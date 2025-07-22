Suscríbete
Arte y Cultura

Las 100 mejores películas del siglo XXI

Elegidas por directores, actores y críticos de todo el mundo

July 21, 2025 • 
Tania Franco


Desde el año 2000, el cine ha vivido una transformación vertiginosa: nuevas voces, narrativas arriesgadas y una diversidad de estilos que ha redefinido lo que significa hacer cine. Para celebrar este legado contemporáneo, un grupo de críticos, cineastas y expertos de la industria internacional elaboró una lista con las 100 películas más importantes del siglo XXI.

Top 100 películas del siglo XXI

  1. Parasite (2019)
  2. Mulholland Drive (2001)
  3. There Will Be Blood (2007)
  4. In the Mood for Love (2000)
  5. Moonlight (2016)
  6. No Country for Old Men (2007)
  7. Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (2004)
  8. Get Out (2017)
  9. Spirited Away (2001)
  10. The Social Network (2010)
  11. Mad Max: Fury Road (2015)
  12. The Zone of Interest (2023)
  13. Children of Men (2006)
  14. Inglourious Basterds (2009)
  15. City of God (2002)
  16. Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2000)
  17. Brokeback Mountain (2005)
  18. Y Tu Mamá También (2001)
  19. Zodiac (2007)
  20. The Wolf of Wall Street (2013)
  21. The Royal Tenenbaums (2001)
  22. The Grand Budapest Hotel (2014)
  23. Boyhood (2014)
  24. Her (2013)
  25. Phantom Thread (2017)
  26. Anatomy of a Fall (2023)
  27. Adaptation (2002)
  28. The Dark Knight (2008)
  29. Arrival (2016)
  30. Lost in Translation (2003)
  31. The Departed (2006)
  32. Bridesmaids (2011)
  33. A Separation (2011)
  34. WALL·E (2008)
  35. A Prophet (2009)
  36. American Sniper (2014)
  37. Call Me by Your Name (2017)
  38. Portrait of a Lady on Fire (2019)
  39. Lady Bird (2017)
  40. Yi Yi (2000)
  41. Amélie (2001)
  42. The Master (2012)
  43. Oldboy (2003)
  44. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (2019)
  45. Moneyball (2011)
  46. Roma (2018)
  47. Almost Famous (2000)
  48. The Lives of Others (2006)
  49. Before Sunset (2004)
  50. Up (2009)
  51. 12 Years a Slave (2013)
  52. The Favourite (2018)
  53. Borat (2006)
  54. Pan’s Labyrinth (2006)
  55. Inception (2010)
  56. Punch-Drunk Love (2002)
  57. Best in Show (2000)
  58. Uncut Gems (2019)
  59. Toni Erdmann (2016)
  60. Whiplash (2014)
  61. Kill Bill Vol. 1 (2003)
  62. Memento (2000)
  63. Little Miss Sunshine (2006)
  64. Gone Girl (2014)
  65. Oppenheimer (2023)
  66. Spotlight (2015)
  67. TÁR (2022)
  68. The Hurt Locker (2008)
  69. Under the Skin (2013)
  70. Let the Right One In (2008)
  71. Ocean’s Eleven (2001)
  72. Carol (2015)
  73. Ratatouille (2007)
  74. The Florida Project (2017)
  75. Amour (2012)
  76. O Brother, Where Art Thou? (2000)
  77. Everything Everywhere All at Once (2022)
  78. Aftersun (2022)
  79. The Tree of Life (2011)
  80. Volver (2006)
  81. Black Swan (2010)
  82. The Act of Killing (2012)
  83. Inside Llewyn Davis (2013)
  84. Melancholia (2011)
  85. Anchorman (2004)
  86. Past Lives (2023)
  87. The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (2001)
  88. The Gleaners and I (2000)
  89. Interstellar (2014)
  90. Frances Ha (2012)
  91. Fish Tank (2009)
  92. Gladiator (2000)
  93. Michael Clayton (2007)
  94. Minority Report (2002)
  95. The Worst Person in the World (2021)
  96. Black Panther (2018)
  97. Gravity (2013)
  98. Grizzly Man (2005)
  99. Memories of Murder (2003)
  100. Superbad (2007)

Estas 100 películas representan lo mejor que el siglo XXI ha ofrecido hasta ahora en la gran pantalla. Y aunque el cine sigue en constante cambio, estas obras ya han asegurado su lugar en la historia.

Tania Franco
Tania Franco
Comunicóloga en Medios Digitales
