Suscríbete
Entretenimiento

Lista completa de nominados a los Premios Oscar 2026

La Academia reveló a los actores, directores, películas y demás talento nominados en la entrega más importante del séptimo arte

Enero 22, 2026 • 
Diana Laura Sánchez
premios-oscar-nominaciones-2026jpeg

La Academia de Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas anunció a los participantes en la 98a edición de los Premios Oscar que competirán por la anhelada estatuilla en 23 categorías el domingo 15 de marzo con Conan O’Brien como presentador.

La película “Pecadores”, con su mezcla de horror y acción conquistó un récord de 16 nominaciones a los Oscar, incluyendo Mejor Película, Mejor Director para Ryan Coogler y mejor Actor para Michael B.Jordan. Detrás, Se posicionó el thriller dirigido por Paul Thomas Anderson “Una batalla tras otra”, con 13 nominaciones, seguido de “Frankestein” del mexicano Guillermo del Toro con 9 nominaciones.

El actor Timothée Chalamet está nominado a Mejor Actor por Marty Supremo, de ganar sería uno de los actores más jóvenes del premio a Mejor Actor después de la victoria de Adrien Brody Por El pianista en 2003.

LISTA DE NOMINADOS

Mejor película

  • Bugonia
  • F1
  • Frankenstein
  • Hamnet
  • Marty Supreme
  • One Battle After Another
  • The Secret Agent
  • Sinners
  • Sentimental Value
  • Train Dreams

Mejor actor

  • Ethan Hawke (Blue Moon)
  • Leonardo DiCaprio (One Battle After Another)
  • Michael B. Jordan (Sinners)
  • Timothée Chalamet (Marty Supreme)
  • Wagner Moura (The Secret Agent)

Mejor actriz

  • Emma Stone (Bugonia)
  • Jessie Buckley (Hamnet)
  • Kate Hudson (Song Sung Blue)
  • Renate Reinsve (Sentimental Value)
  • Rose Byrne (If I Had Legs I’d Kick You)

Mejor actor de reparto

  • Benicio del Toro (One Battle After Another)
  • Jacob Elordi (Frankenstein)
  • Delroy Lindo (Sinners)
  • Sean Penn (One Battle After Another)
  • Stellan Skarsgard (Sentimental Value)

Mejor actriz de reparto

  • Amy Madigan (Weapons)
  • Elle Fanning (Sentimental Value)
  • Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas (Sentimental Value)
  • Teyana Taylor (One Battle After Another)
  • Wunmi Mosaku (Sinners)

Mejor director

  • Chloé Zhao (Hamnet)
  • Joachim Trier (Sentimental Value)
  • Josh Safdie (Marty Supreme)
  • Paul Thomas Anderson (One Battle After Another)
  • Ryan Coogler (Sinners)

Mejor película animada

  • Little Amélie or The Character of Rain
  • Arco
  • Elio
  • KPop Demon Hunters
  • Zootopia 2

Mejor película extranjera

  • It Was Just an Accident, Francia
  • Sentimental Value, Noruega
  • Sirât, España
  • The Secret Agent, Brasil
  • The Voice of Hind Rajab, Túnez

Mejor cortometraje animado

  • Butterfly
  • Forevergreen
  • The Girl Who Cried Pearls
  • Retirement Plan
  • The Three Sisters

Mejor vestuario

  • Avatar: Fire and Ash
  • Frankenstein
  • Hamnet
  • Marty
  • Sinners

Mejor cortometraje (live Actions)

  • Butcher’s Stain
  • A Friend of Dorothy
  • Jane Austen’s Period Drama
  • The Singers
  • Two People Exchanging Saliva

Mejor maquillaje y peinado

  • Frankenstein
  • Kokuho
  • Sinners
  • The Smashing Machine
  • The Ugly Stepsister

Mejor música original

  • Bugonia
  • Frankenstein
  • Hamnet
  • One Battle after Another
  • Sinners

Mejor guión adaptado

  • Bugonia - Will Tracy
  • Frankenstein - Guillermo del Toro
  • Hamnet - Chloé Zhao, Maggie O’Farrell
  • One Battle after Another - Paul Thomas Anderson
  • Train Dreams - Clint Bentley, Greg Kwedar

Mejor guión original

  • Blue Moon - Robert Kaplow
  • It Was Just an Accident - Jafar Panahi
  • Marty Supreme - Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie
  • Sentimental Value - Eskil Vogt, Joaquim Trier
  • Sinners - Ryan Coogler

Mejor cast

  • Hamnet
  • Marty Supreme
  • One Battle after Another
  • The Secret Agent
  • Sinners

Mejor cinematografía

  • Frankenstein
  • Marty Supreme
  • One Battle after Another
  • Sinners
  • Train Dreams

Mejor documental

  • The Alabama Solution
  • Come See Me in the Good Light
  • Cutting through Rocks
  • Mr. Nobody against Putin
  • The Perfect Neighbor

Mejor cortometraje documental

  • All the Empty Rooms
  • Armed Only with a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud
  • Children No More: “Were and Are Gone”
  • The Devil Is Busy
  • Perfectly a Strangeness

Mejor edición

  • F1
  • Mary Supreme
  • One Battle After Another
  • Sentimental Value
  • Sinners

Mejor canción

  • “Dear Me” (Diane Warren: Relentless)
  • “Golden” (KPop Demon Hunters)
  • “I Lied To You” (Sinners)
  • “Sweet Dreams Of Joy” (Viva Verdi)
  • “Train Dreams” (Train Dreams)

Mejor diseño de producción

  • Frankenstein
  • Hamnet
  • Marty Supreme
  • One Battle After Another
  • Sinners

Mejor sonido

  • F1
  • Frankenstein
  • One Battle after Another
  • Sinners
  • Sirât

Mejores efectos visuales

  • Avatar: Fire and Ash
  • F1
  • Jurassic World Rebirth
  • The Lost Bus
  • Sinners

Premios Oscar
Diana Laura Sánchez
Diana Laura Sánchez
Licenciada en Ciencias de la Comunicación. Editora web y Social Media Manager de la revista Caras México de Editorial Televisa.
Relacionadas
¿Cuándo inicia la preventa para el concierto de Harry Styles en México 2026?
Entretenimiento
¿Cuándo inicia la preventa para el concierto de Harry Styles en México 2026?
Enero 22, 2026
 · 
Tania Franco
Margot Robbie es nombrada la mujer más guapa del mundo en 2026
Entretenimiento
Margot Robbie es nombrada la mujer más guapa del mundo en 2026
Enero 21, 2026
 · 
Regina Cuevas de la Fuente
Descubre los precios oficiales de los boletos para Cristian Castro en el Auditorio Nacional
Entretenimiento
Los precios oficiales de los boletos para Cristian Castro en el Auditorio Nacional
Enero 21, 2026
 · 
Regina Cuevas de la Fuente
unnamed (4).png
Entretenimiento
“El jardín que soñamos”, de Joaquín del Paso, estreno mundial en la 76 Berlinale
Enero 21, 2026
 · 
Diana Laura Sánchez
Filtran mensajes entre Taylor Swift y Blake Lively sobre Justin Baldoni
Entretenimiento
¿Qué decían los mensajes entre Taylor Swift y Blake Lively sobre Justin Baldoni?
Las conversaciones privadas, desclasificadas por un juez, forman parte del conflicto legal que rodea la película It “Ends With Us”
Enero 21, 2026
 · 
Tania Franco
Así respondió David Beckham a las acusaciones públicas de Brooklyn y un video del pasado resurge
Entretenimiento
Así respondió David Beckham a las acusaciones públicas de Brooklyn y un video del pasado resurge
El exfutbolista rompe el silencio tras el fuerte mensaje de su hijo en redes y una ola de atención mediática familiar
Enero 20, 2026
 · 
Tania Franco
¿Brooklyn Beckham mintió? La verdad detrás del vestido de novia de Nicola Peltz diseñado por victoria Beckham
Entretenimiento
¿Brooklyn mintió? La verdad detrás del vestido de novia de Nicola Peltz diseñado por Victoria Beckham
La polémica por la boda, las wedding planners despedidas y la narrativa que hoy vuelve a estar bajo la lupa
Enero 20, 2026
 · 
Tania Franco
Así se ven hoy los protagonistas de High School Musical, 20 años después de su estreno
Entretenimiento
¿Cómo se ven hoy los protagonistas de High School Musical, 20 años después de su estreno?
Dos décadas después del fenómeno juvenil, Zac Efron, Vanessa Hudgens y el resto del elenco celebran con nostalgia y nuevas etapas en sus vidas
Enero 20, 2026
 · 
Tania Franco