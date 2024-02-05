Lista completa de famosos que triunfaron en los Grammy 2024

La cantante SZA y Taylor Swift lideraron las nominaciones de los Grammy que reconocieron la excelencia musical. La noche de la 66 edición de los premios tuvo grandes sorpresas.
Taylor Swift hizo historia al convertirse en la primera y única artista en ganar cuatro veces el Álbum del Año, en esta ocasión se llevó el galardón por su disco Midnights. La artista recibió el premio de manos de la cantante Celine Dion quien reapareció en la ceremonia tras ausentarse por la enfermedad que padece.
Las mujeres protagonizaron la lista de ganadores de la gala, entre ellas, Taylor, Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish y Karol G. Miley Cyrus se llevó su primer Grammy a casa en reconocimiento a Mejor Grabación del Año por su canción Flowers. Mientras que Billie Eilish ganó por What was I made For, tema que interpretó para la película Barbie.
También la cantante colombiana Karo G se convirtió en la primera artista femenina en ganar el Grammy en la categoría Mejor Álbum de Música Urbana, por su disco “Mañana sera bonito”. SZA se llevó el premio a Mejor Canción R&B.
Lista completa de ganadores Grammy 2024
Mejor artista revelación
- GANADORA: Victoria Monét
- Gracie Abrams
- Fred Again
- Ice Spice
- Jelly Roll
- Coco Jones
- Noah Kahan
- La Guerra y el Tratado
Canción del año
- GANADORA: “What Was I Made For?” de Barbie, Billie Eilish
- “Worship”, Jon Batiste
- “Not Strong Enough”, Boygenius
- “Flowers”, Miley Cyrus
- “On My Mama”, Victoria Monét
- “Vampiro”, Olivia Rodrigo
- “Anti-Hero”, Taylor Swift
- “Kill Bill”, SZA
Dr. Dre Global Impact Award
- GANADOR: Jay-Z
Álbum pop del año
- GANADORA: Midnights, Taylor Swift
- World Music Radio, Jon Batiste
- The Record, Boygenius
- Endless Summer Vacation, Miley Cyrus
- Do you know there is a tunnel under Ocean Blvd, Lana Del Rey
- The Age of Pleasure, Janelle Monáe
- Guts, Olivia Rodrigo
- SOS, SZA
Mejor Álbum de Música Mexicana (Incluyendo Tejano)
- GANADOR: Génesis, Peso Pluma
- Bordado a Mano, Ana Bárbara
- Motherflower, Flor de Toloache
- La Sánchez, Lila Downs
- Amor Como en las Películas de Antes, Lupita Infante
Mejor Álbum Tropical Latino
- GANADOR: Siembra: 45 (degree) Aniversario (En Vivo en el Coliseo de Puerto Rico, 14 de Mayo 2022), Rubén Blades con Roberto Delgado & Orquesta
- Voy A Ti, Luis Figueroa
- Niche Sinfónico, Grupo Niche Y Orquesta Sinfónica Nacional de Colombia
- Vida, Omara Portuondo
- Mimy & Tony, Tony Succar, Mimy Succar
- Escalona Nunca Se Había Grabado Así, Carlos Vives
Mejor grabación pop dance
- GANADORA: “Padam Padam”, Kylie Minogue
- “Baby Don’t Hurt Me”, David Guetta, Anne-Marie y Coi Leray
- “Miracle”, Calvin Harris con Ellie Goulding
- “One in a Million”, Bebe Rexha y David Guetta
- “Rush”, Troye Sivan
Mejor banda sonora recopilatoria para medios visuales
- SOUNDTRACK: Barbie the Album, Various Artists
- Aurora, Daisy Jones & The Six
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - Music From and Inspired By, Various Artists
- Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3: Awesome Mix, Vol. 3, Varios Artistas
- Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, Weird Al Yankovic
Mejor canción de R&B
- GANADORA: “Snooze”, SZA
- “UCI, Coco Jones
- “Angel”, Halle
- “Back to Love”, Robert Glasper con SiR y Alex Isley
- “On My Mama”, Victoria Monét
Mejor álbum country
- GANADORA: Bell Bottom Country, Lainey Wilson
- Rolling Up the Welcome Mat, Kelsea Ballerini
- Brothers Osborne, Brothers Osborne
- Zach Bryan, Zach Bryan
- Rustin’ in the Rain, Tyler Childers
Mejor Álbum Música Urbana
- GANADORA: Mañana Será Bonito, Karol G
- Saturno, Rauw Alejandro
- Data, Tainy
Mejor actuación pop en solitario
- GANADORA: “Flowers”, Miley Cyrus
- “Paint the Town Red”, Doja Cat
- “What Was I Made For?” de Barbie, Billie Eilish
- “Vampire”, Olivia Rodrigo
- “Anti-Hero”, Taylor Swift
Mejor actuación de dúo/grupo pop
- GANADORES: “Ghost in the Machine”, SZA con Phoebe Bridgers
- “Thousand Miles”, Miley Cyrus con Brandi Carlile
- “Candy Necklace”, Lana Del Rey con Jon Batiste
- “Never Felt So Alone”, Labrinth con Billie Eilish
- “Karma”, Taylor Swift con Ice Spice
Mejor canción escrita para medios visuales
- GANADORA: “What Was I Made For?” de Barbie the Album, Billie Eilish O’Connell y Finneas O’Connell
- “Barbie World” de Barbie the Album, Naija Gaston, Ephrem Louis Lopez Jr. y Onika Maraj, compositores (Nicki Minaj y Ice Spice featuring Aqua)
- “Dance the Night” de Barbie the Album, Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson y Andrew Wyatt, compositores (Dua Lipa)
- “I’m Just Ken” de Barbie the Album, Mark Ronson y Andrew Wyatt, compositores (Ryan Gosling)
- “Lift Me Up” de Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson, Robyn Fenty y Temilade Openiyi, compositores (Rihanna).
Mejor Regional Roots Music Album
- GANADORES: New Beginnings, Buckwheat Zydeco Jr. & The Legendary Ils Sont Partis Band y Live Orpheum Theater Nola, Lost Bayou Ramblers & Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra
- The 2023 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival live, Dwayne Dopsie & The Zydeco Hellraisers
- Made in New Orleans, New Breed Bass Band
- Too Much to Hold, New Orleans Nightcrawlers
- Live at the Maple Leaf, The Rumble Feature Chief Joseph Boudreaux Jr.
Mejor Álbum Latino de Rock o Alternativo
- GANADORES: De Todas Las Flores, Natalia Lafourcade y Vida Cotidiana, Juanes
- Martínez, Cabra
- Leche de Tigre, Diamante Eléctrico
- EADDA9223, Fito Páez
Mejor álbum de comedia
- GANADOR: What’s in a name?, Dave Chappelle
- I Wish You Would, Trevor Noah
- I’m An Entertainer, Wanda Sykes
- Selective Outrage, Chris Rock
- Someone You Love, Sarah Silverman
Mejor Álbum New Age, Ambient o Canto
- GANADORES: So She Howls, Carla Patullo con Tonality y Scorchio Quartet
- Aquamarine, Kirsten Agresta-Copely
- Momentos de belleza, Omar Akram
- Some Kind of Peace (Piano Reworks), Ólafur Arnalds
- Ocean Dreaming Ocean, David Darling & Hans Christian
Productor del año, (no clásico)
- GANADOR: Jack Antonoff
- Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II
- Hit-Boy
- Metro Boomin
- Daniel Nigro
Productor del año, música clásica
- GANADORA: Elaine Martone
- David Frost
- Morten Lindber
- Dmitriy Lipay
- Brian Pidgeon
Mejor Ingeniería de Grabación, Clásica
- GANADORES: Compositores americanos contemporáneos, Riccardo Muti y Orquesta Sinfónica de Chicago
- Fandango, Gustavo Dudamel, Anne Akiko Meyers, Gustavo Castillo & Los Angeles Philharmonic
- Chaikovski: Sinfonía nº 5 & Schulhoff: Cinco piezas, Manfred Honeck & Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra
- Sanlikol: A Gentleman Of Istanbul - Symphony for Strings, Percussion, Piano, Oud, Ney & Tenor, Mehmet Ali Sanlikol, George Lernis & A Far Cry
- La hora azul, Shara Nova & A Far Cry
Mejor video musical
- GANADOR: “I’m Only Sleeping”, The Beatles
- “In Your Love ", Tyler Childers
- “What Was I Made For”, Billie Eilish
- “Count Me Out”, Kendrick Lamar
- “Rush”, Troye Sivan
Mejor álbum instrumental contemporáneo
- GANADOR: As We Speak, Béla Fleck, Zakir Hussain, Edgar Meyer featuring Rakesh Chaurasia
- On Becoming, House of Waters
- Jazz Hands, Bob James
- The Layers, Julian Lage
- All One, Ben Wendel
Mejor álbum instrumental de jazz
- GANADOR: The Winds of Change, Billy Childs
- The Source, Kenny Barron
- Phoenix, Lakecia Benjamin
- Legacy: The Instrumental Jawn, Adam Blackstone
- Dream Box, Pat Metheny
Mejor interpretación de jazz
- GANADORA: “Tight”, Samara Joy
- “Movement 18' (Heroes)”, Jon Batiste
- “Basquiat”, Lakecia Benjamin
- “Vulnerable (live)”, Adam Blackstone con Baylor Project y Russell Ferranté
- “But Not for Me”, Fred Hersch y Esperanza Spalding
Mejor álbum de R&B progresivo
- GANADORA: SOS, SZA
- Since I Have a Lover, 6lack
- The Love Album: Off the Grid, Diddy
- Nova, Terrace Martin y James Fauntleroy
- The Age of Pleasure, Janelle Monáe
Mejor interpretación de R&B
- GANADORA: “UCI”, Coco Jones
- “Summer Too Hot”, Chris Brown
- “Back to Love”, Robert Glasper con SiR y Alex Isley
- “How Does It Make You Feel”, Victoria Monét
- “Kill Bill”, SZA
Mejor composición clásica contemporánea
- GANADOR: “Rounds”, Jessie Montgomery, compositora (Awadagin Pratt, A Far Cry & Roomful Of Teeth)
- Adès: “Dante”, Thomas Adès, compositor (Gustavo Dudamel y Filarmónica de Los Ángeles)
- Akiho: “In That Space, At That Time”, Andy Akiho, compositor (Andy Akiho, Ankush Kumar Bahl & Omaha Symphony)
- “Brittelle: Psychedelics”, William Brittelle, compositor (Roomful of Teeth)
- “Dark With Excessive Bright”, Missy Mazzoli, compositora (Peter Herresthal, James Gaffigan & Bergen Philharmonic)
Mejor compendio clásico
- GANADOR: Passion for Bach y Coltrane, Alex Brown, Harlem Quartet, Imani Winds, Edward Perez, Neal Smith & A.B. Spellman
- Fandango, Anne Akiko Meyers
- Julius Eastman, Vol. 3: Si eres tan listo, ¿por qué no eres rico?, Christopher Rountree, director de orquesta
- Mazzoli**Oscuridad con exceso de brillo, Peter Herresthal
- Cerdeña, Chick Corea
- Esculturas, Andy Akiho
- Suite Zodiac, Aaron Diehl Trio & The Knights
Mejor álbum de reggae
- GANADORES: Colors of Royal, Julian Marley & Antacus
- Born For Greatness, Buju Banton
- Simma,Beenie Man
- Cali Roots Riddim 2023, Collie Buddz
- No Destroyer, Burning Spear
Mejor álbum vocal clásico en solitario
- GANADOR: Walking in the Dark, Julia Bullock, solista; Christian Reif, director (Philharmonia Orchestra)
- Because, Reginald Mobley, solista; Baptiste Trotignon, pianista
- Broken Branches, Karim Sulayman, solista; Sean Shibe, acompañante
- 40@40, Laura Strickling, solista; Daniel Schlosberg, pianista
- Rising, Lawrence Brownlee, solista; Kevin J. Miller, pianista
Mejor solo instrumental clásico
- GANADOR: The American Project, Yuja Wang; Teddy Abrams, director (Orquesta de Louisville)
- Darkness and Scattered Light, Robert Black
- Cilinders, Andy Akiho
- Difficult Grace, Seth Parker Woods
- Of Love, Curtis Stewart
Mejor interpretación de música de cámara/pequeño conjunto
- GANADORES: Rough Magic, Roomful of Teeth
- American Stories, Anthony McGill y Pacifica Quartet
- Uncovered, Vol. 3: Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson, William Grant Still & George Walker, Catalyst Quartet
- Between Breaths, Third Coast Percussion
- Beethoven for three: Sinfonía nº 6, ‘Pastorale’ Y Op. 1, nº 3, Yo-Yo Ma, Emanuel Ax & Leonidas Kavakos
Mejor interpretación coral
- GANADORES: Saariaho: Reconnaissance, Uusinta Ensemble; Coro de Cámara de Helsinki
- Rachmaninoff: Vigilia de toda la noche, The Clarion Choir
- Jingles after a Plague, The Crossing
- The House of Belonging, Cuarteto Miró; Conspirare
- Ligeti: Lux Aeterna, Coro de la Sinfónica de San Francisco
Mejor grabación de ópera
- GANADORES: Blanchard: Champion, Orquesta de la Ópera Metropolitana; Coro de la Ópera Metropolitana
- Corigliano: The Lord of Cries, Boston Modern Orchestra Project & Odyssey Opera Chorus
- Little: Black Lodge, The Dime Museum; Isaura String Quartet
Mejor interpretación orquestal
- GANADORES: Adès: Dante, Filarmónica de Los Ángeles
- Scriabin: Sinfonía nº 2; El poema del éxtasis, Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra
- Bartók: Concierto para orquesta; Cuatro piezas, Orquesta Filarmónica de la Radio de los Países Bajos
- Price: Sinfonía nº 4; Dawson: Negro Folk Symphony, Orquesta de Filadelfia
- Stravinsky: La consagración de la primavera, Sinfónica de San Francisco
Mejor arreglo, instrumentos y voces
- GANADORES: “In the Wee Small Hours of the Morning”, säje con Jacob Collier
- “Fenestra”, Cécile McLorin Salvant
- “Com Que Voz (Live)”, Maria Mendes con John Beasley y Metropole Orkest
- “April in Paris”, Patti Austin con Gordon Goodwin’s Big Phat Band
- “Vida exuberante”, Samara Joy
Mejor álbum de folk
- GANADORA: Joni Mitchell at Newport [Live], Joni Mitchell
- Traveling Wildfire, Dom Flemons
- I Only See the Moon, The Milk Carton Kids
- Celebrants, Nickel Creek
- Jubilee, Old Crow Medicine Show
- Psalms, Paul Simon
- Folkocracy, Rufus Wainwright
Mejor actuación de dúo/grupo country
- GANADORES: “I Remember Everything”, Zach Bryan con Kacey Musgraves
- “High Note”, Dierks Bentley con Billy Strings
- “Nobody’s Nobody”, Brothers Osborne
- “Kissing Your Picture (Is So Cold)”, Vince Gill & Paul Franklin
- “Save Me”, Jelly Roll con Lainey Wilson
- “We Don’t Fight Anymore”, Carly Pearce con Chris Stapleton
Mejor álbum vocal de jazz
- GANADORA: How Love Begins, Nicole Zuraitis
- For Her 2, Patti Austin featuring Gordon Goodwin’s Big Phat Band
- Alive at the Village Vanguard, Fred Hersch & Esperanza Spalding
- Lean In, Gretchen Parlato & Lionel Loueke
- Mélusine, Cécile McLorin Salvant
Mejor arreglo instrumental o a capella
- GANADORES: “Folsom Prison Blues”, The String Revolution con Tommy Emmanuel
- “I Remember Mingus”, Hilario Durán y su Latin Jazz Big Band con Paquito D’Rivera
- “Angels We Have Heard On High”, Just 6
- “Can You Hear the Music, Ludwig Göransson
- “Paint It Black”, Wednesday Addams
Mejor composición instrumental
- GANADOR: “Helena Theme”, John Williams
- “Motion”, Béla Fleck, Edgar Meyer y Zakir Hussain con Rakesh Chaurasia
- “Amerikkan Skin”, Lakecia Benjamin con Angela Davis
- “Can You Hear the Music, Ludwig Göransson
- “Cutey and the Dragon”, Quartet San Francisco con Gordon Goodwin’s Big Phat Band.
Mejor grabación de audiolibro, narración y cuento
- GANADORA: The Light We Carry, Michelle Obama
- Big Tree, Meryl Streep
- Boldly Go: Reflexions on a Life of Awe and Wonder, William Shatner
- The Creative Act: A Way of Being, Rick Rubin
- It’s OK to be Angry at Capitalism, Senador Bernie Sanders
Mejor álbum de música infantil
- GANADOR: Crecemos Juntos Canciones Preescolares, 123 Andrés
- Ahhhhh!, Andrew & Polly
- Ancestars, Pierce Freelon & Nnenna Freelon
- Hip Hope for Kids!, DJ Willy Wow!
- Taste the Sky, Tío Jumbo
Mejor álbum de pop latino
- GANADORA: X Mí (Vol. 1), Gaby Moreno
- La Cuarta Hoja, Pablo Alborán
- Beautiful Humans, Vol. 1, AleMor
- A Ciegas, Paula Arenas
- La Neta, Pedro Capó
- Don Juan, Maluma
Mejor álbum de jazz alternativo
- GANADOR: The Omnichord Real Book, Meshell Ndegeocello
- Love in Exile, Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer, Shahzad Ismaily
- Quality Over Opinion, Louis Cole
- SuperBlue: The Iridescent Spree, Kurt Elling, Charlie Hunter, SuperBlue
- Live at the Piano, Cory Henry
Mejor álbum de jazz latino
- GANADOR: El Arte Del Bolero Vol. 2, Miguel Zenón & Luis Perdomo
- Quietud, Eliane Elias
- Mi corazón habla, Ivan Lins con la Orquesta Sinfónica de Tblisi
- Vox Humana, Bobby Sanabria Multiverse Big Band
- Cometa, Luciana Souza & Trio Corrente
Mejor banda sonora para medios visuales (incluye cine y televisión)
- GANADOR: Oppenheimer, Ludwig Göransson, compositor
- Barbie, Mark Ronson y Andrew Wyatt, compositores
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Ludwig Göransson, compositor
- The Fabelman, John Williams, compositor
- Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, John Williams, compositor
Mejor conjunto de jazz
- GANADOR: Basie Swings The Blues, The Count Basie Orchestra Dirigida por Scotty Barnhart
- The Chick Corea Symphony Tribute - Ritmo, ADDA Simfònica, Josep Vicent, Emilio Solla
- Dynamic Maximum Tension, Darcy James Argue’s Secret Society
- Olympians, Vince Mendoza & Metropole Orkest
- The Charles Mingus Centennial Sessions, Mingus Big Band
Mejor película musical
- GANADORA: Moonage Daydream
- How I Feel Now
- The Big Steppers Tour Live from Paris
- I Am Everything
- Dear Mom
Mejor paquete de grabación
- GANADOR Stumpwork Luke Brooks y James Theseus Buck
- The Art of Forgetting, Caroline Rose
- Cadenza 21', Hsing-Hui Cheng
- Electrophonic Cronic, Perry Shall
- Gravity Falls, Iam8bit
- Migración, Yu Wei
Mejor caja o paquete especial de edición limitada
- GANADOR For the Birds: El proyecto Birdsong
- La colección de Neutral Milk Hotel
- Gieo
- Inside: DeluxeBox Set
- Words & Music, Mayo 1965 - Edición Deluxe
Mejor Álbum Notas
- GANADOR: Written in Their Soul: The Stax Songwriter Demos (notas del álbum por Robert Gordon & Deanie ParkerVarios artistas
- Evenings at the Village Gate: John Coltrane With Eric Dolphy (Live) (notas del álbum por Ashley Kahn), John Coltrane & Eric Dolphy
- Casi puedo ver Houston: The Complete Howdy Glenn (notas del álbum por Scott B. Bomar), Howdy Glenn
- Mogadishu’s Finest: The Al Uruba Sessions (notas de álbum de Vik Sohonie), Iftin Band
- Tocando para el hombre de la puerta: Field Recordings from the Collection of Mack McCormick, 1958-1971 (notas del álbum por Jeff Place & John Troutman, Various Artists)
Mejor álbum histórico
- GANADOR Written in Their Soul: The Stax Songwriter Demos, Various Artists
- Fragments - Time Out Of Mind Sessions (1996-1997): The Bootleg Series, Vol. 17, Bob Dylan
- The Moaninest Moan of Them All: The Jazz Saxophone of Loren McMurray, 1920-1922, Various Artists
- Playing for the Man at the Door: Field Recordings from the Collection of Mack McCormick, 1958-1971, Varios Artistas
- Words & Music, mayo de 1965 - Edición de lujo, Lou Reed
Mejor Ingeniería de Grabación, Álbum no clásico
- GANADOR Jaguar II Victoria Monét
- History, Bokanté
- The Record, Boygenius
- Desire, I Aant to Turn Into You, Caroline Polachek
- Multitudes, Feist
Mejor álbum de R&B
- GANADOR: Jaguar IIV Victoria Monét
- Girls Night Out, Babyface
- What I Didn’t Tell You (Deluxe), Coco Jones
- Special Occasion, Emily King
- Clear 2: Soft Life EP, Summer Walker
Mejor interpretación tradicional de R&B
- GANADOR: “Good Morning”, PJ Morton con Susan Carol
- “Simple”, Babyface con Coco Jones
- “Lucky”, Kenyon Dixon
- “Hollywood”, Victoria Monét con Earth, Wind & Fire y Hazel Monét
- “Love Language”, SZA
Mejor interpretación de rap melódico
- GANADOR: “All My Life”, Lil Durk featuring J. Cole
- “Sittin’ on Top of the World”, Burna Boy featuring 21 Savage
- “Attention”, Doja Cat
- “Spin Bout U”, Drake y 21 Savage
- “Low”, SZA
Mejor actuación de rap
- GANADOR: “Scientists & Engineers”, Killer Mike con André 3000, Future y Eryn Allen Kane
- “The Hillbillies”, Baby Keem con Kendrick Lamar
- “Love Letter”, Black Thought
- “Players”, Coi Leray
- “Rich Flex”, Drake & 21 Savage
Mejor canción de rap
- GANADOR: “Scientists & Engineers”, Killer Mike con André 3000, Future y Eryn Allen Kane
- “Attention”, Doja Cat
- “Barbie World”, Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice con Aqua
- “Just Wanna Rock”, Lil Uzi Vert
- “Rich Flex”, Drake y 21 Savage
Mejor álbum de rap
- GANADOR: Michael Killer Mike
- Her Loss, Drake & 21 Savage
- Heroes & Villains, Metro Boomin
- King’s Disease III, Nas
- Utopía, Travis Scott
Mejor Álbum de Rock
- GANADOR This Is Why Paramore
- But Here We Are, Foo Fighters
- Starcatcher, Greta Van Fleet
- 72 Seasons, Metallica
- En Times New Roman..., Queens of the Stone Age
Mejor interpretación de música alternativa
- GANADOR: “This Is Why”, Paramore
- “Belinda Says”, Alvvays
- “Body Paint”, Arctic Monkeys
- “Cool About It”, Boygenius
- “A&W”, Lana Del Rey
Mejor álbum de música alternativa
- GANADOR: The Record, Boygenius
- The Car, Arctic Monkeys
- Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, Lana Del Rey
- Cracker Island, Gorillaz
- I Inside the Old Year Dying, PJ Harvey
Mejor interpretación de rock
- GANADOR: “Not Strong Enough”, Boygenius
- “Sculptures of Anything Goes”, Arctic Monkeys
- “More Than a Love Song”, Black Pumas
- “Rescued”, Foo Fighters
- “Lux Æterna”, Metallica
Mejor interpretación de metal
- GANADOR: “72 Seasons”, Metallica
- “Bad Man”, Disturbed
- “Phantom of the Opera”, Ghost
- “Hive Mind”, Slipknot
- “Jaded”, Spiritbox
Mejor canción de rock
- GANADOR: “Not Strong Enough”, Boygenius
- “Rescued”, Foo Fighters
- “Ballad of a Homeschooled Girl”, Olivia Rodrigo
- “Emotion Sickness”, Queens of the Stone Age
- “Angry”, The Rolling Stones
Compositor del Año, (no Clásico)
- GANADOR: Theron Thomas
- Edgar Barrera
- Jessie Jo Dillon
- Shane McAnally
- Justin Tranter
Mejor álbum de teatro musical
- GANADOR: Some Like It Hot
- Kimberly Akimbo
- Parade
- Shucked
- Sweeney Todd: El barbero demoníaco de la calle Fleet
Mejor grabación remezclada
- GANADOR: “Wagging Tongue (Wet Leg Remix)”, Depeche Mode
- “New Gold (Dom Dolla Remix)”, Gorillas featuring Tame Impala & Booty Brown
- “Reviver (Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs Remix)”, Lane 8
- “Workin’ Hard (Terry Hunter Remix)”, Mariah Carey
- “Alien Love Call”, Turnstile y Badbadnotgood con Blood Orange
Mejor álbum de audio inmersivo
- GANADOR: The Diary of Alicia Keys Alicia Keys
- God of War Ragnarok, Bear McCreary
- Blue Clear Sky, George Strait
- Silencde Between Songs, Madison Beer
- Act 3 (Immersive Edition), Ryan Ylyate
Mejor Interpretación/Canción Gospel
- GANADOR: “All Things”, Kirk Franklin
- “God Is Good”, Stanley Brown con Hezekiah Walker, Kierra Sheard y Karen Clark Sheard
- “Feel Alright (Blessed)”, Erica Campbell
- “Lord, Do It for Me (en directo)”, Zacardi Cortez
- “God is”, Melvin Crispell III
Mejor interpretación/canción de música cristiana contemporánea
- GANADOR: “Your Power”, Lecrae & Tasha Cobbs Leonard
- “Believe”, Blessing Offor
- “Firm Foundation (He Won’t) [Live]”, Cody Carnes
- “Thank God I Do”, Lauren Daigle
- “Love Me Like I Am”, de KING & COUNTRY con Jordin Sparks
- “God Problems”, Maverick City Music, Chandler Moore & Naomi Raine
Mejor álbum de gospel
- GANADOR All Things New: Live In Orlando Tye Tribbett
- I Love You, Erica Campbell
- Hymns (en directo), Tasha Cobbs Leonard
- The Maverick Way, Maverick City Music
- My Truth, Jonathan McReynolds
Mejor álbum de música cristiana contemporánea
- GANADOR Church Clothes 4 Lecrae
- My Tribe, Blessing Offor
- Emanuel, Da’ T.R.U.T.H.
- Lauren Daigle, Lauren Daigle
- I Believe, Phil Wickham
Mejor álbum de Roots Gospel
- GANADOR Echoes of the South Blind Boys of Alabama
- Tribute to the King, The Blackwood Brothers Quartet
- Songs That Pulled Me Through the Tough Times, Becky Isaacs Bowman
- Meet Me at the Cross, Brian Free & Assurance
- Shine: The Darker the Night the Brighter the Light, Gaither Vocal Band
Mejor Interpretación Musical Global
- GANADOR: “Pashto”, Béla Fleck, Edgar Meyer & Zakir Hussain featuring Rakesh Chaurasia
- “Shadow Forces”, Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer & Shahzad Ismaily
- “Alone”, Burna Boy
- “Feel”, Davido
- “Milagro Y Desastre”, Silvana Estrada
- “Abundancia en mijo”, Falu & Gaurav Shah (con la participación del Primer Ministro Narendra Modi)
- “Todo Colores”, Ibrahim Maalouf con Cimafunk & Tank and the Bangas
Mejor banda sonora para videojuegos y otros medios interactivos
- GANADOR: Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, Stephen Barton & Gordy Haab, compositores
- Call of Duty®: Modern Warfare II, Sarah Schachner, compositora
- God of War Ragnarök, Bear McCreary, compositor
- Hogwarts Legacy, Peter Murray, J Scott Rakozy & Chuck E. Myers “Sea”, compositores
- Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical, Jess Serro, Tripod & Austin Wintory, compositores
Mejor álbum de música global
GANADOR: This Moment Shakt
- Epifanías, Susana Baca
- Historia, Bokanté
- I Told Them..., Burna Boy
- Timeless, Davido
Canción del año
- “A&W,” Jack Antonoff, Lana Del Rey & Sam Dew, compositores (Lana Del Rey)
- “Anti-Hero”, Jack Antonoff & Taylor Swift, compositores (Taylor Swift)
- “Butterfly, Jon Batiste & Dan Wilson, compositores (Jon Batiste)
- “Dance the Night” (De “Barbie the Album”), Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt, compositores (Dua Lipa)
- “Flowers”, Miley Cyrus, Gregory Aldae Hein & Michael Pollack, compositores (Miley Cyrus)
- “Kill Bill”, Rob Bisel, Carter Lang y Solána Rowe, compositores (SZA)
- “Vampire”, Daniel Nigro & Olivia Rodrigo, compositores (Oliva Rodrigo)
- “What Was I Made For?” [De la película Barbie], Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, compositores (Billie Eilish)
