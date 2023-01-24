Oscar 2023: Lista completa y mexicanos nominados

Guillermo del Toro, Alfonso Cuarón y Alejandro González Iñárritu, son los mexicanos nominados a los premios más importantes del cine.

La Academia de Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas dio a conocer la lista de películas, actores y actrices nominados a la 95ª edición de los premios Oscar 2023 que se llevará a cabo el 12 de marzo de este año. Las películas con más nominaciones son: ‘All Quiet On The Western Front’ con 10 nominaciones, ‘The Banshees Of Inisherin con 7, ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ también con 7 nominaciones, ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ con 5 y ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ también con 5 nominaciones. A continuación te presentamos la lista completa de nominados a los Oscar 2023:

Mejor Edición de Sonido

‘All Quiet On The Western Front’

‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’

‘The Batman’

‘Elvis’

‘Top Gun: Maverick’

Mejor Banda Sonora

‘All Quiet On The Western Front’

‘Babylon’

‘The Banshees Of Inisherin’

‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’

‘The Fabelmans’

Mejor Canción Original

‘Applause’ - ‘Tell It Like a Woman’ (Música y letra de Diane Warren)

‘Hold My Hand’ - ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ (Música y letra de Lady Gaga)

‘Lift Me Up’ - ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ (Música y letra de Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler y Ludwing Coransson)

‘Naatu Naatu’ - ‘RRR’ ( Música y letra de M.M. Keeravaani y Chandrabose)

‘This Is A Life’ - ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ ( Música y letra de Ryan Lott, David Byrne y Mitski.

Mejor Guion Original

‘The Banshees Of Inisherin’

‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’

‘The Fabelmans’

‘Tár’

‘Triangle of Sadness’

Mejor Guion Adaptado

‘All Quiet On The Western Front’

‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’

‘Living’

‘Top Gun: Maverick’

‘Women Talking’

Mejor Diseño de Vestuario

‘Babylon’

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’

‘Elvis’

‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’

‘Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris’

Mejor Maquillaje y Peluquería

‘All Quiet On The Western Front’

‘The Batman’

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’

‘Elvis’

‘The Whale’

Mejor Diseño de Producción

‘All Quiet On The Western Front’

‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’

‘Babylon’

‘Elvis’

‘The Fabelmans’

Mejores Efectos Visuales

‘All Quiet On The Western Front’

‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’

‘The Batman’

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’

‘Top Gun: Maverick’

Mejor Actriz de Reparto

Angela Basset - ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’

Hong Chau - ‘The Whale’

Kerry Condon - ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’

Jamie Lee Curtis - ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’

Stephanie Hsu - ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’

Mejor Actor de Reparto

Brendan Gleeson - ‘The Banshees Of Inisherin’

Brian Tyree Henry - ‘Causeway’

Judd Hirsh - ‘The Fabelmans’

Barry Keoghan - ‘The Banshees Of Inisherin’

Ke Huy Quan - ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’

Mejor Actriz

Cate Blanchett - ‘Tár’

Ana de Armas - ‘Blonde’

Andrea Riseborough - ‘To Leslie’

Michelle Williams - ‘The Fabelmans’

Michelle Yeoh - ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’

Mejor Actor

Austin Butler - ‘Elvis’

Colin Farrell - ‘The Banshees Of Inisherin’

Brendan Fraser - ‘The Whale’

Paul Mescal - ‘Aftersun’

Bill Nighy - ‘Living’

Mejor Fotografía

‘All Quiet On The Western Front’

‘Bardo, False Chronicle Of A Handful Of Truths’

‘Elvis’

‘Empire Of Light’

Tár’

Mejor Largometraje Documental

‘All That Breathes’

‘All The Beauty And The Bloodshed’

‘Fire Of Love’

‘A House Made Of Splinters’

‘Navalny’

Mejor Documental Corto

‘The Elephant Whisperers’

‘Haulout’

‘How Do You Measure A Year?’

‘The Martha Mitchell Effect’

‘Stranger At The Gate’

Mejor Montaje

‘All Quiet On The Western Front’

‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’

‘Babylon’

‘Elvis’

‘The Fabelmans’

Mejor Cortometraje

‘An Irish Goodbye’

‘Ivalu’

‘Le Pupille’

‘Night Ride’

‘The Red Suitcase’

Mejor Cortometraje Animado

‘The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and The Horse’

‘The Flying Sailor’

‘Ice Merchants’

‘My Year Of Dicks’

‘An Ostrich Told Me The World Is Fake And I Thing I Believe It’

Mejor Director

Martin McDonagh - ‘The Banshees Of Inisherin’

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert - ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’

Steveng Spielberg - ‘The Fabelmans’

Todd Field - ‘Tár’

Ruben Östlund - ‘Triangle Of Sadness’

Mejor Película Animada

‘Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio’

‘Marcel The Shell With Shoes On’

‘Puss On Boots: The Last Wish’

‘The Sea Beast’

‘Turning Red’

Mejor Película Internacional

‘All Quiet On The Western Front’

‘Argentina, 1985'

‘Close’

‘Eo’

‘The Quiet Girl’

Mejor Película

‘All Quiet On The Western Front’

‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’

‘The Banshees Of Inisherin’

‘Elvis’

‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’

‘The Fabelmans’

‘Tár’

‘Top Gun: Maverick’

‘Triangle Of Sadness’

‘Woman Talking’

