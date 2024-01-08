Entretenimiento

Golden Globes 2024: Conoce la lista completa de ganadores

La premiación que cada año reconoce a lo mejor del cine y la televisión se llevó a cabo en el Hotel Beverly Hilton de Los Ángeles

Enero 07, 2024 • 
Diana Laura Sánchez
golden-globes-premios-2024.png

Getty Images

La 81' edición de los Golden Globes 2024 vio a un gran número de celebridades desfilar por la alfombra roja para premiar a lo mejor del cine y la televisión estadounidense.

La ceremonia estuvo llena de sorpresas, este año la lista de nominados contó con grandes películas y series que fueron las más vistas y comentadas del 2023. Las películas Barbie, Oppenheimer y Killers of the Flower Moon fueron las más nominadas.

Taylor Swift, Margot Robbie, Jennifer Aniston, Meryl Streep, Dua Lipa, y más famosos asistieron al evento que fue una antesala para los Premios Oscar.

A continuación, la lista completa de ganadores de los Globos de Oro 2024.

Mejor Director

  • Bradley Cooper - MAESTRO
  • Celine Song - PAST LIVES
  • Christopher Nolan - OPPENHEIMER -GANADOR
  • Greta Gerwig - BARBIE
  • Martin Scorsese - KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON
  • Yorgos Lanthimos - POOR THINGS

Mejor Película Animada

  • The Boy and the Heron -GANADOR
  • Elemental
  • Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
  • The Super Mario Bros. Movie
  • Suzume
  • Wish

Mejor Película Drama

  • Anatomy of a Fall
  • Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Past Lives
  • The Zone of Interest
  • Maestro
  • Oppenheimer-GANADOR

Mejor Película Musical o Comedia

  • Air
  • American Fiction
  • Barbie
  • The Holdovers
  • May December
  • Poor Things- GANADOR

Mejor Película en idioma no inglés

  • Anatomy of a Fall -GANADOR
  • Fallen Leaves
  • Io Capitano
  • Past Lives
  • Society of the Snow
  • The Zone of Interest

Mejor Banda Sonora Original

  • Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse - DANIEL PEMBERTON
  • Poor Things - JERSKIN FENDRIX
  • The Boy and the Heron - JOE HISAISHI
  • Oppenheimer - LUDWIG GÖRANSSON-GANADOR
  • The Zone of Interest - MICA LEVI
  • Killers of the Flower Moon - ROBBIE ROBERTSON

Mejor Canción Original

  • Addicted to Romance - BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN
  • Dance the Night - MARK RONSON, ANDREW WYATT, DUA LIPA, CAROLINE AILIN
  • I’m Just Ken - MARK RONSON, ANDREW WYATT
  • Peaches - JACK BLACK, AARON HORVATH, MICHAEL JELENIC, ERIC OSMOND, JOHN SPIKER
  • Road to Freedom - LENNY KRAVITZ
  • What Was I Made For? - BILLIE EILISH, FINNEAS O’CONNELL-GANADOR

Mejor Actriz Drama

  • Annette Bening - NYAD
  • Cailee Spaeny - PRISCILLA
  • Carey Mulligan - MAESTRO
  • Greta Lee - PAST LIVES
  • Lily Gladstone - KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON-GANADOR
  • Sandra Hüller - ANATOMY OF A FALL

Mejor Actriz - Musical o Comedia

  • Alma Pöysti - FALLEN LEAVES
  • Emma Stone - POOR THINGS -GANADOR
  • Fantasia Barrino - THE COLOR PURPLE (2023)
  • Jennifer Lawrence - NO HARD FEELINGS
  • Margot Robbie - BARBIE
  • Natalie Portman - MAY DECEMBER

Mejor Actriz de Reparto

  • Da’Vine Joy Randolph - THE HOLDOVERS -GANADOR
  • Danielle Brooks - THE COLOR PURPLE (2023)
  • Emily Blunt - OPPENHEIMER
  • Jodie Foster - NYAD
  • Julianne Moore - MAY DECEMBER
  • Rosamund Pike - SALTBURN

Mejor Actor Drama

  • Andrew Scott - ALL OF US STRANGERS
  • Barry Keoghan - SALTBURN
  • Bradley Cooper - MAESTRO
  • Cillian Murphy - OPPENHEIMER -GANADOR
  • Colman Domingo - RUSTIN
  • Leonardo DiCaprio - KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON

Mejor Actor Musical o Comedia

  • Jeffrey Wright - AMERICAN FICTION
  • Joaquin Phoenix - BEAU IS AFRAID
  • Matt Damon - AIR
  • Nicolas Cage - DREAM SCENARIO
  • Paul Giamatti - THE HOLDOVERS-GANADOR
  • Timothée Chalamet - WONKA

Mejor Actor de Reparto

  • Charles Melton - MAY DECEMBER
  • Mark Ruffalo - POOR THINGS
  • Robert De Niro - KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON
  • Robert Downey Jr. - OPPENHEIMER - GANADOR
  • Ryan Gosling - BARBIE
  • Willem Dafoe - POOR THINGS

Mejor Guion

  • Anatomy of a Fall - JUSTINE TRIET, ARTHUR HARARI -GANADOR
  • Barbie - GRETA GERWIG, NOAH BAUMBACH
  • Killers of the Flower Moon - ERIC ROTH, MARTIN SCORSESE
  • Oppenheimer - CHRISTOPHER NOLAN
  • Past Lives - CELINE SONG
  • Poor Things - TONY MCNAMARA

Logro cinematográfico y de taquilla

  • Barbie-GANADOR
  • Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
  • John Wick: Chapter 4
  • Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1
  • Oppenheimer
  • Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
  • Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour
  • The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Mejor Actriz de Reparto (Serie)

  • Abby Elliott - THE BEAR
  • Christina Ricci - YELLOWJACKETS
  • Elizabeth Debicki - THE CROWN -GANADOR
  • Hannah Waddingham - TED LASSO
  • J. Smith-Cameron - SUCCESSION
  • Meryl Streep - ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING

Mejor Actriz en una serie musical o comedia

  • Ayo Edebiri - THE BEAR -GANADOR
  • Elle Fanning, THE GREAT
  • Natasha Lyonne - POKER FACE
  • Quinta Brunson - ABBOTT ELEMENTARY
  • Rachel Brosnahan - THE MARVELOUS MRS. MAISEL
  • Selena Gomez - ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING

Mejor Actriz en una serie de drama

  • Bella Ramsey - THE LAST OF US
  • Emma Stone - THE CURSE
  • Helen Mirren - 1923
  • Imelda Staunton - THE CROWN
  • Keri Russell - THE DIPLOMAT
  • Sarah Snook - SUCCESSION- GANADOR

Mejor Actriz (miniserie, serie de antología o película para televisión)

  • Brie Larson - LESSONS IN CHEMISTRY
  • Ali Wong - BEEF -GANADOR
  • Elizabeth Olsen - LOVE & DEATH
  • Juno Temple - FARGO
  • Rachel Weisz - DEAD RINGERS
  • Riley Keough - DAISY JONES AND THE SIX

Mejor Actor (miniserie, serie de antología o película para televisión)

  • David Oyelowo - LAWMEN: BASS REEVES
  • Jon Hamm - FARGO
  • Matt Bomer - FELLOW TRAVELERS
  • Sam Claflin - DAISY JONES AND THE SIX
  • Steven Yeun - BEEF -GANADOR
  • Woody Harrelson - WHITE HOUSE PLUMBERS

Mejor Actor de Reparto (Serie)

  • Alan Ruck - SUCCESSION
  • Alexander Skarsgård - SUCCESSION
  • Billy Crudup - THE MORNING SHOW
  • Ebon Moss–Bachrach - THE BEAR
  • James Marsden - JURY DUTY
  • Matthew Macfadyen - SUCCESSION -GANADOR

Mejor Actor en una serie musical o comedia

  • Bill Hader - BARRY
  • Jason Segel - SHRINKING
  • Jason Sudeikis - TED LASSO
  • Jeremy White - THE BEAR -GANADOR
  • Martin Short - ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING
  • Steve Martin - ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING

Mejor Actor en una serie de drama

  • Brian Cox - SUCCESSION
  • Dominic West - THE CROWN
  • Gary Oldman - SLOW HORSES
  • Jeremy Strong - SUCCESSION
  • Kieran Culkin - SUCCESSION -GANADOR
  • Pedro Pascal - THE LAST OF US

Mejor Performance en Stand-Up Comedy en Televisión

  • Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact - AMY SCHUMER
  • Chris Rock: Selective Outrage - CHRIS ROCK
  • Ricky Gervais: Armageddon - RICKY GERVAIS- GANADOR
  • Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love - SARAH SILVERMAN
  • Trevor Noah: Where Was I - TREVOR NOAH
  • Wanda Sykes: I’m an Entertainer - WANDA SYKES

Mejor serie limitada de televisión, serie de antología o película para televisión

  • All the Light We Cannot See
  • Beef-GANADOR
  • Daisy Jones and the Six
  • Fargo
  • Fellow Travelers
  • Lessons in Chemistry

Mejor Serie Musical o Comedia

  • Abbott Elementary
  • Barry
  • Jury Duty
  • Only Murders in the Building
  • Ted Lasso
  • The Bear-GANADOR

Mejor Serie Drama

  • 1923
  • Succession-GANADOR
  • The Crown
  • The Diplomat
  • The Last of Us
  • The Morning Show
golden globes
Diana Laura Sánchez
