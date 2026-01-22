Lista completa de nominados a los Premios Oscar 2026

La Academia de Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas anunció a los participantes en la 98a edición de los Premios Oscar que competirán por la anhelada estatuilla en 23 categorías el domingo 15 de marzo con Conan O’Brien como presentador.
La película “Pecadores”, con su mezcla de horror y acción conquistó un récord de 16 nominaciones a los Oscar, incluyendo Mejor Película, Mejor Director para Ryan Coogler y mejor Actor para Michael B.Jordan. Detrás, Se posicionó el thriller dirigido por Paul Thomas Anderson “Una batalla tras otra”, con 13 nominaciones, seguido de “Frankestein” del mexicano Guillermo del Toro con 9 nominaciones.
El actor Timothée Chalamet está nominado a Mejor Actor por Marty Supremo, de ganar sería uno de los actores más jóvenes del premio a Mejor Actor después de la victoria de Adrien Brody Por El pianista en 2003.
LISTA DE NOMINADOS
Mejor película
- Bugonia
- F1
- Frankenstein
- Hamnet
- Marty Supreme
- One Battle After Another
- The Secret Agent
- Sinners
- Sentimental Value
- Train Dreams
Mejor actor
- Ethan Hawke (Blue Moon)
- Leonardo DiCaprio (One Battle After Another)
- Michael B. Jordan (Sinners)
- Timothée Chalamet (Marty Supreme)
- Wagner Moura (The Secret Agent)
Mejor actriz
- Emma Stone (Bugonia)
- Jessie Buckley (Hamnet)
- Kate Hudson (Song Sung Blue)
- Renate Reinsve (Sentimental Value)
- Rose Byrne (If I Had Legs I’d Kick You)
Mejor actor de reparto
- Benicio del Toro (One Battle After Another)
- Jacob Elordi (Frankenstein)
- Delroy Lindo (Sinners)
- Sean Penn (One Battle After Another)
- Stellan Skarsgard (Sentimental Value)
Mejor actriz de reparto
- Amy Madigan (Weapons)
- Elle Fanning (Sentimental Value)
- Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas (Sentimental Value)
- Teyana Taylor (One Battle After Another)
- Wunmi Mosaku (Sinners)
Mejor director
- Chloé Zhao (Hamnet)
- Joachim Trier (Sentimental Value)
- Josh Safdie (Marty Supreme)
- Paul Thomas Anderson (One Battle After Another)
- Ryan Coogler (Sinners)
Mejor película animada
- Little Amélie or The Character of Rain
- Arco
- Elio
- KPop Demon Hunters
- Zootopia 2
Mejor película extranjera
- It Was Just an Accident, Francia
- Sentimental Value, Noruega
- Sirât, España
- The Secret Agent, Brasil
- The Voice of Hind Rajab, Túnez
Mejor cortometraje animado
- Butterfly
- Forevergreen
- The Girl Who Cried Pearls
- Retirement Plan
- The Three Sisters
Mejor vestuario
- Avatar: Fire and Ash
- Frankenstein
- Hamnet
- Marty
- Sinners
Mejor cortometraje (live Actions)
- Butcher’s Stain
- A Friend of Dorothy
- Jane Austen’s Period Drama
- The Singers
- Two People Exchanging Saliva
Mejor maquillaje y peinado
- Frankenstein
- Kokuho
- Sinners
- The Smashing Machine
- The Ugly Stepsister
Mejor música original
- Bugonia
- Frankenstein
- Hamnet
- One Battle after Another
- Sinners
Mejor guión adaptado
- Bugonia - Will Tracy
- Frankenstein - Guillermo del Toro
- Hamnet - Chloé Zhao, Maggie O’Farrell
- One Battle after Another - Paul Thomas Anderson
- Train Dreams - Clint Bentley, Greg Kwedar
Mejor guión original
- Blue Moon - Robert Kaplow
- It Was Just an Accident - Jafar Panahi
- Marty Supreme - Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie
- Sentimental Value - Eskil Vogt, Joaquim Trier
- Sinners - Ryan Coogler
Mejor cast
- Hamnet
- Marty Supreme
- One Battle after Another
- The Secret Agent
- Sinners
Mejor cinematografía
- Frankenstein
- Marty Supreme
- One Battle after Another
- Sinners
- Train Dreams
Mejor documental
- The Alabama Solution
- Come See Me in the Good Light
- Cutting through Rocks
- Mr. Nobody against Putin
- The Perfect Neighbor
Mejor cortometraje documental
- All the Empty Rooms
- Armed Only with a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud
- Children No More: “Were and Are Gone”
- The Devil Is Busy
- Perfectly a Strangeness
Mejor edición
- F1
- Mary Supreme
- One Battle After Another
- Sentimental Value
- Sinners
Mejor canción
- “Dear Me” (Diane Warren: Relentless)
- “Golden” (KPop Demon Hunters)
- “I Lied To You” (Sinners)
- “Sweet Dreams Of Joy” (Viva Verdi)
- “Train Dreams” (Train Dreams)
Mejor diseño de producción
- Frankenstein
- Hamnet
- Marty Supreme
- One Battle After Another
- Sinners
Mejor sonido
- F1
- Frankenstein
- One Battle after Another
- Sinners
- Sirât
Mejores efectos visuales
- Avatar: Fire and Ash
- F1
- Jurassic World Rebirth
- The Lost Bus
- Sinners