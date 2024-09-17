Entretenimiento

“Shogun” encabeza la lista de ganadores de los Premios Emmy 2024

El teatro Peacock del centro de Los Ángeles, California fue el escenario donde se entregaron los Premios que concede la Academia de la Televisión en Estados Unidos para celebrar lo mejor de la televisión y el streaming

Septiembre 17, 2024 • 
Diana Laura Sánchez
ganadores-premios-emmy.jpeg

Getty Images

La película “Shogun”, se convirtió en la gran ganadora de la noche de la 76 edicion con 18 estatuillas. Tras las protestas de los sindicatos de actores y escritores a finales del año pasado, los premios de la Academia de Televisión retrasaron su emisión hasta principios de este año.

The Bear y Shogun lideraron la lista de nominaciones con 23 y 25 nominaciones respectivamente. La ceremonia de los premios celebraron a las producciones favoritas.

Mejor dirección a serie dramática

Frederick E.O. Toye, Shōgun

Mejor serie dramática

The Crown

Fallout

The Gilded Age

The Morning Show

Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Shōgun

Slow Horses

Mejor actriz principal en una serie dramática

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Carrie Coon, The Gilded Age

Maya Erskine, Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Anna Sawai, Shōgun

Imelda Staunton, The Crown

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

Mejor actor principal en una serie dramática

Walton Goggins, Fallout

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Hiroyuki Sanada, Shōgun

Dominic West, The Crown

Donald Glover, Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Idris Elba, Hijack

Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie dramática

Christine Baranski, The Gilded Age

Nicole Beharie, The Morning Show

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Greta Lee, The Morning Show

Lesley Manville, The Crown

Karen Pittman, The Morning Show

Holland Taylor, The Morning Show

Mejor actor de reparto en una serie dramática

Tadanobu Asano, Shо̄gun

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Mark Duplass, The Morning Show

Jon Hamm, The Morning Show

Takehiro Hira, Shōgun

Jack Lowden, Slow Horses

Jonathan Pryce, The Crown

Dirigir una serie de comedia

Christopher Storer, The Bear

Mejor serie de comedia

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Palm Royale

Reservation Dogs

What We Do in the Shadow

Mejor actriz principal en una serie de comedia

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Maya Rudolph, Loot

Jean Smart, Hacks

Kristen Wiig, Palm Royale

Mejor actor principal en una serie de comedia

Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm

Theo James, The Gentlemen

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Matt Berry, What We Do in the Shadows

D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Reservation Dogs

Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie de comedia

Carol Burnett, Palm Royale

Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building

Mejor actor de reparto en una serie de comedia

Lionel Boyce, The Bear

Paul W. Downs, Hacks

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

Paul Rudd, Only Murders In the Building

Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

Mejor serie limitada o de antología

Baby Reindeer

Fargo

Lessons in Chemistry

Ripley

True Detective: Night Country

Mejor actor principal en una serie o película limitada o de antología:

Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers

Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer

Jon Hamm, Fargo

Andrew Scott, Ripley

Tom Hollander, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans

Mejor actriz principal en una serie o película limitada o de antología

Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country

Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry

Juno Temple, Fargo

Sofia Vergara, Griselda

Naomi Watts, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans

Mejor actor de reparto en una serie o película limitada o de antología

Jonathan Bailey, Fellow Travelers

Robert Downey Jr., The Sympathizer

Tom Goodman-Hill, Baby Reindeer

John Hawkes, True Detective: Night Country

Lamorne Morris, Fargo

Lewis Pullman, Lessons in Chemistry

Treat Williams, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans

Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie o película limitada o de antología

Dakota Fanning, Ripley

Lily Gladstone, Under the Bridge

Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer

Aja Naomi King, Lessons in Chemistry

Diane Lane, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans

Nava Mau, Baby Reindeer

Kali Reis, True Detective: Night Country

Mejor película para televisión

Quiz Lady

Red, White and Royal Blue

Scoop

Unfrosted

Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie

Mejor dirección de una serie limitada/película para televisión

Ganador: Steven Zaillian, Ripley

Mejor serie animada

X-Men 97

The Simpsons

Scavengers Reign

Bobs Burgers

Blue Eye Samurai

Premios Emmy
Licenciada en Ciencias de la Comunicación. Editora web y Social Media Manager de la revista Caras México de Editorial Televisa.
