Las mejores canciones para dedicarle a esa persona especial este 14 de febrero

“The Power of Love” – Celine Dion

“Estar contigo” – Alex Ubago

“I Just Can’t Stop Loving You” – Michael Jackson

“Este mundo que va” – Miguel Bosé

“Perfect” – Ed Sheeran

“When You Say Nothing at All” – Ronan Keating

“Yellow” – Coldplay

“Te regalo” – Carlos Baute

“I Won’t Give Up” – Jason Mraz

“All of Me” – John Legend

“Me enamore de ti” – Chayanne

“Stay With Me”– Sam Smith

“Thinking Out Loud” – Ed Sheeran

“Te amaré” – Miguel Bosé Laura Pausini

“Lucky” – Jason Mraz y Colbie Caillat

“Just the Way You Are” – Bruno Mars

“A Thousand Miles” – Vanessa Carton

“Love Me like You Do” – Ellie Goulding

“Te amo” – Alexander Acha

“Lover” – Taylor Swift

“You’re Still The One” – Shania Twain

“Solamente tú” – Pablo Alborán

“Vas a quedarte” – Aitana

“You and I” – One direction

“Unchained Melody” – The Righteous Brothers

“In your Eyes” – Peter Gabriel

“Caminar de tu mano” – Rio Roma y Fonseca

“Time After Time” – Cyndi Lauper

“Your song” – Elton John

“No hay nadie más” – Sebastian Yatra

“My Heart Will Go On” – Celine Dion

“Jardín con enanitos” – Melendi

“I Will Always Love You” – Whitney Houston

“Porfa no te vayas” – Beret y Morat

“Can’t Help Falling in Love” – Elvis Presley

“Love Grows” – Edison Lighthouse

“Always on My Mind” – Elvis Presley

“You´re the Inspiration” – Chicago

“Mi princesa” – David Bisbal

“Kiss Me” – Sixpence None the Richer

“Can’t Get Enough of Your Love, babe” – Barry White

“Mi persona favorita” – Alejandro Sainz y Camila Cabell

“Nothing’s Gonna Change My Love for You” – George Benson

“The Way You Look Tonight” – Frank Sinatra

“Endless Love” – Lionel Richie y Diana Ross

