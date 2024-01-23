Entretenimiento

Premios Oscar 2024: “Oppenheimer” lidera la lista de nominados con 13 menciones

La Academia de Hollywood dio a conocer la lista competa de nominados a los galardones más importantes del séptimo arte

Enero 23, 2024 • 
Diana Laura Sánchez
Entre los nominados a los Premios Oscar 2024 destacan las películas, “Oppenheimer”, con 13 nominaciones y “Poor Things”, con 12. Además, el mexicano Rodrigo Prieto fue nominado al Oscar en Mejor Fotografía por su trabajo en “Los Asesinos de la Luna”, del director Martín Scorsese.

Rodrigo compite por la estatuilla con Hoyte van Hoytema por Oppenheimer, Matthew Libatique por Maestro, Robbie Ryan por Poor Things y Edward Lachman por El Conde.

Además, la cinta “Los Aesinos de la Luna”, protagonizada por Leonardo DiCaprio y Robert de Niro, también fue nominada en las categorías Mejor Película y Mejor Director.

Por otro lado, “Oppenheimer”, de Christopher Nolan, es la película más nominada al registrar 13 menciones incluidas Mejor Película y Mejor Director, por lo que se convirtió en la favorita para triunfar en los Oscar.

Además, la película “La sociedad de la nieve”, del español Juan Antonio Bayona que actualmente es una de las más vistas en la historia de Netflix, que narra el accidente del vuelo 571 de la fuerza aérea uruguaya en Los Andes, se logró posicionar entre las candidatas a Mejor Película Internacional y también en la categoría a Mejor Maquillaje y Peluquería.

A continuación te presentamos la lista completa de nominados a los Premios Oscar en su 96 edición que se llevará a cabo el domingo 10 de marzo en el teatro Dolby de Los Ángeles y será conducida por el comediante Jimmy Kimmel.

MEJOR PELÍCULA

American Fiction
Anatomy of a fall
Barbie
The Holdovers
Killers of flower moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Past Lives
Poor Things
The zone of interest

MEJOR DIRECCIÓN

Anatomy of a fall
Killers of flower moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
The zone of interest

MEJOR ACTRIZ

Annette Bening
Lily Gladstone
Sandra Hüller
Carey Mulligan
Emma Stone

MEJOR ACTOR

Bradley Cooper
Colman Domingo
Paul Giamatti
Cillian Murphy
Jeffrey Wright

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO

Sterling Brown
Robert De Niro
Robert Downey Jr.
Ryan Gosling
Mark Ruffalo

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO

Emily Blunt
Danielle Brooks
America Ferrera
Jodie Foster
Da’vine Joy Randolph

MEJOR GUION ORIGINAL

Anatomy of a fall
The Holdovers
Maestro
May december
Past Lives

MEJOR GUION ADAPTADO

American Fiction
Barbie
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
The sone of interest

MEJOR PELÍCULA INTERNACIONAL

Io capitano
Perfect days
Society off the snow
The teachers Lounge
The zone on interest

MEJOR PELÍCULA DOCUMENTAL

Bobi Wine: The people’s president
The eternal memory
Four Daughters
To kill a tiger
20 days in Maripoul

MEJOR PELÍCULA DE ANIMACIÓN

The boy an the heron
Elemental
Nimona
Robot Dreams
Spider-Man: Accross the spider-verse

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE FICCIÓN / ACCIÓN REAL

The After
Invincible
Knight of fortune
Red, white and blue
The Wonderful Story on henry Sugar

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE FICCIÓN / ANIMACIÓN

Letter to a pig
Ninety-five Senses
Our Uniform
Pachderme
War is Overi inspired by the music of Jonh & Yoko

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DOCUMENTAL

The abcs of book banning
The barber of little rock
Island in between
The last reapir shop
Nai Nai & wai Po

MEJOR MONTAJE

Anatomy of a fall
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower moon
Oppenheimer
Poor things

MEJOR FOTOGRAFÍA

El Conde
Killers of the Flower moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor thngs

MEJOR DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN

Babie
Killers of the Flower moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things

MEJOR DISEÑO DE VESTUARIO

Barbie
Killers of the Flower moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things

MEJOR MAQUILLAJE Y PELUQUERÍA

Golda
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Society of the Snow

MEJOR MÚSICA

American Fiction
Indiana Jones and The dial of Destiny
Killers of the Flower moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things

MEJOR SONIDO

The Creator
Maestro
Mission Impossible-Dead Reckoning part on
Oppenheimer
The sone of interest

MEJOR CANCIÓN

The fire inside
I’m just Ken
It never went away
Wahzazhe
What was I made for

MEJORES EFECTOS VISUALES

The Creator
Godzilla minus one
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Mission Impossible-Dead Reckoning part on
Napoleon

DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN

Barbie
Killers of the Flower moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor things

