Ellos fueron los ganadores de los Premios Emmy 2025

En el Theatre de Los Ángeles se reconoció a lo mejor de la televisión estadounidense

September 14, 2025 • 
Diana Laura Sánchez
ganadores-premios-emmy.jpeg

La 77ª edición de los Premios Emmy se llevó a cabo este domingo en el Live Peacock de LA, para premiar a lo más destacado de la televisión de EU en la temporada 2024-2025.

A continuación te decimos quiénes resultaron ganadores de la gala. Este año una de las series más nominadas fue “Severance”, producida por Apple TV. Sin embargo, “Adolescencia” y “The Studio” fueron de las más ganadoras.

“The Pitt”, la serie de urgencias médicas en tiempo real, alzó la estatuilla del Emmy en la categoría de drama, mientras “The Studio” se consagró como la mejor comedia.

Lista de ganadores Premios Emmy 2025

Mejor reality show

  • The Amazing Race
  • RuPaul’s Drag Race
  • Survivor
  • Top Chef
  • Los Traidores (GANADOR)

Mejor programa de entrevistas

  • Jimmy Kimmel Live!
  • The Late show con Stephen Colbert (GANADOR)
  • The Daily Show

Mejor actor en una serie limitada, antología o película

  • Colin Farrell, The Penguin
  • Stephen Graham, Adolescence (GANADOR)
  • Jake Gyllenhaal, Presumed Innocent
  • Brian Tyree Henry, Dope Thief
  • Cooper Koch, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Mejor actriz en una serie limitada, antología o película

  • Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex
  • Cristin Milioti, The Penguin (GANADORA)
  • Meghann Fahy, Sirens
  • Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer
  • Rashida Jones, Black Mirror

Mejor serie limitada, antología o película

  • Adolescencia (GANADORA)
  • The Penguin
  • Dying for Sex
  • Black Mirror
  • Monsters: The Lyle & Erik Menendez Story

Mejor actriz en una serie de comedia

  • Jean Smart, Hacks (GANADORA)
  • Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This
  • Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
  • Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
  • Uzo Aduba, The Residence

Mejor actor de comedia

  • Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
  • Seth Rogen, The Studio (GANADOR)
  • Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This
  • Jason Segel, Shrinking
  • Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Mejor Actriz de Reparto en una serie de drama

  • Patricia Arquette,Severance
  • Carrie Coon, The White Lotus
  • Katherine LaNasa, The Pitt (GANADORA)
  • Julianne Nicholson, Paradise
  • Parker Posey, The White Lotus
  • Natasha Rothwell, The White Lotus
  • Aimee Lou Wood, The White Lotus

Mejor direccion de una serie de comedia

  • Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
  • Lucia Aniello, Hacks
  • James Burrows, Mid-Century Modern
  • Nathan Fielder, The Rehearsal
  • Seth Rogen & Evan Goldberg, The Studio (GANADORES)

Mejor Dirección para una Miniserie o Película Antológica

  • Philip Barantini, Adolescencia (GANADOR)
  • Shannon Murphy, Dying for Sex
  • Helen Shaver, The Penguin
  • Jennifer Getzinger, The Penguin
  • Nicole Kassell, Sirens
  • Lesli Linka Glatter, Zero Days

Mejor serie de comedia

  • The Studio (GANADORA)
  • The Bear
  • Hacks
  • Nobody Wants This
  • Abbott Elementary
  • Only Murders in the Building
  • Shrinking
  • What We Do In The Shadows

Mejor actor de drama

  • Noah Wyle, The Pitt (GANADOR)
  • Adam Scott, Severance
  • Sterling K Brown, Paradise
  • Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
  • Pedro Pascal, The Last Of Us

Mejor actriz de drama

  • Kathy Bates, Matlock
  • Britt Lower, Severance (GANADORA)
  • Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
  • Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters
  • Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Mejor serie de drama

  • Andor
  • The Pitt (GANADORA)
  • Severance
  • The White Lotus
  • The Last of Us
  • The Diplomat
  • Paradise
  • Slow Horses

Mejor actriz invitada en una serie de drama

  • Jane Alexander, Severance
  • Gwendoline Christie, Severance
  • Kaitlyn Dever, The Last of Us
  • Catherine O’Hara, The Last of Us
  • Cherry Jones, The Handmaid’s Tale
  • Merritt Wever, Severance (GANADORA)

Mejor actor de reparto en una serie de drama

  • Walton Goggins, The White Lotus
  • Jason Isaacs, The White Lotus
  • Sam Rockwell, The White Lotus
  • Tramell Tillman, Severance (GANADOR)
  • John Turturro, Severance
  • James Marsden, Paradise
  • Zach Cherry, Severance

Mejor serie animada

  • Arcane
  • Los Simpsons
  • Bob’s Burgers
  • Love Death + Robots
  • Common Side Effects

Mejor actor invitado en una serie de drama

  • Giancarlo Esposito, The Boys
  • Scott Glenn, The White Lotus
  • Shawn Hatosy, The Pitt (GANADOR)
  • Joe Pantoliano, The Last Of Us
  • Forest Whitaker, Andor
  • Jeffrey Wright, The Last Of Us

Dirección sobresaliente para una serie dramática

  • Andor
  • The Pitt
  • Severance
  • Slow Horses (GANADOR)
  • The White Lotus

Escritura sobresaliente para una serie dramática

  • Andor (GANADORA)
  • The Pitt
  • Severance
  • Slow Horses
  • The White Lotus

Mejor actor de reparto en una serie de comedia

  • Ike Barinholtz, The Studio
  • Colman Domingo, The Four Seasons
  • Harrison Ford, Shrinking
  • Jeff Hiller, Somebody Somewhere (GANADOR)
  • Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
  • Michael Urie, Shrinking
  • Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie de comedia

  • Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear
  • Hannah Einbinder, Hacks (GANADORA)
  • Kathryn Hahn, The Studio
  • Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
  • Catherine O’Hara, The Studio
  • Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
  • Jessica Williams, Shrinking

Mejor actor invitado en una serie de comedia

  • Jon Bernthal, The Bear
  • Bryan Cranston, The Studio (GANADOR)
  • Dave Franco, The Studio
  • Ron Howard, The Studio
  • Anthony Mackie, The Studio
  • Martin Scorsese, The Studio

Mejor actriz invitada en una serie de comedia

  • Olivia Colman, The Bear
  • Jamie Lee Curtis, The Bear
  • Cynthia Erivo, Poker Face
  • Robby Hoffman, Hacks
  • Zoë Kravitz, The Studio
  • Julianne Nicholson, Hacks (GANADORA)

Dirección sobresaliente para una serie de comedia

  • The Bear
  • Hacks
  • Mid-Century Modern
  • The Rehearsal
  • The Studio
  • Slow Horses (GANADORA)

Escritura sobresaliente para una serie de comedia

  • Abbott Elementary
  • Hacks
  • Mid-Century Modern
  • The Rehearsal
  • The Studio (GANADORA)

Mejor actor de reparto en una serie limitada o antológica o película

  • Javier Bardem, Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story
  • Bill Camp, Presumed Innocent
  • Owen Cooper, Adolescencia (GANADOR)
  • Rob Delaney, Dying For Sex
  • Peter Sarsgaard, Presumed Innocent
  • Ashley Walters, Adolescencia

Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie limitada o antológica o película

  • Erin Doherty, Adolescencia (GANADORA)
  • Ruth Negga, Presumed Innocent
  • Deirdre O’Connell, The Penguin
  • Chloe Sevigny, Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story
  • Jenny Slate, Dying For Sex
  • Christine Tremarco, Adolescencia

Mejor especial de variedades (En Vivo)

  • The Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show Starring Kendrick Lamar
  • Beyoncé Bowl
  • Los Oscar
  • SNL50: The Anniversary Special (GANADOR)
  • SNL50: The Homecoming Concert

Mejor guión para una serie de drama

  • Andor, “Welcome to the Rebellion” (GANADOR)
  • The Pitt, “2:00 P.M.”
  • The Pitt, “7:00 A.M.”
  • Severance, “Cold Harbor”
  • Slow Horses, “Hello Goodbye”
  • The White Lotus, “Full-Moon Party”

Mejor escritura para una serie de comedia

  • Abbott Elementary, Back to School
  • Hacks, A Slippery Slope
  • The Rehearsal, Pilot’s Code
  • Somebody Somewhere, AGG
  • The Studio, The Promotion (GANADOR)
  • What We Do in the Shadows, The Finale
Diana Laura Sánchez
Diana Laura Sánchez
Licenciada en Ciencias de la Comunicación. Editora web y Social Media Manager de la revista Caras México de Editorial Televisa.
