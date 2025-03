Se filtró un audio en el que un reconocido actor de Marvel admite haber agredido a su novia: los detalles

Jonathan Majors has admitted to strangling his ex-girlfriend in newly unearthed audio.



“I aggressed you” — Majors



“You strangled me and pushed me against the car” — Majors’ ex



“Yes, all those things are under ‘aggressed,’ yeah” — Majors



(Source: https://t.co/NhlNOvuEBe) pic.twitter.com/yRGAG4lrzX