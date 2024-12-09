“Emilia Pérez”, encabeza la lista de nominaciones a los Golden Globes 2025

Ya hay nominados de los galardones otorgados por la Asociación de la Prensa Extranjera de Hollywood, que reconocerá a los intérpretes, los realizadores y las películas que destacaron en un año.
Los Golden Globes serán presentados el 5 de enero de 2025, por la comediante Nikki Glaser, quien obtuvo su propia nominación por el mejor especial de stand-up.
“Emilia Pérez”, lidera las nominaciones de los Golden Globes 2025, el musical de Jacques Audiard, sobre un narco mexicano que se somete a una cirugía de afirmación de género para convertirse en mujer, cuenta con 10 nominaciones, superando a contendientes como el exitoso musical “Wicked”.
LISTA COMPLETA DE NOMINADOS A LOS GOLDEN GLOBES 2025
Mejor película - Drama
- A Complete Unknown
- Conclave
- Dune: Parte dos
- Nickel Boys
- September 5
- The Brutalist
Mejor película - Musical o Comedia
- A Real Pain
- Anora
- Challengers
- Emilia Pérez
- The Substance
- Wicked
Mejor película - Animada
- Flow
- Intensamente 2
- Memoir of a Snail
- Moana 2
- Robot salvaje
- Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
Cinematic and Box Office Achievement
- Alien: Romulus
- Beetlejuice Beetlejuice
- Deadpool & Wolverine
- Gladiator II
- Intensamente 2
- Robot salvaje
- Tornados
- Wicked
Mejor película – de habla no inglesa
- All We Imagine as Light (Estados Unidos, Francia, India)
- Emilia Pérez (Francia)
- I’m Still Here (Brasil)
- The Girl With The Needle (Polonia, Suecia, Dinamarca)
- The Seed of The Sacred Fig (Estados Unidos, Alemania)
- Vermiglio (Italia)
Mejor actriz – Película de drama
- Angelina Jolie – Maria
- Fernanda Torres – I’m Still Here
- Kate Winslet – Lee
- Nicole Kidman – Babygirl
- Pamela Anderson – The Last Showgirl
- Tilda Swinton – La habitación de al lado
Mejor actor - Película de drama
- Adrien Brody – The Brutalist
- Colman Domingo – Sing Sing
- Daniel Craig – Queer
- Ralph Fiennes – Conclave
- Sebastian Stan – The Apprentice
- Timothée Chalamet – A Complete Unknown
Mejor actriz - Película Musical o de Comedia
- Amy Adams – Nightbitch
- Cynthia Erivo – Wicked
- Karla Sofia Gascón – Emilia Perez
- Mikey Madison – Anora
- Demi Moore – The Substance
- Zendaya – Challengers
Mejor actor - Película Musical o de Comedia
- Gabriel LaBelle – Saturday Night
- Glen Powell – Hit Man
- Hugh Grant – Heretic
- Jesse Eisenberg – A Real Pain
- Jesse Plemons – Kinds of Kindness
- Sebastian Stan – A Different Man
Mejor actriz de reparto en cualquier película
- Ariana Grande – Wicked
- Felicity Jones – The Brutalist
- Isabella Rossellini – Conclave
- Margaret Qualley – The Substance
- Selena Gomez – Emilia Pérez
- Zoe Saldana – Emilia Pérez
Mejor actor de reparto en cualquier película
- Denzel Washington – Gladiator II
- Edward Norton – A Complete Unknown
- Guy Pearce – The Brutalist
- Jeremy Strong – The Apprentice
- Kieran Culkin – A Real Pain
- Yura Borisov – Anora
Mejor dirección - Película
- Brady Corbet – The Brutalist
- Coralie Fargeat – The Substance
- Edward Berger – Conclave
- Jacques Audiard – Emilia Pérez
- Payal Kapadia – All We Imagine as Light
- Sean Baker – Anora
Mejor guion – Película
- Brady Corbet, Mona Fastvold – The Brutalist
- Coralie Fargeat – The Substance
- Jacques Audiard – Emilia Pérez
- Jesse Eisenberg – A Real Pain
- Peter Straughan – Conclave
- Sean Baker – Anora
Mejor música original – película
- Clement Ducol, Camille – Emilia Pérez
- Daniel Blumberg – The Brutalist
- Hans Zimmer – Dune: Parte dos
- Kris Bowers – Robot salvaje
- Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross – Challengers
- Volker Bertelmann – Conclave
Mejor canción original - película
- “Beautiful That Way” – The Last Showgirl (Andrew Wyatt, Miley Cyrus, Lykke Zachrisson)
- “Compress/Repress” – Challengers (Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Luca Guadagnino)
- “El Mal” – Emilia Pérez (Clement Ducol, Camille)
- “Forbidden Road” – Better Man (Robbie Williams, Freddy Wexler, Sacha Skarbek)
- “Kiss The Sky” – Robot salvaje (Jordan K. Johnson, Stefan Johnson, Maren Morris, Michael Pollack, Ali Tamposi)
- “Mi Camino” – Emilia Pérez (Clement Ducol, Camille)
Mejor serie de televisión - Drama
- The Diplomat
- Mr. & Mrs. Smith
- Shōgun
- Slow Horses
- El juego del calamar
- The Day of the Jackal
Mejor serie de televisión - Musical o Comedia
- Abbott Elementary
- The Bear
- Hacks
- Nobody Wants This
- Only Murders in the Building
- The Gentleman
Mejor serie limitada de televisión, serie antológica o película hecha para la televisión
- Baby Reindeer
- Disclaimer
- Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
- Ripley
- The Penguin
- True Detective: Night Country
Mejor actriz en serie de televisión - Drama
- Anna Sawai – Shōgun
- Emma D’Arcy – House of the Dragon
- Kathy Bates – Matlock
- Keira Knightley – Black Doves
- Keri Russell – The Diplomat
- Maya Erskine – Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Mejor actriz en serie de televisión - Musical o Comedia
- Ayo Edebiri – The Bear
- Jean Smart – Hacks
- Kathryn Hahn – Agatha All Along
- Kristen Bell – Nobody Wants This
- Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary
- Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building
Mejor actriz en serie limitada de televisión, serie antológica o película hecha para la televisión
- Cate Blanchett – Disclaimer
- Cristin Milioti – The Penguin
- Jodie Foster – True Detective: Night Country
- Kate Winslet – The Regime
- Naomi Watts – Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
- Sofia Vergara – Griselda
Mejor actor en serie limitada de televisión, serie antológica o película hecha para la televisión
- Andrew Scott – Ripley
- Colin Farrell – The Penguin
- Cooper Koch – Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
- Ewan McGregor – A Gentleman in Moscow
- Kevin Kline – Disclaimer
- Richard Gadd – Baby Reindeer
Mejor actriz de reparto en televisión
- Allison Janney – The Diplomat
- Dakota Fanning – Ripley
- Hannah Einbinder – Hacks
- Jessica Gunning – Baby Reindeer
- Kali Reis – True Detective: Night Country
- Liza Colón-Zayas – The Bear
Mejor actor de reparto en televisión
- Diego Luna – La Máquina
- Ebon Moss–Bachrach – The Bear
- Harrison Ford – Shrinking
- Jack Lowden – Slow Horses
- Javier Bardem – Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
- Tadanobu Asano – Shōgun
Mejor interpretación en comedia de stand-up para televisión
- Adam Sandler: Love You
- Ali Wong: Single Lady
- Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was
- Nikki Glaser: Someday You’ll Die
- Ramy Youssef: More Feelings
- Seth Meyers: Dad Man Walking
Mejor actor en serie de televisión - Musical o Comedia
- Adam Brody – Nobody Wants This
- Jason Segel – Shrinking
- Jeremy Allen White – The Bear
- Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building
- Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building
- Ted Danson – A Man on the Inside
Mejor actor en serie de televisión - Drama
- Billy Bob Thornton – Landman
- Donald Glover – Mr. & Mrs. Smith
- Eddie Redmayne – The Day of the Jackal
- Gary Oldman – Slow Horses
- Hiroyuki Sanada – Shōgun
- Jake Gyllenhaal – Presumed Innocent