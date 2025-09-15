Ellos fueron los ganadores de los Premios Emmy 2025

La 77ª edición de los Premios Emmy se llevó a cabo este domingo en el Live Peacock de LA, para premiar a lo más destacado de la televisión de EU en la temporada 2024-2025.
A continuación te decimos quiénes resultaron ganadores de la gala. Este año una de las series más nominadas fue “Severance”, producida por Apple TV. Sin embargo, “Adolescencia” y “The Studio” fueron de las más ganadoras.
“The Pitt”, la serie de urgencias médicas en tiempo real, alzó la estatuilla del Emmy en la categoría de drama, mientras “The Studio” se consagró como la mejor comedia.
Lista de ganadores Premios Emmy 2025
Mejor reality show
- The Amazing Race
- RuPaul’s Drag Race
- Survivor
- Top Chef
- Los Traidores (GANADOR)
Mejor programa de entrevistas
- Jimmy Kimmel Live!
- The Late show con Stephen Colbert (GANADOR)
- The Daily Show
Mejor actor en una serie limitada, antología o película
- Colin Farrell, The Penguin
- Stephen Graham, Adolescence (GANADOR)
- Jake Gyllenhaal, Presumed Innocent
- Brian Tyree Henry, Dope Thief
- Cooper Koch, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Mejor actriz en una serie limitada, antología o película
- Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex
- Cristin Milioti, The Penguin (GANADORA)
- Meghann Fahy, Sirens
- Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer
- Rashida Jones, Black Mirror
Mejor serie limitada, antología o película
- Adolescencia (GANADORA)
- The Penguin
- Dying for Sex
- Black Mirror
- Monsters: The Lyle & Erik Menendez Story
Mejor actriz en una serie de comedia
- Jean Smart, Hacks (GANADORA)
- Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This
- Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
- Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
- Uzo Aduba, The Residence
Mejor actor de comedia
- Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
- Seth Rogen, The Studio (GANADOR)
- Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This
- Jason Segel, Shrinking
- Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Mejor Actriz de Reparto en una serie de drama
- Patricia Arquette,Severance
- Carrie Coon, The White Lotus
- Katherine LaNasa, The Pitt (GANADORA)
- Julianne Nicholson, Paradise
- Parker Posey, The White Lotus
- Natasha Rothwell, The White Lotus
- Aimee Lou Wood, The White Lotus
Mejor direccion de una serie de comedia
- Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
- Lucia Aniello, Hacks
- James Burrows, Mid-Century Modern
- Nathan Fielder, The Rehearsal
- Seth Rogen & Evan Goldberg, The Studio (GANADORES)
Mejor Dirección para una Miniserie o Película Antológica
- Philip Barantini, Adolescencia (GANADOR)
- Shannon Murphy, Dying for Sex
- Helen Shaver, The Penguin
- Jennifer Getzinger, The Penguin
- Nicole Kassell, Sirens
- Lesli Linka Glatter, Zero Days
Mejor serie de comedia
- The Studio (GANADORA)
- The Bear
- Hacks
- Nobody Wants This
- Abbott Elementary
- Only Murders in the Building
- Shrinking
- What We Do In The Shadows
Mejor actor de drama
- Noah Wyle, The Pitt (GANADOR)
- Adam Scott, Severance
- Sterling K Brown, Paradise
- Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
- Pedro Pascal, The Last Of Us
Mejor actriz de drama
- Kathy Bates, Matlock
- Britt Lower, Severance (GANADORA)
- Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
- Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters
- Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Mejor serie de drama
- Andor
- The Pitt (GANADORA)
- Severance
- The White Lotus
- The Last of Us
- The Diplomat
- Paradise
- Slow Horses
Mejor actriz invitada en una serie de drama
- Jane Alexander, Severance
- Gwendoline Christie, Severance
- Kaitlyn Dever, The Last of Us
- Catherine O’Hara, The Last of Us
- Cherry Jones, The Handmaid’s Tale
- Merritt Wever, Severance (GANADORA)
Mejor actor de reparto en una serie de drama
- Walton Goggins, The White Lotus
- Jason Isaacs, The White Lotus
- Sam Rockwell, The White Lotus
- Tramell Tillman, Severance (GANADOR)
- John Turturro, Severance
- James Marsden, Paradise
- Zach Cherry, Severance
Mejor serie animada
- Arcane
- Los Simpsons
- Bob’s Burgers
- Love Death + Robots
- Common Side Effects
Mejor actor invitado en una serie de drama
- Giancarlo Esposito, The Boys
- Scott Glenn, The White Lotus
- Shawn Hatosy, The Pitt (GANADOR)
- Joe Pantoliano, The Last Of Us
- Forest Whitaker, Andor
- Jeffrey Wright, The Last Of Us
Dirección sobresaliente para una serie dramática
- Andor
- The Pitt
- Severance
- Slow Horses (GANADOR)
- The White Lotus
Escritura sobresaliente para una serie dramática
- Andor (GANADORA)
- The Pitt
- Severance
- Slow Horses
- The White Lotus
Mejor actor de reparto en una serie de comedia
- Ike Barinholtz, The Studio
- Colman Domingo, The Four Seasons
- Harrison Ford, Shrinking
- Jeff Hiller, Somebody Somewhere (GANADOR)
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
- Michael Urie, Shrinking
- Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live
Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie de comedia
- Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear
- Hannah Einbinder, Hacks (GANADORA)
- Kathryn Hahn, The Studio
- Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
- Catherine O’Hara, The Studio
- Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
- Jessica Williams, Shrinking
Mejor actor invitado en una serie de comedia
- Jon Bernthal, The Bear
- Bryan Cranston, The Studio (GANADOR)
- Dave Franco, The Studio
- Ron Howard, The Studio
- Anthony Mackie, The Studio
- Martin Scorsese, The Studio
Mejor actriz invitada en una serie de comedia
- Olivia Colman, The Bear
- Jamie Lee Curtis, The Bear
- Cynthia Erivo, Poker Face
- Robby Hoffman, Hacks
- Zoë Kravitz, The Studio
- Julianne Nicholson, Hacks (GANADORA)
Dirección sobresaliente para una serie de comedia
- The Bear
- Hacks
- Mid-Century Modern
- The Rehearsal
- The Studio
- Slow Horses (GANADORA)
Escritura sobresaliente para una serie de comedia
- Abbott Elementary
- Hacks
- Mid-Century Modern
- The Rehearsal
- The Studio (GANADORA)
Mejor actor de reparto en una serie limitada o antológica o película
- Javier Bardem, Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story
- Bill Camp, Presumed Innocent
- Owen Cooper, Adolescencia (GANADOR)
- Rob Delaney, Dying For Sex
- Peter Sarsgaard, Presumed Innocent
- Ashley Walters, Adolescencia
Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie limitada o antológica o película
- Erin Doherty, Adolescencia (GANADORA)
- Ruth Negga, Presumed Innocent
- Deirdre O’Connell, The Penguin
- Chloe Sevigny, Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story
- Jenny Slate, Dying For Sex
- Christine Tremarco, Adolescencia
Mejor especial de variedades (En Vivo)
- The Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show Starring Kendrick Lamar
- Beyoncé Bowl
- Los Oscar
- SNL50: The Anniversary Special (GANADOR)
- SNL50: The Homecoming Concert
Mejor guión para una serie de drama
- Andor, “Welcome to the Rebellion” (GANADOR)
- The Pitt, “2:00 P.M.”
- The Pitt, “7:00 A.M.”
- Severance, “Cold Harbor”
- Slow Horses, “Hello Goodbye”
- The White Lotus, “Full-Moon Party”
Mejor escritura para una serie de comedia
- Abbott Elementary, Back to School
- Hacks, A Slippery Slope
- The Rehearsal, Pilot’s Code
- Somebody Somewhere, AGG
- The Studio, The Promotion (GANADOR)
- What We Do in the Shadows, The Finale