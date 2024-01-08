Golden Globes 2024: Conoce la lista completa de ganadores

La 81' edición de los Golden Globes 2024 vio a un gran número de celebridades desfilar por la alfombra roja para premiar a lo mejor del cine y la televisión estadounidense.
La ceremonia estuvo llena de sorpresas, este año la lista de nominados contó con grandes películas y series que fueron las más vistas y comentadas del 2023. Las películas Barbie, Oppenheimer y Killers of the Flower Moon fueron las más nominadas.
Taylor Swift, Margot Robbie, Jennifer Aniston, Meryl Streep, Dua Lipa, y más famosos asistieron al evento que fue una antesala para los Premios Oscar.
A continuación, la lista completa de ganadores de los Globos de Oro 2024.
Mejor Director
- Bradley Cooper - MAESTRO
- Celine Song - PAST LIVES
- Christopher Nolan - OPPENHEIMER -GANADOR
- Greta Gerwig - BARBIE
- Martin Scorsese - KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON
- Yorgos Lanthimos - POOR THINGS
Mejor Película Animada
- The Boy and the Heron -GANADOR
- Elemental
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
- The Super Mario Bros. Movie
- Suzume
- Wish
Mejor Película Drama
- Anatomy of a Fall
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Past Lives
- The Zone of Interest
- Maestro
- Oppenheimer-GANADOR
Mejor Película Musical o Comedia
- Air
- American Fiction
- Barbie
- The Holdovers
- May December
- Poor Things- GANADOR
Mejor Película en idioma no inglés
- Anatomy of a Fall -GANADOR
- Fallen Leaves
- Io Capitano
- Past Lives
- Society of the Snow
- The Zone of Interest
Mejor Banda Sonora Original
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse - DANIEL PEMBERTON
- Poor Things - JERSKIN FENDRIX
- The Boy and the Heron - JOE HISAISHI
- Oppenheimer - LUDWIG GÖRANSSON-GANADOR
- The Zone of Interest - MICA LEVI
- Killers of the Flower Moon - ROBBIE ROBERTSON
Mejor Canción Original
- Addicted to Romance - BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN
- Dance the Night - MARK RONSON, ANDREW WYATT, DUA LIPA, CAROLINE AILIN
- I’m Just Ken - MARK RONSON, ANDREW WYATT
- Peaches - JACK BLACK, AARON HORVATH, MICHAEL JELENIC, ERIC OSMOND, JOHN SPIKER
- Road to Freedom - LENNY KRAVITZ
- What Was I Made For? - BILLIE EILISH, FINNEAS O’CONNELL-GANADOR
Mejor Actriz Drama
- Annette Bening - NYAD
- Cailee Spaeny - PRISCILLA
- Carey Mulligan - MAESTRO
- Greta Lee - PAST LIVES
- Lily Gladstone - KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON-GANADOR
- Sandra Hüller - ANATOMY OF A FALL
Mejor Actriz - Musical o Comedia
- Alma Pöysti - FALLEN LEAVES
- Emma Stone - POOR THINGS -GANADOR
- Fantasia Barrino - THE COLOR PURPLE (2023)
- Jennifer Lawrence - NO HARD FEELINGS
- Margot Robbie - BARBIE
- Natalie Portman - MAY DECEMBER
Mejor Actriz de Reparto
- Da’Vine Joy Randolph - THE HOLDOVERS -GANADOR
- Danielle Brooks - THE COLOR PURPLE (2023)
- Emily Blunt - OPPENHEIMER
- Jodie Foster - NYAD
- Julianne Moore - MAY DECEMBER
- Rosamund Pike - SALTBURN
Mejor Actor Drama
- Andrew Scott - ALL OF US STRANGERS
- Barry Keoghan - SALTBURN
- Bradley Cooper - MAESTRO
- Cillian Murphy - OPPENHEIMER -GANADOR
- Colman Domingo - RUSTIN
- Leonardo DiCaprio - KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON
Mejor Actor Musical o Comedia
- Jeffrey Wright - AMERICAN FICTION
- Joaquin Phoenix - BEAU IS AFRAID
- Matt Damon - AIR
- Nicolas Cage - DREAM SCENARIO
- Paul Giamatti - THE HOLDOVERS-GANADOR
- Timothée Chalamet - WONKA
Mejor Actor de Reparto
- Charles Melton - MAY DECEMBER
- Mark Ruffalo - POOR THINGS
- Robert De Niro - KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON
- Robert Downey Jr. - OPPENHEIMER - GANADOR
- Ryan Gosling - BARBIE
- Willem Dafoe - POOR THINGS
Mejor Guion
- Anatomy of a Fall - JUSTINE TRIET, ARTHUR HARARI -GANADOR
- Barbie - GRETA GERWIG, NOAH BAUMBACH
- Killers of the Flower Moon - ERIC ROTH, MARTIN SCORSESE
- Oppenheimer - CHRISTOPHER NOLAN
- Past Lives - CELINE SONG
- Poor Things - TONY MCNAMARA
Logro cinematográfico y de taquilla
- Barbie-GANADOR
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
- John Wick: Chapter 4
- Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1
- Oppenheimer
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
- Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour
- The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Mejor Actriz de Reparto (Serie)
- Abby Elliott - THE BEAR
- Christina Ricci - YELLOWJACKETS
- Elizabeth Debicki - THE CROWN -GANADOR
- Hannah Waddingham - TED LASSO
- J. Smith-Cameron - SUCCESSION
- Meryl Streep - ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING
Mejor Actriz en una serie musical o comedia
- Ayo Edebiri - THE BEAR -GANADOR
- Elle Fanning, THE GREAT
- Natasha Lyonne - POKER FACE
- Quinta Brunson - ABBOTT ELEMENTARY
- Rachel Brosnahan - THE MARVELOUS MRS. MAISEL
- Selena Gomez - ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING
Mejor Actriz en una serie de drama
- Bella Ramsey - THE LAST OF US
- Emma Stone - THE CURSE
- Helen Mirren - 1923
- Imelda Staunton - THE CROWN
- Keri Russell - THE DIPLOMAT
- Sarah Snook - SUCCESSION- GANADOR
Mejor Actriz (miniserie, serie de antología o película para televisión)
- Brie Larson - LESSONS IN CHEMISTRY
- Ali Wong - BEEF -GANADOR
- Elizabeth Olsen - LOVE & DEATH
- Juno Temple - FARGO
- Rachel Weisz - DEAD RINGERS
- Riley Keough - DAISY JONES AND THE SIX
Mejor Actor (miniserie, serie de antología o película para televisión)
- David Oyelowo - LAWMEN: BASS REEVES
- Jon Hamm - FARGO
- Matt Bomer - FELLOW TRAVELERS
- Sam Claflin - DAISY JONES AND THE SIX
- Steven Yeun - BEEF -GANADOR
- Woody Harrelson - WHITE HOUSE PLUMBERS
Mejor Actor de Reparto (Serie)
- Alan Ruck - SUCCESSION
- Alexander Skarsgård - SUCCESSION
- Billy Crudup - THE MORNING SHOW
- Ebon Moss–Bachrach - THE BEAR
- James Marsden - JURY DUTY
- Matthew Macfadyen - SUCCESSION -GANADOR
Mejor Actor en una serie musical o comedia
- Bill Hader - BARRY
- Jason Segel - SHRINKING
- Jason Sudeikis - TED LASSO
- Jeremy White - THE BEAR -GANADOR
- Martin Short - ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING
- Steve Martin - ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING
Mejor Actor en una serie de drama
- Brian Cox - SUCCESSION
- Dominic West - THE CROWN
- Gary Oldman - SLOW HORSES
- Jeremy Strong - SUCCESSION
- Kieran Culkin - SUCCESSION -GANADOR
- Pedro Pascal - THE LAST OF US
Mejor Performance en Stand-Up Comedy en Televisión
- Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact - AMY SCHUMER
- Chris Rock: Selective Outrage - CHRIS ROCK
- Ricky Gervais: Armageddon - RICKY GERVAIS- GANADOR
- Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love - SARAH SILVERMAN
- Trevor Noah: Where Was I - TREVOR NOAH
- Wanda Sykes: I’m an Entertainer - WANDA SYKES
Mejor serie limitada de televisión, serie de antología o película para televisión
- All the Light We Cannot See
- Beef-GANADOR
- Daisy Jones and the Six
- Fargo
- Fellow Travelers
- Lessons in Chemistry
Mejor Serie Musical o Comedia
- Abbott Elementary
- Barry
- Jury Duty
- Only Murders in the Building
- Ted Lasso
- The Bear-GANADOR
Mejor Serie Drama
- 1923
- Succession-GANADOR
- The Crown
- The Diplomat
- The Last of Us
- The Morning Show