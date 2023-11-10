Ellos son los artistas nominados a los premios Grammy 2024

La cantante y compositora estadounidense SZA, lidera la lista de nominados con nueve nominaciones, seguido de las cantautoras Phoebe Bridgers, Victoria Monét, y el ingeniero de sonido canadiense Serban Ghenea, con siete nominaciones, además de Miley Cyrus, Olivia Rodrigo y Taylor Swift con seis nominaciones.
La ceremonia de los Grammy 2024 estará llena de sorpresas, entre ellas, la Academia de Grabación nombrará a Jon Bon Jovi como Persona del Año 2024. Además, mexicanos como Peso Pluma y Natalia Lafourcade aparecen entre los nominados a los premios Grammy. El cantante de corridos tumbados aparece en la categoría de Mejor Álbum de Música Mexicana, gracias a su álbum Génesis que se convirtió en todo un hit. Por otro lado, Natalia aparece nominada en Mejor Álbum Latino de Rock o Alternativo. Y como era de esperarse, debido al éxito de su The Eras Tour, Taylor Swift lidera la lista en varias categorías con su éxito “Anti-Hero”.
LISTA DE NOMINADOS A LOS PREMIOS GRAMMY 2024
ÁLBUM DEL AÑO
Boygenius - “The Record”
Janelle Monáe - “The Age of Pleasure”
Jon Batiste - “World Music Radio”
Lana Del Rey - “Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd”
Miley Cyrus - “Endless Summer Vacation”
Olivia Rodrigo - “Guts”
SZA - “SOS”
Taylor Swift - “Midnights”
GRABACIÓN DEL AÑO
Billie Eilish - “What Was I Made For?”
Boygenius - “Not Strong Enough”
Jon Batiste - “Worship”
Miley Cyrus - “Flowers”
Olivia Rodrigo - “Vampire”
SZA - “Kill Bill”
Taylor Swift - “Anti-Hero”
Victoria Monét - “On My Mama”
LA CANCIÓN DEL AÑO
Billie Eilish - “What Was I Made For?”
Dua Lipa - “Dance the Night”
Jon Batiste - “Butterfly”
Lana Del Rey - “A&W”
Miley Cyrus - “Flowers”
Olivia Rodrigo - “Vampire”
SZA - “Kill Bill”
Taylor Swift - “Anti-Hero”
MEJOR ARTISTA NUEVO
Coco Jones
Gracie Abrams
Fred Again..
Ice Spice
Jelly Roll
Noah Kahan
Victoria Monét
The War and Treaty
MEJOR ACTUACIÓN POP SOLISTA
Billie Eilish - “What Was I Made For?”
Doja Cat - “Paint the Town Red”
Miley Cyrus - “Flowers”
Olivia Rodrigo - “Vampire”
Taylor Swift - “Anti-Hero”
MEJOR ACTUACIÓN DE DÚO/GRUPO POP
Labrinth con Billie Eilish - “Never Felt So Alone”
Lana Del Rey con Jon Batiste - “Candy Necklace”
Miley Cyrus con Brandi Carlile - “Thousand Miles”
SZA con Phoebe Bridgers - “Ghost in the Machine”
Taylor Swift con Ice Spice - “Karma”
PRODUCTOR DEL AÑO- NO CLÁSICO
Jack Antonoff
Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II
Hit-Boy
Metro Boomin
Daniel Nigro
MEJOR ÁLBUM DE RAP
Drake & 21 Savage - “Her Loss”
Killer Mike - “Michael”
Metro Boomin - “Heroes & Villains”
Nas - “King’s Disease III”
Travis Scott - “Utopia”
MEJOR ACTUACIÓN DE RAP
Baby Keem ft. Kendrick Lamar - “The Hillbillies”
Black Thought - “Love Letter”
Coi Leray - “Players”
Drake & 21 Savage - “Rich Flex”
Killer Mike ft. André 3000, Future, and Eryn Allen Kane - “Scientists & Engineers”
MEJOR ÁLBUM COUNTRY
Brothers Osborne - “Brothers Osborne”
Kelsea Ballerini - “Rolling Up the Welcome Mat”
Lainey Wilson - “Bell Bottom Country”
Tyler Childers - “Rustin’ in the Rain”
Zach Bryan - “Zach Bryan”
MEJOR ACTUACIÓN COUNTRY SOLISTA
Brandy Clark - “Buried”
Chris Stapleton - “White Horse”
Dolly Parton - “The Last Thing on My Mind”
Luke Combs - “Fast Car”
Tyler Childers - “In Your Love”
MEJOR ÁLBUM DE ROCK
Foo Fighters - “But Here We Are”
Greta Van Fleet - “Starcatcher”
Metallica - “72 Seasons”
Paramore - “This Is Why”
Queens of the Stone Age - “In Times New Roman…”
MEJOR ACTUACIÓN DE ROCK
Arctic Monkeys - “Sculptures of Anything Goes”
Black Pumas - “More Than a Love Song”
Boygenius - “Not Strong Enough”
Foo Fighters - “Rescued”
Metallica - “Lux Æterna”
MEJOR ÁLBUM DE R&B
Babyface - “Girls Night Out”
Coco Jones - “What I Didn’t Tell You”
Emily King - “Special Occasion”
Summer Walker - “Clear 2: Soft Life EP”
Victoria Monét - “Jaguar II”
MEJOR ACTUACIÓN DE R&B
Chris Brown - “Summer Too Hot”
Coco Jones - “ICU”
Robert Glasper Featuring Sir & Alex Isley - “Back to Love”
SZA - “Kill Bill”
Victoria Monét - “How Does It Make You Feel”
MEJOR ÁLBUM DE MÚSICA ALTERNATIVA
Arctic Monkeys - “The Car”
Boygenius - “The Record”
Gorillaz - “Cracker Island”
Lana Del Rey - “Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd”
PJ Harvey - “I Inside the Old Year Dying”
Categorías con artistas latinos
MEJOR ÁLBUM DE LATIN POP
Pablo Alborán - La Cuarta Hoja
AleMor - Beautiful Humans, Vol. 1
Paula Arenas - A Ciegas
Pedro Capó - La Neta
Maluma - Don Juan
Gaby Moreno - X Mí (Vol. 1)
MEJOR ÁLBUM DE MÚSICA URBANA
Rauw Alejandro - SATURNO
Karol G - MAÑANA SERÁ BONITO
Tainy - DATA
MEJOR ÁLBUM LATINO DE ROCK O ALTERNATIVO
Cabra - MARTÍNEZ
Diamante Eléctrico - Leche De Tigre
Juanes - Vida Cotidiana
Natalia Lafourcade - De Todas Las Flores
Fito Páez - EADDA9223
MEJOR ÁLBUM DE MÚSICA MEXICANA (incluye tejana)
Ana Bárbara - Bordado A Mano
Lila Downs - La Sánchez
Flor De Toloache - Motherflower
Lupita Infante - Amor Como En Las Películas De Antes
Peso Pluma - GÉNESIS
MEJOR ÁLBUM DE MÚSICA TROPICAL
Rubén Blades Con Roberto Delgado & Orquesta - Siembra: 45º Aniversario (En Vivo en el Coliseo de Puerto Rico, 14 de Mayo 2022)
Luis Figueroa - Voy A Ti
Grupo Niche Y Orquesta Sinfónica Nacional de Colombia - Niche Sinfónico
Omara Portuondo - VIDA
Tony Succar, Mimy Succar - MIMY & TONY
Carlos Vives - Escalona Nunca Se Había Grabado Así
MEJOR INTERPRETACIÓN DE MÚSICA GLOBAL
Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer & Shahzad Ismaily - Shadow Forces
Burna Boy - Alone
Davido - FEEL
Silvana Estrada - Milagro Y Disastre
Falu & Gaurav Shah (Featuring PM Narendra Modi) - Abundance In Millets
Béla Fleck, Edgar Meyer & Zakir Hussain Featuring Rakesh Chaurasia - Pashto
Ibrahim Maalouf Featuring Cimafunk & Tank And The Bangas - Todo Colores