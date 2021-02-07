Realeza

Lady Di en sus más tiernos momentos madre-hijos: 20 fotos que debes conocer

La princesa de Gales fue conocida por muchas cualidades: desde su carisma, el innovador estilo de vestir, o su belleza atemporal. Sin embargo, además fue una gran madre para los príncipes William y Harry. No es ningún secreto que la devoción y amor de Lady Di hacia sus hijos era inacabable, y estas 20 fotos de momentos tiernos entre familia lo demuestran. (Foto: Getty Images)

