022)

Luis Figueroa - Voy A Ti

Grupo Niche Y Orquesta Sinfónica Nacional de Colombia - Niche Sinfónico

Omara Portuondo - VIDA

Tony Succar, Mimy Succar - MIMY & TONY

Carlos Vives - Escalona Nunca Se Había Grabado Así

MEJOR INTERPRETACIÓN DE MÚSICA GLOBAL

Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer & Shahzad Ismaily - Shadow Forces

Burna Boy - Alone

Davido - FEEL

Silvana Estrada - Milagro Y Disastre

Falu & Gaurav Shah (Featuring PM Narendra Modi) - Abundance In Millets

Béla Fleck, Edgar Meyer & Zakir Hussain Featuring Rakesh Chaurasia - Pashto

Ibrahim Maalouf Featuring Cimafunk & Tank And The Bangas - Todo Colores

