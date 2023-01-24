EXCLUSIVA Maite Perroni posa embarazada
Oscar 2023: Lista completa y mexicanos nominados

Enero 24, 2023 • 
Diana Laura Sánchez
Oscar 2023: Lista completa y mexicanos nominados

Guillermo del Toro, Alfonso Cuarón y Alejandro González Iñárritu, son los mexicanos nominados a los premios más importantes del cine.

La Academia de Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas dio a conocer la lista de películas, actores y actrices nominados a la 95ª edición de los premios Oscar 2023 que se llevará a cabo el 12 de marzo de este año. Las películas con más nominaciones son: ‘All Quiet On The Western Front’ con 10 nominaciones, ‘The Banshees Of Inisherin con 7, ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ también con 7 nominaciones, ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ con 5 y ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ también con 5 nominaciones. A continuación te presentamos la lista completa de nominados a los Oscar 2023:

Mejor Edición de Sonido

  • ‘All Quiet On The Western Front’
  • ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’
  • ‘The Batman’
  • ‘Elvis’
  • ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

Mejor Banda Sonora

  • ‘All Quiet On The Western Front’
  • ‘Babylon’
  • ‘The Banshees Of Inisherin’
  • ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’
  • ‘The Fabelmans’

Mejor Canción Original

  • ‘Applause’ - ‘Tell It Like a Woman’ (Música y letra de Diane Warren)
  • ‘Hold My Hand’ - ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ (Música y letra de Lady Gaga)
  • ‘Lift Me Up’ - ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ (Música y letra de Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler y Ludwing Coransson)
  • ‘Naatu Naatu’ - ‘RRR’ ( Música y letra de M.M. Keeravaani y Chandrabose)
  • ‘This Is A Life’ - ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ ( Música y letra de Ryan Lott, David Byrne y Mitski.

Mejor Guion Original

  • ‘The Banshees Of Inisherin’
  • ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’
  • ‘The Fabelmans’
  • ‘Tár’
  • ‘Triangle of Sadness’

Mejor Guion Adaptado

  • ‘All Quiet On The Western Front’
  • ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’
  • ‘Living’
  • ‘Top Gun: Maverick’
  • ‘Women Talking’

Mejor Diseño de Vestuario

  • ‘Babylon’
  • ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’
  • ‘Elvis’
  • ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’
  • ‘Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris’

Mejor Maquillaje y Peluquería

  • ‘All Quiet On The Western Front’
  • ‘The Batman’
  • ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’
  • ‘Elvis’
  • ‘The Whale’

Mejor Diseño de Producción

  • ‘All Quiet On The Western Front’
  • ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’
  • ‘Babylon’
  • ‘Elvis’
  • ‘The Fabelmans’

Mejores Efectos Visuales

  • ‘All Quiet On The Western Front’
  • ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’
  • ‘The Batman’
  • ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’
  • ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

Mejor Actriz de Reparto

  • Angela Basset - ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’
  • Hong Chau - ‘The Whale’
  • Kerry Condon - ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’
  • Jamie Lee Curtis - ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’
  • Stephanie Hsu - ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’

Mejor Actor de Reparto

  • Brendan Gleeson - ‘The Banshees Of Inisherin’
  • Brian Tyree Henry - ‘Causeway’
  • Judd Hirsh - ‘The Fabelmans’
  • Barry Keoghan - ‘The Banshees Of Inisherin’
  • Ke Huy Quan - ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’

Mejor Actriz

  • Cate Blanchett - ‘Tár’
  • Ana de Armas - ‘Blonde’
  • Andrea Riseborough - ‘To Leslie’
  • Michelle Williams - ‘The Fabelmans’
  • Michelle Yeoh - ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’

Mejor Actor

  • Austin Butler - ‘Elvis’
  • Colin Farrell - ‘The Banshees Of Inisherin’
  • Brendan Fraser - ‘The Whale’
  • Paul Mescal - ‘Aftersun’
  • Bill Nighy - ‘Living’

Mejor Fotografía

  • ‘All Quiet On The Western Front’
  • ‘Bardo, False Chronicle Of A Handful Of Truths’
  • ‘Elvis’
  • ‘Empire Of Light’
  • Tár’

Mejor Largometraje Documental

  • ‘All That Breathes’
  • ‘All The Beauty And The Bloodshed’
  • ‘Fire Of Love’
  • ‘A House Made Of Splinters’
  • ‘Navalny’

Mejor Documental Corto

  • ‘The Elephant Whisperers’
  • ‘Haulout’
  • ‘How Do You Measure A Year?’
  • ‘The Martha Mitchell Effect’
  • ‘Stranger At The Gate’

Mejor Montaje

  • ‘All Quiet On The Western Front’
  • ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’
  • ‘Babylon’
  • ‘Elvis’
  • ‘The Fabelmans’

Mejor Cortometraje

  • ‘An Irish Goodbye’
  • ‘Ivalu’
  • ‘Le Pupille’
  • ‘Night Ride’
  • ‘The Red Suitcase’

Mejor Cortometraje Animado

  • ‘The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and The Horse’
  • ‘The Flying Sailor’
  • ‘Ice Merchants’
  • ‘My Year Of Dicks’
  • ‘An Ostrich Told Me The World Is Fake And I Thing I Believe It’

Mejor Director

  • Martin McDonagh - ‘The Banshees Of Inisherin’
  • Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert - ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’
  • Steveng Spielberg - ‘The Fabelmans’
  • Todd Field - ‘Tár’
  • Ruben Östlund - ‘Triangle Of Sadness’

Mejor Película Animada

  • ‘Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio’
  • ‘Marcel The Shell With Shoes On’
  • ‘Puss On Boots: The Last Wish’
  • ‘The Sea Beast’
  • ‘Turning Red’

Mejor Película Internacional

  • ‘All Quiet On The Western Front’
  • ‘Argentina, 1985'
  • ‘Close’
  • ‘Eo’
  • ‘The Quiet Girl’

Mejor Película

  • ‘All Quiet On The Western Front’
  • ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’
  • ‘The Banshees Of Inisherin’
  • ‘Elvis’
  • ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’
  • ‘The Fabelmans’
  • ‘Tár’
  • ‘Top Gun: Maverick’
  • ‘Triangle Of Sadness’
  • ‘Woman Talking’

Cine Guillermo del Toro Alfonso Cuaron Premios Oscar Alejandro González Inñárritu
Diana Laura Sánchez
