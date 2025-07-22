Las 100 mejores películas del siglo XXI

Desde el año 2000, el cine ha vivido una transformación vertiginosa: nuevas voces, narrativas arriesgadas y una diversidad de estilos que ha redefinido lo que significa hacer cine. Para celebrar este legado contemporáneo, un grupo de críticos, cineastas y expertos de la industria internacional elaboró una lista con las 100 películas más importantes del siglo XXI.
Top 100 películas del siglo XXI
- Parasite (2019)
- Mulholland Drive (2001)
- There Will Be Blood (2007)
- In the Mood for Love (2000)
- Moonlight (2016)
- No Country for Old Men (2007)
- Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (2004)
- Get Out (2017)
- Spirited Away (2001)
- The Social Network (2010)
- Mad Max: Fury Road (2015)
- The Zone of Interest (2023)
- Children of Men (2006)
- Inglourious Basterds (2009)
- City of God (2002)
- Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2000)
- Brokeback Mountain (2005)
- Y Tu Mamá También (2001)
- Zodiac (2007)
- The Wolf of Wall Street (2013)
- The Royal Tenenbaums (2001)
- The Grand Budapest Hotel (2014)
- Boyhood (2014)
- Her (2013)
- Phantom Thread (2017)
- Anatomy of a Fall (2023)
- Adaptation (2002)
- The Dark Knight (2008)
- Arrival (2016)
- Lost in Translation (2003)
- The Departed (2006)
- Bridesmaids (2011)
- A Separation (2011)
- WALL·E (2008)
- A Prophet (2009)
- American Sniper (2014)
- Call Me by Your Name (2017)
- Portrait of a Lady on Fire (2019)
- Lady Bird (2017)
- Yi Yi (2000)
- Amélie (2001)
- The Master (2012)
- Oldboy (2003)
- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (2019)
- Moneyball (2011)
- Roma (2018)
- Almost Famous (2000)
- The Lives of Others (2006)
- Before Sunset (2004)
- Up (2009)
- 12 Years a Slave (2013)
- The Favourite (2018)
- Borat (2006)
- Pan’s Labyrinth (2006)
- Inception (2010)
- Punch-Drunk Love (2002)
- Best in Show (2000)
- Uncut Gems (2019)
- Toni Erdmann (2016)
- Whiplash (2014)
- Kill Bill Vol. 1 (2003)
- Memento (2000)
- Little Miss Sunshine (2006)
- Gone Girl (2014)
- Oppenheimer (2023)
- Spotlight (2015)
- TÁR (2022)
- The Hurt Locker (2008)
- Under the Skin (2013)
- Let the Right One In (2008)
- Ocean’s Eleven (2001)
- Carol (2015)
- Ratatouille (2007)
- The Florida Project (2017)
- Amour (2012)
- O Brother, Where Art Thou? (2000)
- Everything Everywhere All at Once (2022)
- Aftersun (2022)
- The Tree of Life (2011)
- Volver (2006)
- Black Swan (2010)
- The Act of Killing (2012)
- Inside Llewyn Davis (2013)
- Melancholia (2011)
- Anchorman (2004)
- Past Lives (2023)
- The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (2001)
- The Gleaners and I (2000)
- Interstellar (2014)
- Frances Ha (2012)
- Fish Tank (2009)
- Gladiator (2000)
- Michael Clayton (2007)
- Minority Report (2002)
- The Worst Person in the World (2021)
- Black Panther (2018)
- Gravity (2013)
- Grizzly Man (2005)
- Memories of Murder (2003)
- Superbad (2007)
Estas 100 películas representan lo mejor que el siglo XXI ha ofrecido hasta ahora en la gran pantalla. Y aunque el cine sigue en constante cambio, estas obras ya han asegurado su lugar en la historia.