Las mejores canciones para dedicarle a esa persona especial este 14 de febrero

“The Power of Love” – Celine Dion
“Estar contigo” – Alex Ubago
“I Just Can’t Stop Loving You” – Michael Jackson
“Este mundo que va” – Miguel Bosé
“Perfect” – Ed Sheeran
“When You Say Nothing at All” – Ronan Keating
“Yellow” – Coldplay
“Te regalo” – Carlos Baute
“I Won’t Give Up” – Jason Mraz
“All of Me” – John Legend
“Me enamore de ti” – Chayanne
“Stay With Me”– Sam Smith
“Thinking Out Loud” – Ed Sheeran
“Te amaré” – Miguel Bosé Laura Pausini
“Lucky” – Jason Mraz y Colbie Caillat
“Just the Way You Are” – Bruno Mars
“A Thousand Miles” – Vanessa Carton
“Love Me like You Do” – Ellie Goulding
“Te amo” – Alexander Acha
“Lover” – Taylor Swift
“You’re Still The One” – Shania Twain
“Solamente tú” – Pablo Alborán
“Vas a quedarte” – Aitana
“You and I” – One direction
“Unchained Melody” – The Righteous Brothers
“In your Eyes” – Peter Gabriel
“Caminar de tu mano” – Rio Roma y Fonseca
“Time After Time” – Cyndi Lauper
“Your song” – Elton John
“No hay nadie más” – Sebastian Yatra
“My Heart Will Go On” – Celine Dion
“Jardín con enanitos” – Melendi
“I Will Always Love You” – Whitney Houston
“Porfa no te vayas” – Beret y Morat
“Can’t Help Falling in Love” – Elvis Presley
“Love Grows” – Edison Lighthouse
“Always on My Mind” – Elvis Presley
“You´re the Inspiration” – Chicago
“Mi princesa” – David Bisbal
“Kiss Me” – Sixpence None the Richer
“Can’t Get Enough of Your Love, babe” – Barry White
“Mi persona favorita” – Alejandro Sainz y Camila Cabell
“Nothing’s Gonna Change My Love for You” – George Benson
“The Way You Look Tonight” – Frank Sinatra
“Endless Love” – Lionel Richie y Diana Ross