Premios Emmy 2024: “Shogun” y “The Bear”, encabezan la lista de los nominados

Durante una ceremonia en vivo en el Teatro El Capitán de Hollywood, la Academia de Artes y Ciencias de la Televisión (ATAS), reveló la lista de nominados a los premios que se celebrarán el 15 de septiembre de este año en el LA Live Peacock Theatre en el centro de Los Ángeles.

La ceremonia de este año marcará la segunda edición de los Premios, después de que la gala de la edición 75 fuera reprogramada de septiembre de 2023 a enero de este año debido a las huelgas de guionistas y actores del año pasado.

“The Bear” y “Shogun”, triunfan en la lista de los premios de la Academia de Televisión de Estados Unidos."Shogun”, cuenta con 25 nominaciones, y “The Bear”, tiene 23, batiendo el récord en la serie de comedia más nominada de la historia en una sola temporada.

La nueva serie de FX, perteneciente a The Walt Disney Company, basada en una novela homónima de James Clavell de 1975 que sigue la vida de un navegante inglés que llega a Japón en el siglo XVII, destaca en categorías de actuación para Hiroyuki Sanada y Anna Sawai.

Además, “Only Murders in the Building”, obtuvo 21 nominaciones incluyendo su primera nominación para Selena Gomez como actriz. La última temporada de “The Crown”, está nominada a mejor serie de drama y mejor actriz. La actriz Sofía Vergara obtuvo su nominación a mejor actriz principal en una miniserie por Griselda. “Bebé reno”, se llevó 11 nominaciones, incluyendo una para la mexicana Nava Mau.

Lista de nominados Premios Emmy 2024

Mejor serie dramática

The Crown

Fallout

The Gilded Age

The Morning Show

Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Shōgun

Slow Horses

3 Body Problem

Mejor actriz principal en una serie dramática

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Carrie Coon, The Gilded Age

Maya Erskine, Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Anna Sawai, Shōgun

Imelda Staunton, The Crown

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

Mejor actor principal en una serie dramática

Walton Goggins, Fallout

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Hiroyuki Sanada, Shōgun

Dominic West, The Crown

Donald Glover, Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Idris Elba, Hijack

Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie dramática

Christine Baranski, The Gilded Age

Nicole Beharie, The Morning Show

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Greta Lee, The Morning Show

Lesley Manville, The Crown

Karen Pittman, The Morning Show

Holland Taylor, The Morning Show

Mejor actor de reparto en una serie dramática

Tadanobu Asano, Shо̄gun

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Mark Duplass, The Morning Show

Jon Hamm, The Morning Show

Takehiro Hira, Shōgun

Jack Lowden, Slow Horses

Jonathan Pryce, The Crown

Mejor serie de comedia

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Palm Royale

Reservation Dogs

What We Do in the Shadow

Mejor actriz principal en una serie de comedia

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Maya Rudolph, Loot

Jean Smart, Hacks

Kristen Wiig, Palm Royale

Mejor actor principal en una serie de comedia

Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm

Theo James, The Gentlemen

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Matt Berry, What We Do in the Shadows

D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Reservation Dogs

Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie de comedia

Carol Burnett, Palm Royale

Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building

Mejor actor de reparto en una serie de comedia

Lionel Boyce, The Bear

Paul W. Downs, Hacks

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

Paul Rudd, Only Murders In the Building

Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

Mejor serie limitada o de antología

Baby Reindeer

Fargo

Lessons in Chemistry

Ripley

True Detective: Night Country

Mejor actor principal en una serie o película limitada o de antología:

Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers

Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer

Jon Hamm, Fargo

Andrew Scott, Ripley

Tom Hollander, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans

Mejor actriz principal en una serie o película limitada o de antología

Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country

Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry

Juno Temple, Fargo

Sofia Vergara, Griselda

Naomi Watts, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans

Mejor actor de reparto en una serie o película limitada o de antología

Jonathan Bailey, Fellow Travelers

Robert Downey Jr., The Sympathizer

Tom Goodman-Hill, Baby Reindeer

John Hawkes, True Detective: Night Country

Lamorne Morris, Fargo

Lewis Pullman, Lessons in Chemistry

Treat Williams, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans

Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie o película limitada o de antología

Dakota Fanning, Ripley

Lily Gladstone, Under the Bridge

Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer

Aja Naomi King, Lessons in Chemistry

Diane Lane, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans

Nava Mau, Baby Reindeer

Kali Reis, True Detective: Night Country

Mejor película para televisión

Quiz Lady

Red, White and Royal Blue

Scoop

Unfrosted

Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie

Mejor serie animada

X-Men 97

The Simpsons

Scavengers Reign

Bobs Burgers

Blue Eye Samurai