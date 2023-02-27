Lista de ganadores de los SAG Awards 2023

Se llevó a cabo la edición número 29 de los Premios del Sindicato de Actores de la Pantalla —SAG Awards— en el Fairmont Century Plaza de Los Ángeles, donde se reconoció a lo mejor del cine y la televisión.

Actores mexicanos como Alfonso Herrera, Tony Dalton, Diego Luna y Diego Calva asistieron a la alfombra del evento para celebrar lo mejor de la noche.

Además, las celebridades internacionales brillaron con sus looks al desfilar por la alfombra.

Mejor actor en una película para televisión o miniserie

Steve Carell, “The Patient”

Taron Edgerton, “Blackbird”

Sam Elliott, “1883” *GANADOR

Paul Walter Houser, “ Blackbird”

Evan Peters, “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”

Mejor actriz en una película para televisión o miniserie

Emily Blunt, “The English”

Jessica Chastain, “George & Tammy” *GANADORA

Julia Garner, “Inventing Anna”

Niecy Nash-Betts, “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”

Amanda Seyfried, “The Dropout”

Mejor actor en una serie dramática

Jonathan Banks, “Better Call Saul”

Jason Bateman, “Ozark” *GANADOR

Jeff Bridges, “The Old Man”

Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”

Adam Scott, “Severance”

Mejor actriz en una serie dramática

Zendaya, “Euphoria”

Mejor actor masculino en una serie de comedia

Anthony Carrigan, “Barry”

Bill Hader, “Barry”

Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”

Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”

Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear” *GANADOR

Mejor actriz en una serie de comedia

Christina Applegate, “Dead to Me”

Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”

Jenna Ortega, “Wednesday”

Jean Smart, “Hacks” *GANADOR

Mejor elenco en una serie dramática

“Better Call Saul”

“The Crown”

“Ozark”

“Severance”

“The White Lotus” *GANADOR

Mejor elenco en una serie de comedia

“The Bear”

“Hacks”

“Only Murders in the Building”

Mejor actor en un papel principal

Austin Butler, “Elvis”

Colin Farrell, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Brendan Fraser, “The Whale” *GANADOR

Bill Nighy, “Living”

Adam Sandler, “The Hustle”

Mejor actriz en un papel principal

Cate Blanchett, “TÁR”

Viola Davis, “The Woman King”

Ana de Armas, “Blonde”

Danielle Deadwyler, “Till”

Michelle Yeoh, “Everything Everywhere All at Once” *GANADORA

Mejor actor en un papel secundario

Paul Dano, “The Fabelmans”

Brendan Gleeson, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Barry Keoghan, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Ke Huy Quan, “Everything Everywhere All at Once” *GANADOR

Eddie Redmayne, “The Good Nurse”

Mejor actriz en un papel secundario

Angela Bassett, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

Hong Chau, “The Whale”

Kerry Condon, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Jamie Lee Curtis, “Everything Everywhere All at Once” *GANADORA

Stephanie Hsu, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Mejor elenco en una película

“Babylon”

“The Banshees of Inisherin”

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” *GANADOR

“The Fabelmans”

“Women Talking”

