“Shogun” encabeza la lista de ganadores de los Premios Emmy 2024
El teatro Peacock del centro de Los Ángeles, California fue el escenario donde se entregaron los Premios que concede la Academia de la Televisión en Estados Unidos para celebrar lo mejor de la televisión y el streaming
La película “Shogun”, se convirtió en la gran ganadora de la noche de la 76 edicion con 18 estatuillas. Tras las protestas de los sindicatos de actores y escritores a finales del año pasado, los premios de la Academia de Televisión retrasaron su emisión hasta principios de este año.
The Bear y Shogun lideraron la lista de nominaciones con 23 y 25 nominaciones respectivamente. La ceremonia de los premios celebraron a las producciones favoritas.
Mejor dirección a serie dramática
Frederick E.O. Toye, Shōgun
Mejor serie dramática
The Crown
Fallout
The Gilded Age
The Morning Show
Mr. and Mrs. Smith
Shōgun
Slow Horses
Mejor actriz principal en una serie dramática
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Carrie Coon, The Gilded Age
Maya Erskine, Mr. and Mrs. Smith
Anna Sawai, Shōgun
Imelda Staunton, The Crown
Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
Mejor actor principal en una serie dramática
Walton Goggins, Fallout
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Hiroyuki Sanada, Shōgun
Dominic West, The Crown
Donald Glover, Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Idris Elba, Hijack
Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie dramática
Christine Baranski, The Gilded Age
Nicole Beharie, The Morning Show
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Greta Lee, The Morning Show
Lesley Manville, The Crown
Karen Pittman, The Morning Show
Holland Taylor, The Morning Show
Mejor actor de reparto en una serie dramática
Tadanobu Asano, Shо̄gun
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Mark Duplass, The Morning Show
Jon Hamm, The Morning Show
Takehiro Hira, Shōgun
Jack Lowden, Slow Horses
Jonathan Pryce, The Crown
Dirigir una serie de comedia
Christopher Storer, The Bear
Mejor serie de comedia
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Palm Royale
Reservation Dogs
What We Do in the Shadow
Mejor actriz principal en una serie de comedia
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
Maya Rudolph, Loot
Jean Smart, Hacks
Kristen Wiig, Palm Royale
Mejor actor principal en una serie de comedia
Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm
Theo James, The Gentlemen
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Matt Berry, What We Do in the Shadows
D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Reservation Dogs
Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie de comedia
Carol Burnett, Palm Royale
Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building
Mejor actor de reparto en una serie de comedia
Lionel Boyce, The Bear
Paul W. Downs, Hacks
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
Paul Rudd, Only Murders In the Building
Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live
Mejor serie limitada o de antología
Baby Reindeer
Fargo
Lessons in Chemistry
Ripley
True Detective: Night Country
Mejor actor principal en una serie o película limitada o de antología:
Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers
Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer
Jon Hamm, Fargo
Andrew Scott, Ripley
Tom Hollander, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
Mejor actriz principal en una serie o película limitada o de antología
Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country
Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry
Juno Temple, Fargo
Sofia Vergara, Griselda
Naomi Watts, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
Mejor actor de reparto en una serie o película limitada o de antología
Jonathan Bailey, Fellow Travelers
Robert Downey Jr., The Sympathizer
Tom Goodman-Hill, Baby Reindeer
John Hawkes, True Detective: Night Country
Lamorne Morris, Fargo
Lewis Pullman, Lessons in Chemistry
Treat Williams, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans
Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie o película limitada o de antología
Dakota Fanning, Ripley
Lily Gladstone, Under the Bridge
Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer
Aja Naomi King, Lessons in Chemistry
Diane Lane, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans
Nava Mau, Baby Reindeer
Kali Reis, True Detective: Night Country
Mejor película para televisión
Quiz Lady
Red, White and Royal Blue
Scoop
Unfrosted
Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie
Mejor dirección de una serie limitada/película para televisión
Ganador: Steven Zaillian, Ripley
Mejor serie animada
X-Men 97
The Simpsons
Scavengers Reign
Bobs Burgers
Blue Eye Samurai