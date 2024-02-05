Lista completa de famosos que triunfaron en los Grammy 2024

La cantante SZA y Taylor Swift lideraron las nominaciones de los Grammy que reconocieron la excelencia musical. La noche de la 66 edición de los premios tuvo grandes sorpresas.

Taylor Swift hizo historia al convertirse en la primera y única artista en ganar cuatro veces el Álbum del Año, en esta ocasión se llevó el galardón por su disco Midnights. La artista recibió el premio de manos de la cantante Celine Dion quien reapareció en la ceremonia tras ausentarse por la enfermedad que padece.

Las mujeres protagonizaron la lista de ganadores de la gala, entre ellas, Taylor, Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish y Karol G. Miley Cyrus se llevó su primer Grammy a casa en reconocimiento a Mejor Grabación del Año por su canción Flowers. Mientras que Billie Eilish ganó por What was I made For, tema que interpretó para la película Barbie.

También la cantante colombiana Karo G se convirtió en la primera artista femenina en ganar el Grammy en la categoría Mejor Álbum de Música Urbana, por su disco “Mañana sera bonito”. SZA se llevó el premio a Mejor Canción R&B.

Lista completa de ganadores Grammy 2024

Mejor artista revelación



GANADORA: Victoria Monét

Gracie Abrams

Fred Again

Ice Spice

Jelly Roll

Coco Jones

Noah Kahan

La Guerra y el Tratado

Canción del año

GANADORA: “What Was I Made For?” de Barbie, Billie Eilish

“Worship”, Jon Batiste

“Not Strong Enough”, Boygenius

“Flowers”, Miley Cyrus

“On My Mama”, Victoria Monét

“Vampiro”, Olivia Rodrigo

“Anti-Hero”, Taylor Swift

“Kill Bill”, SZA

Dr. Dre Global Impact Award

GANADOR: Jay-Z

Álbum pop del año

GANADORA: Midnights, Taylor Swift

World Music Radio, Jon Batiste

The Record, Boygenius

Endless Summer Vacation, Miley Cyrus

Do you know there is a tunnel under Ocean Blvd, Lana Del Rey

The Age of Pleasure, Janelle Monáe

Guts, Olivia Rodrigo

SOS, SZA

Mejor Álbum de Música Mexicana (Incluyendo Tejano)

GANADOR: Génesis, Peso Pluma

Bordado a Mano, Ana Bárbara

Motherflower, Flor de Toloache

La Sánchez, Lila Downs

Amor Como en las Películas de Antes, Lupita Infante

Mejor Álbum Tropical Latino

GANADOR: Siembra: 45 (degree) Aniversario (En Vivo en el Coliseo de Puerto Rico, 14 de Mayo 2022), Rubén Blades con Roberto Delgado & Orquesta

Voy A Ti, Luis Figueroa

Niche Sinfónico, Grupo Niche Y Orquesta Sinfónica Nacional de Colombia

Vida, Omara Portuondo

Mimy & Tony, Tony Succar, Mimy Succar

Escalona Nunca Se Había Grabado Así, Carlos Vives

Mejor grabación pop dance

GANADORA: “Padam Padam”, Kylie Minogue

“Baby Don’t Hurt Me”, David Guetta, Anne-Marie y Coi Leray

“Miracle”, Calvin Harris con Ellie Goulding

“One in a Million”, Bebe Rexha y David Guetta

“Rush”, Troye Sivan

Mejor banda sonora recopilatoria para medios visuales

SOUNDTRACK: Barbie the Album, Various Artists

Aurora, Daisy Jones & The Six

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - Music From and Inspired By, Various Artists

Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3: Awesome Mix, Vol. 3, Varios Artistas

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, Weird Al Yankovic

Mejor canción de R&B

GANADORA: “Snooze”, SZA

“UCI, Coco Jones

“Angel”, Halle

“Back to Love”, Robert Glasper con SiR y Alex Isley

“On My Mama”, Victoria Monét

Mejor álbum country

GANADORA: Bell Bottom Country, Lainey Wilson

Rolling Up the Welcome Mat, Kelsea Ballerini

Brothers Osborne, Brothers Osborne

Zach Bryan, Zach Bryan

Rustin’ in the Rain, Tyler Childers

Mejor Álbum Música Urbana

GANADORA: Mañana Será Bonito, Karol G

Saturno, Rauw Alejandro

Data, Tainy

Mejor actuación pop en solitario

GANADORA: “Flowers”, Miley Cyrus

“Paint the Town Red”, Doja Cat

“What Was I Made For?” de Barbie, Billie Eilish

“Vampire”, Olivia Rodrigo

“Anti-Hero”, Taylor Swift

Mejor actuación de dúo/grupo pop

GANADORES: “Ghost in the Machine”, SZA con Phoebe Bridgers

“Thousand Miles”, Miley Cyrus con Brandi Carlile

“Candy Necklace”, Lana Del Rey con Jon Batiste

“Never Felt So Alone”, Labrinth con Billie Eilish

“Karma”, Taylor Swift con Ice Spice

Mejor canción escrita para medios visuales

GANADORA: “What Was I Made For?” de Barbie the Album, Billie Eilish O’Connell y Finneas O’Connell

“Barbie World” de Barbie the Album, Naija Gaston, Ephrem Louis Lopez Jr. y Onika Maraj, compositores (Nicki Minaj y Ice Spice featuring Aqua)

“Dance the Night” de Barbie the Album, Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson y Andrew Wyatt, compositores (Dua Lipa)

“I’m Just Ken” de Barbie the Album, Mark Ronson y Andrew Wyatt, compositores (Ryan Gosling)

“Lift Me Up” de Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson, Robyn Fenty y Temilade Openiyi, compositores (Rihanna).

Mejor Regional Roots Music Album

GANADORES: New Beginnings, Buckwheat Zydeco Jr. & The Legendary Ils Sont Partis Band y Live Orpheum Theater Nola, Lost Bayou Ramblers & Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra

The 2023 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival live, Dwayne Dopsie & The Zydeco Hellraisers

Made in New Orleans, New Breed Bass Band

Too Much to Hold, New Orleans Nightcrawlers

Live at the Maple Leaf, The Rumble Feature Chief Joseph Boudreaux Jr.

Mejor Álbum Latino de Rock o Alternativo

GANADORES: De Todas Las Flores, Natalia Lafourcade y Vida Cotidiana, Juanes

Martínez, Cabra

Leche de Tigre, Diamante Eléctrico

EADDA9223, Fito Páez

Mejor álbum de comedia

GANADOR: What’s in a name?, Dave Chappelle

I Wish You Would, Trevor Noah

I’m An Entertainer, Wanda Sykes

Selective Outrage, Chris Rock

Someone You Love, Sarah Silverman

Mejor Álbum New Age, Ambient o Canto

GANADORES: So She Howls, Carla Patullo con Tonality y Scorchio Quartet

Aquamarine, Kirsten Agresta-Copely

Momentos de belleza, Omar Akram

Some Kind of Peace (Piano Reworks), Ólafur Arnalds

Ocean Dreaming Ocean, David Darling & Hans Christian

Productor del año, (no clásico)

GANADOR: Jack Antonoff

Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II

Hit-Boy

Metro Boomin

Daniel Nigro

Productor del año, música clásica

GANADORA: Elaine Martone

David Frost

Morten Lindber

Dmitriy Lipay

Brian Pidgeon

Mejor Ingeniería de Grabación, Clásica

GANADORES: Compositores americanos contemporáneos, Riccardo Muti y Orquesta Sinfónica de Chicago

Fandango, Gustavo Dudamel, Anne Akiko Meyers, Gustavo Castillo & Los Angeles Philharmonic

Chaikovski: Sinfonía nº 5 & Schulhoff: Cinco piezas, Manfred Honeck & Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra

Sanlikol: A Gentleman Of Istanbul - Symphony for Strings, Percussion, Piano, Oud, Ney & Tenor, Mehmet Ali Sanlikol, George Lernis & A Far Cry

La hora azul, Shara Nova & A Far Cry

Mejor video musical

GANADOR: “I’m Only Sleeping”, The Beatles

“In Your Love ", Tyler Childers

“What Was I Made For”, Billie Eilish

“Count Me Out”, Kendrick Lamar

“Rush”, Troye Sivan

Mejor álbum instrumental contemporáneo

GANADOR: As We Speak, Béla Fleck, Zakir Hussain, Edgar Meyer featuring Rakesh Chaurasia

On Becoming, House of Waters

Jazz Hands, Bob James

The Layers, Julian Lage

All One, Ben Wendel

Mejor álbum instrumental de jazz

GANADOR: The Winds of Change, Billy Childs

The Source, Kenny Barron

Phoenix, Lakecia Benjamin

Legacy: The Instrumental Jawn, Adam Blackstone

Dream Box, Pat Metheny

Mejor interpretación de jazz

GANADORA: “Tight”, Samara Joy

“Movement 18' (Heroes)”, Jon Batiste

“Basquiat”, Lakecia Benjamin

“Vulnerable (live)”, Adam Blackstone con Baylor Project y Russell Ferranté

“But Not for Me”, Fred Hersch y Esperanza Spalding

Mejor álbum de R&B progresivo

GANADORA: SOS, SZA

Since I Have a Lover, 6lack

The Love Album: Off the Grid, Diddy

Nova, Terrace Martin y James Fauntleroy

The Age of Pleasure, Janelle Monáe

Mejor interpretación de R&B

GANADORA: “UCI”, Coco Jones

“Summer Too Hot”, Chris Brown

“Back to Love”, Robert Glasper con SiR y Alex Isley

“How Does It Make You Feel”, Victoria Monét

“Kill Bill”, SZA

Mejor composición clásica contemporánea

GANADOR: “Rounds”, Jessie Montgomery, compositora (Awadagin Pratt, A Far Cry & Roomful Of Teeth)

Adès: “Dante”, Thomas Adès, compositor (Gustavo Dudamel y Filarmónica de Los Ángeles)

Akiho: “In That Space, At That Time”, Andy Akiho, compositor (Andy Akiho, Ankush Kumar Bahl & Omaha Symphony)

“Brittelle: Psychedelics”, William Brittelle, compositor (Roomful of Teeth)

“Dark With Excessive Bright”, Missy Mazzoli, compositora (Peter Herresthal, James Gaffigan & Bergen Philharmonic)

Mejor compendio clásico

GANADOR: Passion for Bach y Coltrane, Alex Brown, Harlem Quartet, Imani Winds, Edward Perez, Neal Smith & A.B. Spellman

Fandango, Anne Akiko Meyers

Julius Eastman, Vol. 3: Si eres tan listo, ¿por qué no eres rico?, Christopher Rountree, director de orquesta

Mazzoli**Oscuridad con exceso de brillo, Peter Herresthal

Cerdeña, Chick Corea

Esculturas, Andy Akiho

Suite Zodiac, Aaron Diehl Trio & The Knights

Mejor álbum de reggae

GANADORES: Colors of Royal, Julian Marley & Antacus

Born For Greatness, Buju Banton

Simma,Beenie Man

Cali Roots Riddim 2023, Collie Buddz

No Destroyer, Burning Spear

Mejor álbum vocal clásico en solitario

GANADOR: Walking in the Dark, Julia Bullock, solista; Christian Reif, director (Philharmonia Orchestra)

Because, Reginald Mobley, solista; Baptiste Trotignon, pianista

Broken Branches, Karim Sulayman, solista; Sean Shibe, acompañante

40@40, Laura Strickling, solista; Daniel Schlosberg, pianista

Rising, Lawrence Brownlee, solista; Kevin J. Miller, pianista

Mejor solo instrumental clásico

GANADOR: The American Project, Yuja Wang; Teddy Abrams, director (Orquesta de Louisville)

Darkness and Scattered Light, Robert Black

Cilinders, Andy Akiho

Difficult Grace, Seth Parker Woods

Of Love, Curtis Stewart

Mejor interpretación de música de cámara/pequeño conjunto

GANADORES: Rough Magic, Roomful of Teeth

American Stories, Anthony McGill y Pacifica Quartet

Uncovered, Vol. 3: Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson, William Grant Still & George Walker, Catalyst Quartet

Between Breaths, Third Coast Percussion

Beethoven for three: Sinfonía nº 6, ‘Pastorale’ Y Op. 1, nº 3, Yo-Yo Ma, Emanuel Ax & Leonidas Kavakos

Mejor interpretación coral

GANADORES: Saariaho: Reconnaissance, Uusinta Ensemble; Coro de Cámara de Helsinki

Rachmaninoff: Vigilia de toda la noche, The Clarion Choir

Jingles after a Plague, The Crossing

The House of Belonging, Cuarteto Miró; Conspirare

Ligeti: Lux Aeterna, Coro de la Sinfónica de San Francisco

Mejor grabación de ópera

GANADORES: Blanchard: Champion, Orquesta de la Ópera Metropolitana; Coro de la Ópera Metropolitana

Corigliano: The Lord of Cries, Boston Modern Orchestra Project & Odyssey Opera Chorus

Little: Black Lodge, The Dime Museum; Isaura String Quartet

Mejor interpretación orquestal

GANADORES: Adès: Dante, Filarmónica de Los Ángeles

Scriabin: Sinfonía nº 2; El poema del éxtasis, Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra

Bartók: Concierto para orquesta; Cuatro piezas, Orquesta Filarmónica de la Radio de los Países Bajos

Price: Sinfonía nº 4; Dawson: Negro Folk Symphony, Orquesta de Filadelfia

Stravinsky: La consagración de la primavera, Sinfónica de San Francisco

Mejor arreglo, instrumentos y voces

GANADORES: “In the Wee Small Hours of the Morning”, säje con Jacob Collier

“Fenestra”, Cécile McLorin Salvant

“Com Que Voz (Live)”, Maria Mendes con John Beasley y Metropole Orkest

“April in Paris”, Patti Austin con Gordon Goodwin’s Big Phat Band

“Vida exuberante”, Samara Joy

Mejor álbum de folk

GANADORA: Joni Mitchell at Newport [Live], Joni Mitchell

Traveling Wildfire, Dom Flemons

I Only See the Moon, The Milk Carton Kids

Celebrants, Nickel Creek

Jubilee, Old Crow Medicine Show

Psalms, Paul Simon

Folkocracy, Rufus Wainwright

Mejor actuación de dúo/grupo country

GANADORES: “I Remember Everything”, Zach Bryan con Kacey Musgraves

“High Note”, Dierks Bentley con Billy Strings

“Nobody’s Nobody”, Brothers Osborne

“Kissing Your Picture (Is So Cold)”, Vince Gill & Paul Franklin

“Save Me”, Jelly Roll con Lainey Wilson

“We Don’t Fight Anymore”, Carly Pearce con Chris Stapleton

Mejor álbum vocal de jazz

GANADORA: How Love Begins, Nicole Zuraitis

For Her 2, Patti Austin featuring Gordon Goodwin’s Big Phat Band

Alive at the Village Vanguard, Fred Hersch & Esperanza Spalding

Lean In, Gretchen Parlato & Lionel Loueke

Mélusine, Cécile McLorin Salvant

Mejor arreglo instrumental o a capella

GANADORES: “Folsom Prison Blues”, The String Revolution con Tommy Emmanuel

“I Remember Mingus”, Hilario Durán y su Latin Jazz Big Band con Paquito D’Rivera

“Angels We Have Heard On High”, Just 6

“Can You Hear the Music, Ludwig Göransson

“Paint It Black”, Wednesday Addams

Mejor composición instrumental

GANADOR: “Helena Theme”, John Williams

“Motion”, Béla Fleck, Edgar Meyer y Zakir Hussain con Rakesh Chaurasia

“Amerikkan Skin”, Lakecia Benjamin con Angela Davis

“Can You Hear the Music, Ludwig Göransson

“Cutey and the Dragon”, Quartet San Francisco con Gordon Goodwin’s Big Phat Band.

Mejor grabación de audiolibro, narración y cuento

GANADORA: The Light We Carry, Michelle Obama

Big Tree, Meryl Streep

Boldly Go: Reflexions on a Life of Awe and Wonder, William Shatner

The Creative Act: A Way of Being, Rick Rubin

It’s OK to be Angry at Capitalism, Senador Bernie Sanders

Mejor álbum de música infantil

GANADOR: Crecemos Juntos Canciones Preescolares, 123 Andrés

Ahhhhh!, Andrew & Polly

Ancestars, Pierce Freelon & Nnenna Freelon

Hip Hope for Kids!, DJ Willy Wow!

Taste the Sky, Tío Jumbo

Mejor álbum de pop latino

GANADORA: X Mí (Vol. 1), Gaby Moreno

La Cuarta Hoja, Pablo Alborán

Beautiful Humans, Vol. 1, AleMor

A Ciegas, Paula Arenas

La Neta, Pedro Capó

Don Juan, Maluma

Mejor álbum de jazz alternativo

GANADOR: The Omnichord Real Book, Meshell Ndegeocello

Love in Exile, Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer, Shahzad Ismaily

Quality Over Opinion, Louis Cole

SuperBlue: The Iridescent Spree, Kurt Elling, Charlie Hunter, SuperBlue

Live at the Piano, Cory Henry

Mejor álbum de jazz latino

GANADOR: El Arte Del Bolero Vol. 2, Miguel Zenón & Luis Perdomo

Quietud, Eliane Elias

Mi corazón habla, Ivan Lins con la Orquesta Sinfónica de Tblisi

Vox Humana, Bobby Sanabria Multiverse Big Band

Cometa, Luciana Souza & Trio Corrente

Mejor banda sonora para medios visuales (incluye cine y televisión)

GANADOR: Oppenheimer, Ludwig Göransson, compositor

Barbie, Mark Ronson y Andrew Wyatt, compositores

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Ludwig Göransson, compositor

The Fabelman, John Williams, compositor

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, John Williams, compositor

Mejor conjunto de jazz

GANADOR: Basie Swings The Blues, The Count Basie Orchestra Dirigida por Scotty Barnhart

The Chick Corea Symphony Tribute - Ritmo, ADDA Simfònica, Josep Vicent, Emilio Solla

Dynamic Maximum Tension, Darcy James Argue’s Secret Society

Olympians, Vince Mendoza & Metropole Orkest

The Charles Mingus Centennial Sessions, Mingus Big Band

Mejor película musical

GANADORA : Moonage Daydream

: How I Feel Now

The Big Steppers Tour Live from Paris

I Am Everything

Dear Mom

Mejor paquete de grabación

GANADOR Stumpwork Luke Brooks y James Theseus Buck

The Art of Forgetting, Caroline Rose

Cadenza 21', Hsing-Hui Cheng

Electrophonic Cronic, Perry Shall

Gravity Falls, Iam8bit

Migración, Yu Wei

Mejor caja o paquete especial de edición limitada

GANADOR For the Birds: El proyecto Birdsong

La colección de Neutral Milk Hotel

Gieo

Inside: DeluxeBox Set

Words & Music, Mayo 1965 - Edición Deluxe

Mejor Álbum Notas

GANADOR: Written in Their Soul: The Stax Songwriter Demos (notas del álbum por Robert Gordon & Deanie ParkerVarios artistas

Evenings at the Village Gate: John Coltrane With Eric Dolphy (Live) (notas del álbum por Ashley Kahn), John Coltrane & Eric Dolphy

Casi puedo ver Houston: The Complete Howdy Glenn (notas del álbum por Scott B. Bomar), Howdy Glenn

Mogadishu’s Finest: The Al Uruba Sessions (notas de álbum de Vik Sohonie), Iftin Band

Tocando para el hombre de la puerta: Field Recordings from the Collection of Mack McCormick, 1958-1971 (notas del álbum por Jeff Place & John Troutman, Various Artists)

Mejor álbum histórico

GANADOR Written in Their Soul: The Stax Songwriter Demos, Various Artists

Various Artists Fragments - Time Out Of Mind Sessions (1996-1997): The Bootleg Series, Vol. 17, Bob Dylan

The Moaninest Moan of Them All: The Jazz Saxophone of Loren McMurray, 1920-1922, Various Artists

Playing for the Man at the Door: Field Recordings from the Collection of Mack McCormick, 1958-1971, Varios Artistas

Words & Music, mayo de 1965 - Edición de lujo, Lou Reed

Mejor Ingeniería de Grabación, Álbum no clásico

GANADOR Jaguar II Victoria Monét

History, Bokanté

The Record, Boygenius

Desire, I Aant to Turn Into You, Caroline Polachek

Multitudes, Feist

Mejor álbum de R&B

GANADOR: Jaguar IIV Victoria Monét

Girls Night Out, Babyface

What I Didn’t Tell You (Deluxe), Coco Jones

Special Occasion, Emily King

Clear 2: Soft Life EP, Summer Walker

Mejor interpretación tradicional de R&B

GANADOR: “Good Morning”, PJ Morton con Susan Carol

“Simple”, Babyface con Coco Jones

“Lucky”, Kenyon Dixon

“Hollywood”, Victoria Monét con Earth, Wind & Fire y Hazel Monét

“Love Language”, SZA

Mejor interpretación de rap melódico

GANADOR: “All My Life”, Lil Durk featuring J. Cole

“Sittin’ on Top of the World”, Burna Boy featuring 21 Savage

“Attention”, Doja Cat

“Spin Bout U”, Drake y 21 Savage

“Low”, SZA

Mejor actuación de rap

GANADOR: “Scientists & Engineers”, Killer Mike con André 3000, Future y Eryn Allen Kane

“The Hillbillies”, Baby Keem con Kendrick Lamar

“Love Letter”, Black Thought

“Players”, Coi Leray

“Rich Flex”, Drake & 21 Savage

Mejor canción de rap

GANADOR: “Scientists & Engineers”, Killer Mike con André 3000, Future y Eryn Allen Kane

“Attention”, Doja Cat

“Barbie World”, Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice con Aqua

“Just Wanna Rock”, Lil Uzi Vert

“Rich Flex”, Drake y 21 Savage

Mejor álbum de rap

GANADOR: Michael Killer Mike

Her Loss, Drake & 21 Savage

Heroes & Villains, Metro Boomin

King’s Disease III, Nas

Utopía, Travis Scott

Mejor Álbum de Rock

GANADOR This Is Why Paramore

But Here We Are, Foo Fighters

Starcatcher, Greta Van Fleet

72 Seasons, Metallica

En Times New Roman..., Queens of the Stone Age

Mejor interpretación de música alternativa

GANADOR: “This Is Why”, Paramore

“Belinda Says”, Alvvays

“Body Paint”, Arctic Monkeys

“Cool About It”, Boygenius

“A&W”, Lana Del Rey

Mejor álbum de música alternativa

GANADOR: The Record, Boygenius

The Car, Arctic Monkeys

Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, Lana Del Rey

Cracker Island, Gorillaz

I Inside the Old Year Dying, PJ Harvey

Mejor interpretación de rock

GANADOR: “Not Strong Enough”, Boygenius

“Sculptures of Anything Goes”, Arctic Monkeys

“More Than a Love Song”, Black Pumas

“Rescued”, Foo Fighters

“Lux Æterna”, Metallica

Mejor interpretación de metal

GANADOR: “72 Seasons”, Metallica

“Bad Man”, Disturbed

“Phantom of the Opera”, Ghost

“Hive Mind”, Slipknot

“Jaded”, Spiritbox

Mejor canción de rock

GANADOR: “Not Strong Enough”, Boygenius

“Rescued”, Foo Fighters

“Ballad of a Homeschooled Girl”, Olivia Rodrigo

“Emotion Sickness”, Queens of the Stone Age

“Angry”, The Rolling Stones

Compositor del Año, (no Clásico)

GANADOR: Theron Thomas

Edgar Barrera

Jessie Jo Dillon

Shane McAnally

Justin Tranter

Mejor álbum de teatro musical

GANADOR: Some Like It Hot

Kimberly Akimbo

Parade

Shucked

Sweeney Todd: El barbero demoníaco de la calle Fleet

Mejor grabación remezclada

GANADOR: “Wagging Tongue (Wet Leg Remix)”, Depeche Mode

“New Gold (Dom Dolla Remix)”, Gorillas featuring Tame Impala & Booty Brown

“Reviver (Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs Remix)”, Lane 8

“Workin’ Hard (Terry Hunter Remix)”, Mariah Carey

“Alien Love Call”, Turnstile y Badbadnotgood con Blood Orange

Mejor álbum de audio inmersivo

GANADOR : The Diary of Alicia Keys Alicia Keys

: God of War Ragnarok, Bear McCreary

Blue Clear Sky, George Strait

Silencde Between Songs, Madison Beer

Act 3 (Immersive Edition), Ryan Ylyate

Mejor Interpretación/Canción Gospel

GANADOR: “All Things”, Kirk Franklin

“God Is Good”, Stanley Brown con Hezekiah Walker, Kierra Sheard y Karen Clark Sheard

“Feel Alright (Blessed)”, Erica Campbell

“Lord, Do It for Me (en directo)”, Zacardi Cortez

“God is”, Melvin Crispell III

Mejor interpretación/canción de música cristiana contemporánea

GANADOR: “Your Power”, Lecrae & Tasha Cobbs Leonard

“Believe”, Blessing Offor

“Firm Foundation (He Won’t) [Live]”, Cody Carnes

“Thank God I Do”, Lauren Daigle

“Love Me Like I Am”, de KING & COUNTRY con Jordin Sparks

“God Problems”, Maverick City Music, Chandler Moore & Naomi Raine

Mejor álbum de gospel

GANADOR All Things New: Live In Orlando Tye Tribbett

I Love You, Erica Campbell

Hymns (en directo), Tasha Cobbs Leonard

The Maverick Way, Maverick City Music

My Truth, Jonathan McReynolds

Mejor álbum de música cristiana contemporánea

GANADOR Church Clothes 4 Lecrae

My Tribe, Blessing Offor

Emanuel, Da’ T.R.U.T.H.

Lauren Daigle, Lauren Daigle

I Believe, Phil Wickham

Mejor álbum de Roots Gospel

GANADOR Echoes of the South Blind Boys of Alabama

Tribute to the King, The Blackwood Brothers Quartet

Songs That Pulled Me Through the Tough Times, Becky Isaacs Bowman

Meet Me at the Cross, Brian Free & Assurance

Shine: The Darker the Night the Brighter the Light, Gaither Vocal Band

Mejor Interpretación Musical Global

GANADOR: “Pashto”, Béla Fleck, Edgar Meyer & Zakir Hussain featuring Rakesh Chaurasia

“Shadow Forces”, Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer & Shahzad Ismaily

“Alone”, Burna Boy

“Feel”, Davido

“Milagro Y Desastre”, Silvana Estrada

“Abundancia en mijo”, Falu & Gaurav Shah (con la participación del Primer Ministro Narendra Modi)

“Todo Colores”, Ibrahim Maalouf con Cimafunk & Tank and the Bangas

Mejor banda sonora para videojuegos y otros medios interactivos

GANADOR: Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, Stephen Barton & Gordy Haab, compositores

Call of Duty®: Modern Warfare II, Sarah Schachner, compositora

God of War Ragnarök, Bear McCreary, compositor

Hogwarts Legacy, Peter Murray, J Scott Rakozy & Chuck E. Myers “Sea”, compositores

Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical, Jess Serro, Tripod & Austin Wintory, compositores

Mejor álbum de música global

GANADOR: This Moment Shakt



Epifanías, Susana Baca

Historia, Bokanté

I Told Them..., Burna Boy

Timeless, Davido

Canción del año

“A&W,” Jack Antonoff, Lana Del Rey & Sam Dew, compositores (Lana Del Rey)

“Anti-Hero”, Jack Antonoff & Taylor Swift, compositores (Taylor Swift)

“Butterfly, Jon Batiste & Dan Wilson, compositores (Jon Batiste)

“Dance the Night” (De “Barbie the Album”), Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt, compositores (Dua Lipa)

“Flowers”, Miley Cyrus, Gregory Aldae Hein & Michael Pollack, compositores (Miley Cyrus)

“Kill Bill”, Rob Bisel, Carter Lang y Solána Rowe, compositores (SZA)

“Vampire”, Daniel Nigro & Olivia Rodrigo, compositores (Oliva Rodrigo)

“What Was I Made For?” [De la película Barbie], Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, compositores (Billie Eilish)

Mejor artista revelación