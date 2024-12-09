Suscríbete
“Emilia Pérez”, encabeza la lista de nominaciones a los Golden Globes 2025

Estamos a muy poco de que llegue la edición número 82 de los Golden Globes 2025 que premian lo mejor del cine y la televisión

Diciembre 09, 2024 • 
Diana Laura Sánchez
Ya hay nominados de los galardones otorgados por la Asociación de la Prensa Extranjera de Hollywood, que reconocerá a los intérpretes, los realizadores y las películas que destacaron en un año.

Los Golden Globes serán presentados el 5 de enero de 2025, por la comediante Nikki Glaser, quien obtuvo su propia nominación por el mejor especial de stand-up.

“Emilia Pérez”, lidera las nominaciones de los Golden Globes 2025, el musical de Jacques Audiard, sobre un narco mexicano que se somete a una cirugía de afirmación de género para convertirse en mujer, cuenta con 10 nominaciones, superando a contendientes como el exitoso musical “Wicked”.

LISTA COMPLETA DE NOMINADOS A LOS GOLDEN GLOBES 2025

Mejor película - Drama

  • A Complete Unknown
  • Conclave
  • Dune: Parte dos
  • Nickel Boys
  • September 5
  • The Brutalist

Mejor película - Musical o Comedia

  • A Real Pain
  • Anora
  • Challengers
  • Emilia Pérez
  • The Substance
  • Wicked

Mejor película - Animada

  • Flow
  • Intensamente 2
  • Memoir of a Snail
  • Moana 2
  • Robot salvaje
  • Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

Cinematic and Box Office Achievement

  • Alien: Romulus
  • Beetlejuice Beetlejuice
  • Deadpool & Wolverine
  • Gladiator II
  • Intensamente 2
  • Robot salvaje
  • Tornados
  • Wicked

Mejor película – de habla no inglesa

  • All We Imagine as Light (Estados Unidos, Francia, India)
  • Emilia Pérez (Francia)
  • I’m Still Here (Brasil)
  • The Girl With The Needle (Polonia, Suecia, Dinamarca)
  • The Seed of The Sacred Fig (Estados Unidos, Alemania)
  • Vermiglio (Italia)

Mejor actriz – Película de drama

  • Angelina Jolie – Maria
  • Fernanda Torres – I’m Still Here
  • Kate Winslet – Lee
  • Nicole Kidman – Babygirl
  • Pamela Anderson – The Last Showgirl
  • Tilda Swinton – La habitación de al lado

Mejor actor - Película de drama

  • Adrien Brody – The Brutalist
  • Colman Domingo – Sing Sing
  • Daniel Craig – Queer
  • Ralph Fiennes – Conclave
  • Sebastian Stan – The Apprentice
  • Timothée Chalamet – A Complete Unknown

Mejor actriz - Película Musical o de Comedia

  • Amy Adams – Nightbitch
  • Cynthia Erivo – Wicked
  • Karla Sofia Gascón – Emilia Perez
  • Mikey Madison – Anora
  • Demi Moore – The Substance
  • Zendaya – Challengers

Mejor actor - Película Musical o de Comedia

  • Gabriel LaBelle – Saturday Night
  • Glen Powell – Hit Man
  • Hugh Grant – Heretic
  • Jesse Eisenberg – A Real Pain
  • Jesse Plemons – Kinds of Kindness
  • Sebastian Stan – A Different Man

Mejor actriz de reparto en cualquier película

  • Ariana Grande – Wicked
  • Felicity Jones – The Brutalist
  • Isabella Rossellini – Conclave
  • Margaret Qualley – The Substance
  • Selena Gomez – Emilia Pérez
  • Zoe Saldana – Emilia Pérez

Mejor actor de reparto en cualquier película

  • Denzel Washington – Gladiator II
  • Edward Norton – A Complete Unknown
  • Guy Pearce – The Brutalist
  • Jeremy Strong – The Apprentice
  • Kieran Culkin – A Real Pain
  • Yura Borisov – Anora

Mejor dirección - Película

  • Brady Corbet – The Brutalist
  • Coralie Fargeat – The Substance
  • Edward Berger – Conclave
  • Jacques Audiard – Emilia Pérez
  • Payal Kapadia – All We Imagine as Light
  • Sean Baker – Anora

Mejor guion – Película

  • Brady Corbet, Mona Fastvold – The Brutalist
  • Coralie Fargeat – The Substance
  • Jacques Audiard – Emilia Pérez
  • Jesse Eisenberg – A Real Pain
  • Peter Straughan – Conclave
  • Sean Baker – Anora

Mejor música original – película

  • Clement Ducol, Camille – Emilia Pérez
  • Daniel Blumberg – The Brutalist
  • Hans Zimmer – Dune: Parte dos
  • Kris Bowers – Robot salvaje
  • Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross – Challengers
  • Volker Bertelmann – Conclave

Mejor canción original - película

  • “Beautiful That Way” – The Last Showgirl (Andrew Wyatt, Miley Cyrus, Lykke Zachrisson)
  • “Compress/Repress” – Challengers (Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Luca Guadagnino)
  • “El Mal” – Emilia Pérez (Clement Ducol, Camille)
  • “Forbidden Road” – Better Man (Robbie Williams, Freddy Wexler, Sacha Skarbek)
  • “Kiss The Sky” – Robot salvaje (Jordan K. Johnson, Stefan Johnson, Maren Morris, Michael Pollack, Ali Tamposi)
  • “Mi Camino” – Emilia Pérez (Clement Ducol, Camille)

Mejor serie de televisión - Drama

  • The Diplomat
  • Mr. & Mrs. Smith
  • Shōgun
  • Slow Horses
  • El juego del calamar
  • The Day of the Jackal

Mejor serie de televisión - Musical o Comedia

  • Abbott Elementary
  • The Bear
  • Hacks
  • Nobody Wants This
  • Only Murders in the Building
  • The Gentleman

Mejor serie limitada de televisión, serie antológica o película hecha para la televisión

  • Baby Reindeer
  • Disclaimer
  • Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
  • Ripley
  • The Penguin
  • True Detective: Night Country

Mejor actriz en serie de televisión - Drama

  • Anna Sawai – Shōgun
  • Emma D’Arcy – House of the Dragon
  • Kathy Bates – Matlock
  • Keira Knightley – Black Doves
  • Keri Russell – The Diplomat
  • Maya Erskine – Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Mejor actriz en serie de televisión - Musical o Comedia

  • Ayo Edebiri – The Bear
  • Jean Smart – Hacks
  • Kathryn Hahn – Agatha All Along
  • Kristen Bell – Nobody Wants This
  • Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary
  • Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building

Mejor actriz en serie limitada de televisión, serie antológica o película hecha para la televisión

  • Cate Blanchett – Disclaimer
  • Cristin Milioti – The Penguin
  • Jodie Foster – True Detective: Night Country
  • Kate Winslet – The Regime
  • Naomi Watts – Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
  • Sofia Vergara – Griselda

Mejor actor en serie limitada de televisión, serie antológica o película hecha para la televisión

  • Andrew Scott – Ripley
  • Colin Farrell – The Penguin
  • Cooper Koch – Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
  • Ewan McGregor – A Gentleman in Moscow
  • Kevin Kline – Disclaimer
  • Richard Gadd – Baby Reindeer

Mejor actriz de reparto en televisión

  • Allison Janney – The Diplomat
  • Dakota Fanning – Ripley
  • Hannah Einbinder – Hacks
  • Jessica Gunning – Baby Reindeer
  • Kali Reis – True Detective: Night Country
  • Liza Colón-Zayas – The Bear

Mejor actor de reparto en televisión

  • Diego Luna – La Máquina
  • Ebon Moss–Bachrach – The Bear
  • Harrison Ford – Shrinking
  • Jack Lowden – Slow Horses
  • Javier Bardem – Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
  • Tadanobu Asano – Shōgun

Mejor interpretación en comedia de stand-up para televisión

  • Adam Sandler: Love You
  • Ali Wong: Single Lady
  • Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was
  • Nikki Glaser: Someday You’ll Die
  • Ramy Youssef: More Feelings
  • Seth Meyers: Dad Man Walking

Mejor actor en serie de televisión - Musical o Comedia

  • Adam Brody – Nobody Wants This
  • Jason Segel – Shrinking
  • Jeremy Allen White – The Bear
  • Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building
  • Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building
  • Ted Danson – A Man on the Inside

Mejor actor en serie de televisión - Drama

  • Billy Bob Thornton – Landman
  • Donald Glover – Mr. & Mrs. Smith
  • Eddie Redmayne – The Day of the Jackal
  • Gary Oldman – Slow Horses
  • Hiroyuki Sanada – Shōgun
  • Jake Gyllenhaal – Presumed Innocent
