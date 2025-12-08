Lista completa de nominados a los Globos de Oro 2026

Este lunes los actores Marlon Wayans y Skype P. Marshall, anunciaron las nominaciones a los Globos de Oro, donde figuran los mexicanos Diego Luna y Guillermo del Toro en una de las 28 categorías, con las que se premia a lo más destacado del cine y la televisión.
Por tercer año consecutivo, el actor y productor Diego Luna fue nominado en la categoría Mejor Actor de Drama en televisión, por la serie Andor, del universo Star Wars, categoría en la que competirá con los actores: Sterling K. Brown: Paradise, Gary Oldman: Slow Horses, Mark Ruffalo: Task, Adam Scott: Severance y Noah Whyle: The Pitt.
Mientras que Guillermo del Toro obtuvo nominaciones en la siguientes categorías: Mejor Película Drama: Frankestein, Mejor Director: Frankestein, en la que competirá con: Paul Thomas Anderson: Una batalla tras otra, Ryan Coogler: Pecadores, Jafar Panahi: Un simple accidente, Joachim Trier: Sentimental Value y Chloé Zhao: Hamlet.
Mientras que en la mejor película, irá contra: Hamlet, Un simple Accidente, Un Agente Secreto, Sentimental Value y Pecadores.
Cabe mencionar que la ceremonia de la edición 93 será conducida por la actriz y comediante Nikki Glaser. Por primera vez, los Globos de Oro incluyen la categoría a Mejor Podcast.
Lista completa de nominados a los Golden Globes 2026
Mejor película dramática
- Frankenstein
- Hamnet
- It Was Just an Accident
- The Secret Agent
- Sentimental Value
- Sinners
Mejor película, musical o comedia
- Blue Moon
- Bugonia
- Marty Supreme
- No Other Choice
- Nouvelle Vague
- One Battle After Another
Mejor Director, Película
- Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another
- Ryan Coogler, Sinners
- Guillermo del Toro, Frankenstein
- Jafar Panahi, It Was Just an Accident
- Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value
- Chloe Zhao, Hamnet
Mejor Actor, Película, Drama
- Joel Edgerton, Train Dreams
- Oscar Isaac, Frankenstein
- Dwayne Johnson, The Smashing Machine
- Michael B. Jordan, Sinners
- Wwagner Moura, The Secret Agent
- Jeremy Allen White, Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere
Mejor actriz, Película, Drama
- Jesse Buckley, Hamnet
- Jennifer Lawrence, Die My Love
- Renata Reinsve, Sentimental Value
- Juila Roberts, After the Hunt
- Tessa Thompson, Hedda
- Eva Victor, Sorry, Baby
Mejor Actor, Película, Comedia
- Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme
- George Clooney, Jay Kelly
- Leoardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another
- Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon
- Lee Byung-Hun, No Other Choice
- Jesse Plemons, Bugonia
Mejor actriz, Película, Comedia
- Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
- Cynthia Erivo, Wicked: For Good
- Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue
- Chase Infiniti, One Battle After Another
- Amanda Seyfried, The Testament of Ann Lee
- Emma Stone, Bugonia
Mejor actriz de reparto, película
- Emily Blunt, The Smashing Machine
- Elle Fanning, Sentimental Value
- Ariana Grande, Wicked: For Good
- Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value
- Amy Madigan, Weapons
- Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another
Mejor actor de reparto, película
- Benicio del Toro, One Battle After Another
- Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein
- Paul Mescal, Hamnet
- Sean Penn, One Battle After Another
- Adam Sandler, Jay Kelly
- Stellan Skarsgard, Sentimental Value
Mejor guión
- Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another
- Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme
- Ryan Coogler, Sinners
- Jafar Panahi, It Was Just an Accident
- Maggie O’Farrell, Hamnet
Mejor película de habla no inglesa
- It Was Just an Accident, France
- No Other Choice, South Korea
- The Secret Agent, Brazil
- Sentimental Value, Norway
- Sirat, Spain
- The Voice of Hind Rajab, Tunisia
Mejor película de animación
- Arco
- Demon Slayer
- Aniplex
- Elio
- K-Pop Demon Hunters
- Little Amelie or The Rain Character
- Zootopia 2
Mejor Banda Sonora Original
- Frankenstein
- Sinners
- One Battle After Another
- Sirat
- Hamnet
- F1
Mejor canción original
- “Dream as One,” Avatar: Fire and Ash
- “Golden,” K-Pop Demon Hunters
- “I Lied to You,” Sinners
- “No Place Like Home,” Wicked: For Good
- “The Girl in the Bubble,” Wicked: For Good
- “Train Dreams,” Train Dreams
Logros cinematográficos y de taquilla
- Avatar: Fire and Ash
- F1
- KPop Demon Hunters
- Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning
- Sinners
- Weapons
- Wicked: For Good
- Zootopia 2
Mejor comedia, TV
- Abbott Elementary
- The Bear
- Hacks
- Nobody Wants This
- Only Murders in the Building
- The Studio
Mejor drama, TV
- The Diplomat
- The Pitt
- Pluribus
- Severance
- Slow Horses
- The White Lotus
Mejor serie limitada
- Adolescence
- All Her Fault
- The Beast in Me
- Black Mirror
- Dying for Sex
- The Girlfriend
Mejor interpretación masculina en un drama televisivo
- Sterling K. Brown, Paradise
- Diego Luna, Andor
- Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
- Mrak Ruffalo, Task
- Adam Scott, Severance
- Noah Wyle, The Pitt
Mejor actriz, drama televisivo
- Kathy Bates, Matlock
- Brit Lower, Severance
- Helen Mirren, Mobland
- Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
- Keri Russell, The Diplomat
- Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus
Mejor actriz, comedia televisiva
- Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This
- Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
- Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
- Natasha Lyonne, Pokerface
- Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
- Jean Smart, Hacks
Mejor actriz, serie limitada
- Claire Danes, The Beast in Me
- Rashida Jones, Black Mirror
- Amanda Seyfried, Long Bright River
- Sarah Snook, All Her Fault
- Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex
- Robin Wright, The Girlfriend
Mejor actor, comedia televisiva
- Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This
- Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
- Glen Powell, Chad Powers
- Seth Rogen, The Studio
- MArtin Short, Only Murders in the Building
- Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Mejor actor, serie limitada
- Jacob Elordi, The Narrow Road to the Deep North
- Paul Giamatti, Black Mirror
- Stephen Graham, Adolescence
- Charlie Hunnam, Monster: The Ed Gein Story
- Jude Law, Black Rabbit
- Matthew Rhys, The Beast in Me
Mejor actor de reparto, TV
- Owen Cooper, Adolescence
- Billie Crudup, The Morning Show
- Walton Goggins, The White Lotus
- Jason Isaacs, The White Lotus
- Tramell Tillman, Severance
- Ashley Walters, Adolescence
Mejor actriz de reparto, TV
- Carrie Coon, The White Lotus
- Erin Doherty, Adolescence
- Hanna Einbinder, Hacks
- Catherine O’Hara, The Studio
- Parker Posey, The White Lotus
- Aimee Lou Wood, The White Lotus
Mejor podcast
- Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard
- Call Her Daddy
- Good Hang with Amy Poehler
- The Mel Robbins Podcast
- Smartless
- Up First
Mejor Standup
- Bill Maher: Is Anyone Else Seeing This?
- Brett Goldstein: The Second Best Night of Your Life
- Kevin Hart: Asking My Age
- Kumail Nanjiani: Night Thoughts
- Ricky Gervais: Mortality
- Sarah Silverman: Postpartum