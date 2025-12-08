Suscríbete
Lista completa de nominados a los Globos de Oro 2026

El 11 de enero en Los Ángeles, la Asociación de a Prensa Extranjera de Hollywood reconocerá lo mejor de las películas, series y podcast

Diciembre 08, 2025 • 
Diana Laura Sánchez
lista-de-nominados-a-los-globos-de-oro-2026jpg

Este lunes los actores Marlon Wayans y Skype P. Marshall, anunciaron las nominaciones a los Globos de Oro, donde figuran los mexicanos Diego Luna y Guillermo del Toro en una de las 28 categorías, con las que se premia a lo más destacado del cine y la televisión.

Por tercer año consecutivo, el actor y productor Diego Luna fue nominado en la categoría Mejor Actor de Drama en televisión, por la serie Andor, del universo Star Wars, categoría en la que competirá con los actores: Sterling K. Brown: Paradise, Gary Oldman: Slow Horses, Mark Ruffalo: Task, Adam Scott: Severance y Noah Whyle: The Pitt.

Mientras que Guillermo del Toro obtuvo nominaciones en la siguientes categorías: Mejor Película Drama: Frankestein, Mejor Director: Frankestein, en la que competirá con: Paul Thomas Anderson: Una batalla tras otra, Ryan Coogler: Pecadores, Jafar Panahi: Un simple accidente, Joachim Trier: Sentimental Value y Chloé Zhao: Hamlet.

Mientras que en la mejor película, irá contra: Hamlet, Un simple Accidente, Un Agente Secreto, Sentimental Value y Pecadores.

Cabe mencionar que la ceremonia de la edición 93 será conducida por la actriz y comediante Nikki Glaser. Por primera vez, los Globos de Oro incluyen la categoría a Mejor Podcast.

Lista completa de nominados a los Golden Globes 2026

Mejor película dramática

  • Frankenstein
  • Hamnet
  • It Was Just an Accident
  • The Secret Agent
  • Sentimental Value
  • Sinners

Mejor película, musical o comedia

  • Blue Moon
  • Bugonia
  • Marty Supreme
  • No Other Choice
  • Nouvelle Vague
  • One Battle After Another

Mejor Director, Película

  • Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another
  • Ryan Coogler, Sinners
  • Guillermo del Toro, Frankenstein
  • Jafar Panahi, It Was Just an Accident
  • Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value
  • Chloe Zhao, Hamnet

Mejor Actor, Película, Drama

  • Joel Edgerton, Train Dreams
  • Oscar Isaac, Frankenstein
  • Dwayne Johnson, The Smashing Machine
  • Michael B. Jordan, Sinners
  • Wwagner Moura, The Secret Agent
  • Jeremy Allen White, Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere

Mejor actriz, Película, Drama

  • Jesse Buckley, Hamnet
  • Jennifer Lawrence, Die My Love
  • Renata Reinsve, Sentimental Value
  • Juila Roberts, After the Hunt
  • Tessa Thompson, Hedda
  • Eva Victor, Sorry, Baby

Mejor Actor, Película, Comedia

  • Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme
  • George Clooney, Jay Kelly
  • Leoardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another
  • Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon
  • Lee Byung-Hun, No Other Choice
  • Jesse Plemons, Bugonia

Mejor actriz, Película, Comedia

  • Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
  • Cynthia Erivo, Wicked: For Good
  • Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue
  • Chase Infiniti, One Battle After Another
  • Amanda Seyfried, The Testament of Ann Lee
  • Emma Stone, Bugonia

Mejor actriz de reparto, película

  • Emily Blunt, The Smashing Machine
  • Elle Fanning, Sentimental Value
  • Ariana Grande, Wicked: For Good
  • Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value
  • Amy Madigan, Weapons
  • Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another

Mejor actor de reparto, película

  • Benicio del Toro, One Battle After Another
  • Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein
  • Paul Mescal, Hamnet
  • Sean Penn, One Battle After Another
  • Adam Sandler, Jay Kelly
  • Stellan Skarsgard, Sentimental Value

Mejor guión

  • Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another
  • Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme
  • Ryan Coogler, Sinners
  • Jafar Panahi, It Was Just an Accident
  • Maggie O’Farrell, Hamnet

Mejor película de habla no inglesa

  • It Was Just an Accident, France
  • No Other Choice, South Korea
  • The Secret Agent, Brazil
  • Sentimental Value, Norway
  • Sirat, Spain
  • The Voice of Hind Rajab, Tunisia

Mejor película de animación

  • Arco
  • Demon Slayer
  • Aniplex
  • Elio
  • K-Pop Demon Hunters
  • Little Amelie or The Rain Character
  • Zootopia 2

Mejor Banda Sonora Original

  • Frankenstein
  • Sinners
  • One Battle After Another
  • Sirat
  • Hamnet
  • F1

Mejor canción original

  • “Dream as One,” Avatar: Fire and Ash
  • “Golden,” K-Pop Demon Hunters
  • “I Lied to You,” Sinners
  • “No Place Like Home,” Wicked: For Good
  • “The Girl in the Bubble,” Wicked: For Good
  • “Train Dreams,” Train Dreams

Logros cinematográficos y de taquilla

  • Avatar: Fire and Ash
  • F1
  • KPop Demon Hunters
  • Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning
  • Sinners
  • Weapons
  • Wicked: For Good
  • Zootopia 2

Mejor comedia, TV

  • Abbott Elementary
  • The Bear
  • Hacks
  • Nobody Wants This
  • Only Murders in the Building
  • The Studio

Mejor drama, TV

  • The Diplomat
  • The Pitt
  • Pluribus
  • Severance
  • Slow Horses
  • The White Lotus

Mejor serie limitada

  • Adolescence
  • All Her Fault
  • The Beast in Me
  • Black Mirror
  • Dying for Sex
  • The Girlfriend

Mejor interpretación masculina en un drama televisivo

  • Sterling K. Brown, Paradise
  • Diego Luna, Andor
  • Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
  • Mrak Ruffalo, Task
  • Adam Scott, Severance
  • Noah Wyle, The Pitt

Mejor actriz, drama televisivo

  • Kathy Bates, Matlock
  • Brit Lower, Severance
  • Helen Mirren, Mobland
  • Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
  • Keri Russell, The Diplomat
  • Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus

Mejor actriz, comedia televisiva

  • Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This
  • Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
  • Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
  • Natasha Lyonne, Pokerface
  • Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
  • Jean Smart, Hacks

Mejor actriz, serie limitada

  • Claire Danes, The Beast in Me
  • Rashida Jones, Black Mirror
  • Amanda Seyfried, Long Bright River
  • Sarah Snook, All Her Fault
  • Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex
  • Robin Wright, The Girlfriend

Mejor actor, comedia televisiva

  • Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This
  • Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
  • Glen Powell, Chad Powers
  • Seth Rogen, The Studio
  • MArtin Short, Only Murders in the Building
  • Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Mejor actor, serie limitada

  • Jacob Elordi, The Narrow Road to the Deep North
  • Paul Giamatti, Black Mirror
  • Stephen Graham, Adolescence
  • Charlie Hunnam, Monster: The Ed Gein Story
  • Jude Law, Black Rabbit
  • Matthew Rhys, The Beast in Me

Mejor actor de reparto, TV

  • Owen Cooper, Adolescence
  • Billie Crudup, The Morning Show
  • Walton Goggins, The White Lotus
  • Jason Isaacs, The White Lotus
  • Tramell Tillman, Severance
  • Ashley Walters, Adolescence

Mejor actriz de reparto, TV

  • Carrie Coon, The White Lotus
  • Erin Doherty, Adolescence
  • Hanna Einbinder, Hacks
  • Catherine O’Hara, The Studio
  • Parker Posey, The White Lotus
  • Aimee Lou Wood, The White Lotus

Mejor podcast

  • Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard
  • Call Her Daddy
  • Good Hang with Amy Poehler
  • The Mel Robbins Podcast
  • Smartless
  • Up First

Mejor Standup

  • Bill Maher: Is Anyone Else Seeing This?
  • Brett Goldstein: The Second Best Night of Your Life
  • Kevin Hart: Asking My Age
  • Kumail Nanjiani: Night Thoughts
  • Ricky Gervais: Mortality
  • Sarah Silverman: Postpartum
Globos de oro
Diana Laura Sánchez
Diana Laura Sánchez
Licenciada en Ciencias de la Comunicación. Editora web y Social Media Manager de la revista Caras México de Editorial Televisa.
