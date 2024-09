¿Adele dirá adiós a la música? Aseguran que tiene un nuevo proyecto que te dejará sin palabras

The postponed dates for Weekends With Adele at The Colosseum, Caesars Palace from March have been rescheduled to the below dates later this year.



Fri 25 Oct & Sat 26 Oct

Fri 1 Nov & Sat 2 Nov

Fri 8 Nov & Sat 9 Nov

Fri 15 Nov & Sat 16 Nov

Fri 22 Nov & Sat 23 Nov pic.twitter.com/SuQCRhFh8j