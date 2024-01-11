Entretenimiento

Critics Choice Awards 2024: quiénes son los nominados, dónde y cuándo ver los premios

Este domingo se llevará a cabo la premiación de la Crítica Cinematografíca que otorga la Broadcast Film Critics Association para reconocer a lo más destacado de las producciones del cine y la televisión

Enero 11, 2024 • 
Diana Laura Sánchez
La 29 entrega de los Critics Choice Awards 2024 reunirán en el hotel Fairmont Century Plaza de los Ángeles, este 14 de enero a diferentes celebridades que año tras año sorprenden a las audiencias con sus proyectos televisivos y cinematográficos.

Este año, series como Succesion y The Morning Show lideran las nominaciones de televisión, mientras que las películas “Oppenheimer” y “Barbie”, son las favoritas para ganar.

Barbie protagonizada por Margot Robbie es la más nominada con 28 menciones, mientras que “Oppenheimer” y “Poor Things”, están empatadas con 13 posibilidades de llevarse un premio.

critics-choice-awards-2024-nominados.jpg

La ceremonia de los Critics Choice Awards se pondrá ver en Latonoamérica en canal de televisión de paga TNT, al igual que en la plataforma de streaming HBO Max, y en Estados Unidos por el canal CW. Por segundo año consecutivo, la comediante y actriz conocida por sus shows de stand up, Chelsea Handler, será la encargada de conducir la ceremonia.

El premio SeeHer Award de este año será entregado a la actriz que interpretó a Gloria en la película Barbie, America Ferrera, un galardón que celebra la trayectoria de una mujer en la indistria del cine y la televisión que aboga por la igualidad de género y reta los estereotipos.

Lista completa de nominados a los Critics Choice Awards 2024

Mejor Película

  • Oppenheimer
  • Barbie
  • Poor Things
  • American Fiction
  • The Color Purple
  • The Holdovers
  • Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Maestro
  • Past Lives
  • Saltburn

Mejor Actor

  • Bradley Cooper – Maestro
  • Leonardo DiCaprio – Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Colman Domingo – Rustin
  • Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers
  • Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer
  • Jeffrey Wright – American Fiction

Mejor Actriz

  • Lily Gladstone – Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Sandra Hüller – Anatomy of a Fall
  • Greta Lee – Past Lives
  • Carey Mulligan – Maestro
  • Margot Robbie – Barbie
  • Emma Stone – Poor Things

Mejor Actor de Reparto

  • Sterling K. Brown – American Fiction
  • Robert De Niro – Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Robert Downey Jr. – Oppenheimer
  • Ryan Gosling – Barbie
  • Charles Melton – May December
  • Mark Ruffalo – Poor Things

Mejor Actriz de Reparto

  • Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer
  • Danielle Brooks – The Color Purple
  • America Ferrera – Barbie
  • Jodie Foster – Nyad
  • Julianne Moore – May December
  • Da’Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers

Mejor Actor Joven

  • Abby Ryder Fortson – Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.
  • Ariana Greenblatt – Barbie
  • Calah Lane – Wonka
  • Milo Machado Graner – Anatomy of a Fall
  • Dominic Sessa – The Holdovers
  • Madeleine Yuna Voyles – The Creator

Mejor Elenco

  • Air
  • Barbie
  • The Color Purple
  • The Holdovers
  • Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Oppenheimer

Mejor Director

  • Bradley Cooper – Maestro
  • Greta Gerwig – Barbie
  • Yorgos Lanthimos – Poor Things
  • Christopher Nolan – Oppenheimer
  • Alexander Payne – The Holdovers
  • Martin Scorsese – Killers of the Flower Moon

Mejor Guión Adaptado

  • Kelly Fremon Craig – Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.
  • Andrew Haigh – All of Us Strangers
  • Cord Jefferson – American Fiction
  • Tony McNamara – Poor Things
  • Christopher Nolan – Oppenheimer
  • Eric Roth and Martin Scorsese – Killers of the Flower Moon

Mejor Guión Original

  • Samy Burch – May December
  • Alex Convery – Air
  • Bradley Cooper & Josh Singer – Maestro
  • Greta Gerwig & Noah Baumbach – Barbie
  • David Hemingson – The Holdovers
  • Celine Song – Past Lives

Mejor Fotografía

  • Matthew Libatique – Maestro
  • Rodrigo Prieto – Barbie
  • Rodrigo Prieto – Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Robbie Ryan – Poor Things
  • Linus Sandgren – Saltburn
  • Hoyte van Hoytema – Oppenheimer

Mejor Diseño de Producción

  • Suzie Davies, Charlotte Dirickx – Saltburn
  • Ruth De Jong, Claire Kaufman – Oppenheimer
  • Jack Fisk, Adam Willis – Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer – Barbie
  • James Price, Shona Heath, Szusza Mihalek – Poor Things
  • Adam Stockhausen, Kris Moran – Asteroid City

Mejor Diseño de Vestuario

  • Jacqueline Durran – Barbie
  • Lindy Hemming – Wonka
  • Francine Jamison-Tanchuck – The Color Purple
  • Holly Waddington – Poor Things
  • Jacqueline West – Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Janty Yates, David Crossman – Napoleon

Mejor Peinado y Maquillaje

  • Barbie
  • The Color Purple
  • Maestro
  • Oppenheimer
  • Poor Things
  • Priscilla

Mejor Edición

  • William Goldenberg – Air
  • Nick Houy – Barbie
  • Jennifer Lame – Oppenheimer
  • Yorgos Mavropsaridis – Poor Things
  • Thelma Schoonmaker – Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Michelle Tesoro – Maestro

Mejores Efectos Visuales

  • The Creator
  • Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
  • Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
  • Oppenheimer
  • Poor Things
  • Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Mejor Comedia

  • American Fiction
  • Barbie
  • Bottoms
  • The Holdovers
  • No Hard Feelings
  • Poor Things

Mejor Película Animada

  • The Boy and the Heron
  • Elemental
  • Nimona
  • Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem
  • Wish

Mejor Film de Habla No Inglesa

  • Anatomy of a Fall
  • Godzilla Minus One
  • Perfect Days
  • Society of the Snow
  • The Taste of Things
  • The Zone of Interest

Mejor Canción

  • Dance the Night – Barbie
  • I’m Just Ken – Barbie
  • Peaches – The Super Mario Bros. Movie
  • Road to Freedom – Rustin
  • This Wish – Wish
  • What Was I Made For – Barbie

Mejor Banda Sonora

  • Jerskin Fendrix – Poor Things
  • Michael Giacchino – Society of the Snow
  • Ludwig Göransson – Oppenheimer
  • Daniel Pemberton – Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
  • Robbie Robertson – Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Mark Ronson – Andrew Wyatt, Barbie

TELEVISIÓN

Mejor serie dramática

  • The Crown (Netflix)
  • The Diplomat (Netflix)
  • The Last of Us (HBO Max)
  • Loki (Disney+)
  • The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
  • Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (Paramount+)
  • Succession (HBO Max)
  • Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty (HBO Max)

Mejor actor en una serie dramática

  • Kieran Culkin – Succession (HBO | Max)
  • Tom Hiddleston – Loki (Disney+)
  • Timothy Olyphant – Justified: City Primeval (FX)
  • Pedro Pascal – The Last of Us (HBO | Max)
  • Ramón Rodríguez – Will Trent (ABC)
  • Jeremy Strong – Succession (HBO | Max)

Mejor actriz en una serie dramática

  • Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
  • Aunjanue Ellis – Justified: City Primeval (FX)
  • Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us (HBO Max)
  • Keri Russell – The Diplomat (Netflix)
  • Sarah Snook – Succession (HBO Max)
  • Reese Witherspoon – The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Mejor actor de reparto en una serie dramática

  • Khalid Abdalla – The Crown (Netflix)
  • Billy Crudup – The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
  • Ron Cephas Jones – Truth Be Told (Apple TV+)
  • Matthew MacFadyen – Succession (HBO Max)
  • Ke Huy Quan – Loki (Disney+)
  • Rufus Sewell – The Diplomat (Netflix)

Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie dramática

  • Nicole Beharie – The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
  • Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown (Netflix)
  • Sophia Di Martino – Loki (Disney+)
  • Celia Rose Gooding – Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (Paramount+)
  • Karen Pittman – The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
  • Christina Ricci – Yellowjackets (Showtime)

Mejor serie de comedia

  • Abbott Elementary (ABC)
  • Barry (HBO Max)
  • The Bear (FX)
  • The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)
  • Poker Face (Peacock)
  • Reservation Dogs (FX)
  • Shrinking (Apple TV+)
  • What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Mejor actor en una serie de comedia

  • Bill Hader – Barry (HBO Max)
  • Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
  • Kayvan Novak – What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
  • Drew Tarver – The Other Two (HBO Max)
  • Jeremy Allen White – The Bear (FX)
  • D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai – Reservation Dogs (FX)

Mejor actriz en una serie de comedia

  • Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel -Prime Video
  • Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary -ABC
  • Ayo Edebiri – The Bear -FX
  • Bridget Everett – Somebody Somewhere -HBO Max
  • Devery Jacobs – Reservation Dogs -FX
  • Natasha Lyonne – Poker Face -Peacock

Mejor actor de reparto en una serie de comedia

  • Phil Dunster – Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
  • Harrison Ford – Shrinking (Apple TV+)
  • Harvey Guillén – What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
  • James Marsden – Jury Duty (Amazon Freevee)
  • Ebon Moss-Bachrach – The Bear (FX)
  • Henry Winkler – Barry (HBO Max)

Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie de comedia

  • Paulina Alexis – Reservation Dogs (FX)
  • Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)
  • Janelle James – Abbott Elementary (ABC)
  • Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary (ABC)
  • Meryl Streep – Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
  • Jessica Williams – Shrinking (Apple TV+)

Mejor serie limitada

  • Beef (Netflix)
  • Daisy Jones & the Six (Prime Video)
  • Fargo (FX)
  • Fellow Travelers (Showtime)
  • Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)
  • Love & Death (HBO Max)
  • A Murder at the End of the World (FX)
  • A Small Light (National Geographic)

Mejor película hecha para tv

  • The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial (Showtime)
  • Finestkind (Paramount+)
  • Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie (Peacock)
  • No One Will Save You (Hulu)
  • Quiz Lady (Hulu)
  • Reality (HBO Max)

Mejor actor en una serie limitada o película para tv

  • Matt Bomer – Fellow Travelers (Showtime)
  • Tom Holland – The Crowded Room (Apple TV+)
  • David Oyelowo – Lawmen: Bass Reeves (Paramount+)
  • Tony Shalhoub – Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie (Peacock)
  • Kiefer Sutherland – The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial (Showtime)
  • Steven Yeun – Beef (Netflix)

Mejor actriz para una serie limitada o película de tv

  • Kaitlyn Dever – No One Will Save You (Hulu)
  • Brie Larson – Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)
  • Bel Powley – A Small Light (National Geographic)
  • Sydney Sweeney – Reality (HBO Max)
  • Juno Temple – Fargo (FX)
  • Ali Wong – Beef (Netflix)

Mejor actor de reparto en una serie limitada o película de tv

  • Jonathan Bailey – Fellow Travelers (Showtime)
  • Taylor Kitsch – Painkiller (Netflix)
  • Jesse Plemons – Love & Death (HBO Max)
  • Lewis Pullman – Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)
  • Liev Schreiber – A Small Light (National Geographic)
  • Justin Theroux – White House Plumbers (HBO Max)

Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie limitada o película de tv

  • Maria Bello – Beef (Netflix)
  • Billie Boullet – A Small Light (National Geographic)
  • Willa Fitzgerald – The Fall of the House of Usher (Netflix)
  • Aja Naomi King – Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)
  • Mary McDonnell – The Fall of the House of Usher (Netflix)
  • Camila Morrone – Daisy Jones & the Six (Prime Video)

Mejor serie en lengua extranjera

  • Bargain (Paramount+)
  • The Glory (Netflix)
  • The Good Mothers (Hulu)
  • The Interpreter of Silence (Hulu)
  • Lupin (Netflix)
  • Mask Girl (Netflix)
  • Moving (Hulu)

Mejor serie animada

  • Bluey (Disney+)
  • Bob’s Burgers (Fox)
  • Harley Quinn (HBO Max)
  • Scott Pilgrim Takes Off (Netflix)
  • Star Trek: Lower Decks (Paramount+)
  • Young Love (HBO Max)

Mejor talk show

  • The Graham Norton Show (BBC America)
  • Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)
  • The Kelly Clarkson Show (NBC)
  • Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO Max)
  • Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC)
  • The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)

Mejor especial de comedia

  • Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man and the Pool (Netflix)
  • Alex Borstein: Corsets & Clown Suits (Prime Video)
  • John Early: Now More Than Ever (HBO Max)
  • John Mulaney: Baby J (Netflix)
  • Trevor Noah: Where Was I (Netflix)Wanda Sykes – I’m an Entertainer (Netflix
